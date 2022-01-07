Strapi v4.x support, see @mattie-bundle/strapi-plugin-search at https://mattie-bundle.mattiebelt.com/search/plugin.

This hook allows you to use Algolia as a service in Strapi strapi.services.algolia . Algolia is a hosted search engine capable of delivering real-time results from the first keystroke. Algolia's powerful API lets you quickly and seamlessly implement search within your websites, mobile, and voice applications.

Supported Strapi versions:

v3.6.x (recommended)

v3.x

Older version may work with the beta version of this hook, but are not supported.

Installation

yarn add strapi-hook-algolia npm install strapi-hook-algolia --save

Usage

1) Create a Algolia account 2) Edit your config, add your own Application ID & Admin API Key 3) Use the algolia service in the Lifecycle hooks of your ContentType

saveObject() should be used in the Lifecycle callback afterCreate , fired after an insert, and afterUpdate , fired after an update.

afterCreate(result, data) { strapi.services.algolia.saveObject(result, 'index' ); }

afterUpdate(result, params, data) { strapi.services.algolia.saveObject(result, 'index' ); }

deleteObject() should be used in the Lifecycle callback afterDelete , fired after a delete query.

afterDelete(result, params) { strapi.services.algolia.deleteObject(result.id, 'index' ); }

Full example

const index = 'post' ; module .exports = { lifecycles : { afterCreate(result, data) { strapi.services.algolia.saveObject(result, index); }, afterUpdate(result, params, data) { strapi.services.algolia.saveObject(result, index); }, afterDelete(result, params) { strapi.services.algolia.deleteObject(result.id, index); }, }, };

Draft & publish example

Here is an example on how to only index published entries, for when using the draft and publish feature.

const index = 'post' ; module .exports = { lifecycles : { afterUpdate(result, params, data) { if (result.published_at) { strapi.services.algolia.saveObject(result, index); } else { strapi.services.algolia.deleteObject(result.id, index); } }, afterDelete(result, params) { strapi.services.algolia.deleteObject(result.id, index); }, }, };

Using the algoliasearch client

You can access the algolia javascript client, read the official documentation to know more.

module .exports = { async myController(ctx) { const { client } = strapi.services.algolia; await client.listIndices(); }, }

Hook config

To activate and configure the hook, you need to create or update the file ./config/hook.js in your strapi app.

module .exports = { settings : { algolia : { enabled : true , applicationId : 'ABCDEFGHIJ' , apiKey : 'secure_algolia_admin_api_key' , debug : true , prefix : 'my_own_prefix' , }, } };

Prefix

The default prefix uses strapi.config.environment , resulting in for example: 'development_post'.

A custom prefix can be configured with the prefix option in the hook config.

If you don't want to use any prefix at all, you can configure it with: prefix: false .

Support

Strapi community on Discord, feel free to DM me (@MattieBelt).

GitHub issues for bugs 🐛, contributions 🔧 or just anything to discuss 💬.

Resources

License