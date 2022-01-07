Strapi v4.x support, see
@mattie-bundle/strapi-plugin-search at https://mattie-bundle.mattiebelt.com/search/plugin.
This hook allows you to use Algolia as a service in Strapi
strapi.services.algolia. Algolia is a hosted search engine capable of delivering real-time results from the first keystroke. Algolia's powerful API lets you quickly and seamlessly implement search within your websites, mobile, and voice applications.
Supported Strapi versions:
Older version may work with the beta version of this hook, but are not supported.
# using yarn
yarn add strapi-hook-algolia
# using npm
npm install strapi-hook-algolia --save
1) Create a Algolia account 2) Edit your config, add your own Application ID & Admin API Key 3) Use the algolia service in the Lifecycle hooks of your ContentType
saveObject() should be used in the Lifecycle callback
afterCreate, fired after an insert, and
afterUpdate, fired after an update.
afterCreate(result, data) {
strapi.services.algolia.saveObject(result, 'index');
}
afterUpdate(result, params, data) {
strapi.services.algolia.saveObject(result, 'index');
}
deleteObject() should be used in the Lifecycle callback
afterDelete, fired after a delete query.
afterDelete(result, params) {
strapi.services.algolia.deleteObject(result.id, 'index');
}
Full example
const index = 'post';
module.exports = {
lifecycles: {
afterCreate(result, data) {
strapi.services.algolia.saveObject(result, index);
},
afterUpdate(result, params, data) {
strapi.services.algolia.saveObject(result, index);
},
afterDelete(result, params) {
strapi.services.algolia.deleteObject(result.id, index);
},
},
};
Draft & publish example
Here is an example on how to only index published entries, for when using the draft and publish feature.
const index = 'post';
module.exports = {
lifecycles: {
afterUpdate(result, params, data) {
if (result.published_at) {
strapi.services.algolia.saveObject(result, index);
} else {
strapi.services.algolia.deleteObject(result.id, index);
}
},
afterDelete(result, params) {
strapi.services.algolia.deleteObject(result.id, index);
},
},
};
Using the algoliasearch client
You can access the algolia javascript client, read the official documentation to know more.
// api/my-model/controllers/my-model.js
module.exports = {
async myController(ctx) {
// https://www.algolia.com/doc/api-reference/api-methods/
const { client } = strapi.services.algolia;
await client.listIndices();
// ...
},
}
To activate and configure the hook, you need to create or update the file
./config/hook.js in your strapi app.
module.exports = {
settings: {
// ...
algolia: {
enabled: true,
applicationId: 'ABCDEFGHIJ',
apiKey: 'secure_algolia_admin_api_key',
debug: true, // default: false
prefix: 'my_own_prefix', // default: Strapi environment (strapi.config.environment)
},
}
};
The default prefix uses
strapi.config.environment, resulting in for example: 'development_post'.
A custom prefix can be configured with the
prefix option in the hook config.
If you don't want to use any prefix at all, you can configure it with:
prefix: false.