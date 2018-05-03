openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

strapi-generate-admin

by strapi
1.6.3 (see all)

Generate the default admin panel inside your Strapi application.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.4K

GitHub Stars

12

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Strapi built-in admin panel

Customization

The admin panel is developed with Angular.js, using the John PAPA styleguide. You can customize the admin from ./api/admin/public in your generated application.

To build the admin panel:

  • You need to install bower and gulp with $ npm install gulp bower -g.
  • Run $ npm install in this directory.
  • Run $ gulp serve.
  • Visit http://localhost:3002 from your web browser.
  • When you are ready to use your customized admin panel, run $ gulp dist. That will update the files in the following folder: ./api/admin/public/dist.
  • Visit http://localhost:1337/admin/.

If you change the default port (1337) of your server, you will have to update ./api/admin/public/config/config.json and then run $ npm install && gulp dist in ./api/admin/public.

NOTE: You can create your own admin generator using the .strapirc file. Learn more how to use custom generators.

Contribution

As you may imagine, we look forward to have new contributors for the admin panel.

If you detect any bug or if your need a new feature, feel free to post an issue on GitHub.

You also can directly develop new features or fix bugs. In order to do that, fork the Strapi admin panel repository, make changes and then submit a pull request.

Resources

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial