sha

strapi-hook-algolia

by Mattias van den Belt
3.8.0 (see all)

A hook to setup an Algolia service for the Strapi framework

Readme

strapi-hook-algolia

Strapi v4.x support, see @mattie-bundle/strapi-plugin-search at https://mattie-bundle.mattiebelt.com/search/plugin.

This hook allows you to use Algolia as a service in Strapi strapi.services.algolia. Algolia is a hosted search engine capable of delivering real-time results from the first keystroke. Algolia's powerful API lets you quickly and seamlessly implement search within your websites, mobile, and voice applications.

Supported Strapi versions:

  • v3.6.x (recommended)
  • v3.x

Older version may work with the beta version of this hook, but are not supported.

Installation

# using yarn
yarn add strapi-hook-algolia

# using npm
npm install strapi-hook-algolia --save

Usage

1) Create a Algolia account 2) Edit your config, add your own Application ID & Admin API Key 3) Use the algolia service in the Lifecycle hooks of your ContentType

saveObject() should be used in the Lifecycle callback afterCreate, fired after an insert, and afterUpdate, fired after an update.

  afterCreate(result, data) {
    strapi.services.algolia.saveObject(result, 'index');
  }

  afterUpdate(result, params, data) {
    strapi.services.algolia.saveObject(result, 'index');
  }

deleteObject() should be used in the Lifecycle callback afterDelete, fired after a delete query.

  afterDelete(result, params) {
    strapi.services.algolia.deleteObject(result.id, 'index');
  }

Full example

const index = 'post';

module.exports = {
  lifecycles: {
    afterCreate(result, data) {
      strapi.services.algolia.saveObject(result, index);
    },
    afterUpdate(result, params, data) {
      strapi.services.algolia.saveObject(result, index);
    },
    afterDelete(result, params) {
      strapi.services.algolia.deleteObject(result.id, index);
    },
  },
};

Draft & publish example
Here is an example on how to only index published entries, for when using the draft and publish feature.

const index = 'post';

module.exports = {
  lifecycles: {
    afterUpdate(result, params, data) {
      if (result.published_at) {
        strapi.services.algolia.saveObject(result, index);
      } else {
        strapi.services.algolia.deleteObject(result.id, index);
      }
    },
    afterDelete(result, params) {
      strapi.services.algolia.deleteObject(result.id, index);
    },
  },
};

Using the algoliasearch client
You can access the algolia javascript client, read the official documentation to know more.

// api/my-model/controllers/my-model.js

module.exports = {
  async myController(ctx) {
    // https://www.algolia.com/doc/api-reference/api-methods/
    const { client } = strapi.services.algolia;
    await client.listIndices();

    // ...
  },
}

Hook config

To activate and configure the hook, you need to create or update the file ./config/hook.js in your strapi app.

  module.exports = {
    settings: {
      // ...
      algolia: {
        enabled: true,
        applicationId: 'ABCDEFGHIJ',
        apiKey: 'secure_algolia_admin_api_key',
        debug: true,              // default: false
        prefix: 'my_own_prefix',  // default: Strapi environment (strapi.config.environment)
      },
    }
  };

Prefix

The default prefix uses strapi.config.environment, resulting in for example: 'development_post'.
A custom prefix can be configured with the prefix option in the hook config.
If you don't want to use any prefix at all, you can configure it with: prefix: false.

Support

Resources

License

  • Copyright (c) 2020-2021 Mattias van den Belt & Strapi Solutions (MIT License).

