The most advanced open-source headless CMS to build powerful APIs with no effort.
Strapi is a free and open-source headless CMS delivering your content anywhere you need.
Read the Getting Started tutorial or follow the steps below:
Install Strapi with this Quickstart command to create a Strapi project instantly:
yarn create strapi-app my-project --quickstart
or
npx create-strapi-app my-project --quickstart
This command generates a brand new project with the default features (authentication, permissions, content management, content type builder & file upload). The Quickstart command installs Strapi using a SQLite database which is used for prototyping in development.
Enjoy 🎉
Complete installation requirements can be found in the documentation under Installation Requirements.
Supported operating systems:
(Please note that Strapi may work on other operating systems, but these are not tested nor officially supported at this time.)
Node:
Database:
We recommend always using the latest version of Strapi to start your new projects.
Please read our Contributing Guide before submitting a Pull Request to the project.
For general help using Strapi, please refer to the official Strapi documentation. For additional help, you can use one of these channels to ask a question:
Follow our migration guides on the documentation to keep your projects up-to-date.
Check out our roadmap to get informed of the latest features released and the upcoming ones. You may also give us insights and vote for a specific feature.
See our dedicated repository for the Strapi documentation, or view our documentation live:
See for yourself what's under the hood by getting access to a hosted Strapi project with sample data.
See the LICENSE file for licensing information.