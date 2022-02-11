The most advanced open-source headless CMS to build powerful APIs with no effort.
Strapi is a free and open-source headless CMS delivering your content anywhere you need.
Read the Getting Started tutorial or follow the steps below:
Install Strapi with this Quickstart command to create a Strapi project instantly:
yarn create strapi-app my-project --quickstart
or
npx create-strapi-app my-project --quickstart
This command generates a brand new project with the default features (authentication, permissions, content management, content type builder & file upload). The Quickstart command installs Strapi using a SQLite database which is used for prototyping in development.
Enjoy 🎉
Complete installation requirements can be found in the documentation under Installation Requirements.
Supported operating systems:
(Please note that Strapi may work on other operating systems, but these are not tested nor officially supported at this time.)
Node:
Database:
We recommend always using the latest version of Strapi to start your new projects.
Please read our Contributing Guide before submitting a Pull Request to the project.
For general help using Strapi, please refer to the official Strapi documentation. For additional help, you can use one of these channels to ask a question:
Follow our migration guides on the documentation to keep your projects up-to-date.
Check out our roadmap to get informed of the latest features released and the upcoming ones. You may also give us insights and vote for a specific feature.
See our dedicated repository for the Strapi documentation, or view our documentation live:
See for yourself what's under the hood by getting access to a hosted Strapi project with sample data.
See the LICENSE file for licensing information.
ZOMG! I love strapi. It's not perfect, but man, does it solve so many problem straight out of the box! It's a headless CMS, yes, but it also lets you easily modify the controllers & models as required. It's more like an CMS + API. Then throw on top a backend admin section, all pre-built and ready to go. I used it in combination with NextJS and I couldn't be happier with the combo. I used the restful endpoints, but will likely use the graphQL on the next project, so I'm glad it covers both. The only draw backs I've found so far are with customising the admin panel. There are some simple GUI style changes you can make from within the panel itself, but I haven't seen how I can easily make slightly more complicated changes. Really for me to investigate further, but after how easy everything else was I was somewhat expecting this portion to be the same. Still, it's a growing project and I'm more than happy with the rest of it to continue using it. Recommend checking it out!
I have been using strapi with WordPress for the last 1 year. The support is really fast and helpful. As REST & GraphQL endpoints we automatically generated, it saved a lot of my time. The documentation is well written and is easily understandable for beginners.
It is good, but not insanely good. There are some better options available in the market. The library does support all of the basic things, but customizing is very hard, and it is very buggy too. The docs are decent, the strapi team is good but the community seems lacking. You can self host strapi, but after they came out with plan, I was really dissappointed. The setup was easy peasy, no blockers.You can use db of your choice and manage uploaders. But changing uploaders is a lot of pain, you have to find the correct package, it might be out of date, the solution is not baked in, but its okay. Overall decent.
Decent library for validating card details. The best part is it has headless cms. It does the basic functionality but making complicated changes is very hard to do for beginners and as well for professionals .it has well-maintained documentation and out-of-the-box community support for solving most of the issues. Set is very easy and without any blockers. Its growing project hopes it comes best when finished.
I recently started exploring strapi and have been quite impressed by what I have uncovered about it so far. The thing that blew my mind the most is the fact that it is a headless CMS! How cool is that! Plus being a developer who works a lot with both GraphQL and REST APIs, strapi has been an absolute revelation for me given the amount of things that it allows us to do out of the box with built in support for both.