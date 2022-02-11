openbase logo
Top Feedback

32Easy to Use
27Great Documentation
19Performant
15Responsive Maintainers
12Highly Customizable
11Bleeding Edge

Readme

Strapi logo Strapi logo

API creation made simple, secure and fast.

The most advanced open-source headless CMS to build powerful APIs with no effort.

Try live demo


NPM Version Tests Strapi on Discord


Administration panel


Strapi is a free and open-source headless CMS delivering your content anywhere you need.

  • Keep control over your data. With Strapi, you know where your data is stored, and you keep full control at all times.
  • Self-hosted. You can host and scale Strapi projects the way you want. You can choose any hosting platform you want: AWS, Render, Netlify, Heroku, a VPS, or a dedicated server. You can scale as you grow, 100% independent.
  • Database agnostic. Strapi works with SQL databases. You can choose the database you prefer: PostgreSQL, MySQL, MariaDB, and SQLite.
  • Customizable. You can quickly build your logic by fully customizing APIs, routes, or plugins to fit your needs perfectly.

Getting Started

Read the Getting Started tutorial or follow the steps below:

⏳ Installation

Install Strapi with this Quickstart command to create a Strapi project instantly:

yarn create strapi-app my-project --quickstart

or

  • (Use npm/npx to install the Strapi project.)
npx create-strapi-app my-project --quickstart

This command generates a brand new project with the default features (authentication, permissions, content management, content type builder & file upload). The Quickstart command installs Strapi using a SQLite database which is used for prototyping in development.

Enjoy 🎉

🖐 Requirements

Complete installation requirements can be found in the documentation under Installation Requirements.

Supported operating systems:

  • Ubuntu LTS/Debian 9.x
  • CentOS/RHEL 8
  • macOS Mojave
  • Windows 10
  • Docker - Docker-Repo

(Please note that Strapi may work on other operating systems, but these are not tested nor officially supported at this time.)

Node:

  • NodeJS >= 12 <= 16
  • NPM >= 6.x

Database:

  • MySQL >= 5.7.8
  • MariaDB >= 10.2.7
  • PostgreSQL >= 10
  • SQLite >= 3

We recommend always using the latest version of Strapi to start your new projects.

Features

  • Modern Admin Panel: Elegant, entirely customizable and a fully extensible admin panel.
  • Secure by default: Reusable policies, CORS, CSP, P3P, Xframe, XSS, and more.
  • Plugins Oriented: Install the auth system, content management, custom plugins, and more, in seconds.
  • Blazing Fast: Built on top of Node.js, Strapi delivers amazing performance.
  • Front-end Agnostic: Use any front-end framework (React, Vue, Angular, etc.), mobile apps or even IoT.
  • Powerful CLI: Scaffold projects and APIs on the fly.
  • SQL databases: Works with PostgreSQL, MySQL, MariaDB, and SQLite.

See more on our website.

Contributing

Please read our Contributing Guide before submitting a Pull Request to the project.

Community support

For general help using Strapi, please refer to the official Strapi documentation. For additional help, you can use one of these channels to ask a question:

Migration

Follow our migration guides on the documentation to keep your projects up-to-date.

Roadmap

Check out our roadmap to get informed of the latest features released and the upcoming ones. You may also give us insights and vote for a specific feature.

Documentation

See our dedicated repository for the Strapi documentation, or view our documentation live:

Try live demo

See for yourself what's under the hood by getting access to a hosted Strapi project with sample data.

License

See the LICENSE file for licensing information.

100
Riley JamesMelbourne, Australia15 Ratings13 Reviews
Founder SuperAPI.com.au (@SuperAPIau), Ex-Developer Evangelist @XeroAPI
8 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Highly Customizable
Bleeding Edge

ZOMG! I love strapi. It's not perfect, but man, does it solve so many problem straight out of the box! It's a headless CMS, yes, but it also lets you easily modify the controllers & models as required. It's more like an CMS + API. Then throw on top a backend admin section, all pre-built and ready to go. I used it in combination with NextJS and I couldn't be happier with the combo. I used the restful endpoints, but will likely use the graphQL on the next project, so I'm glad it covers both. The only draw backs I've found so far are with customising the admin panel. There are some simple GUI style changes you can make from within the panel itself, but I haven't seen how I can easily make slightly more complicated changes. Really for me to investigate further, but after how easy everything else was I was somewhat expecting this portion to be the same. Still, it's a growing project and I'm more than happy with the rest of it to continue using it. Recommend checking it out!

7
HarthSid
53 Ratings
70 Reviews
1 year ago
SR AmanNew Delhi, India88 Ratings93 Reviews
Run and Fall, Rise and Run.
6 months ago
Abandoned
Easy to Use

It is good, but not insanely good. There are some better options available in the market. The library does support all of the basic things, but customizing is very hard, and it is very buggy too. The docs are decent, the strapi team is good but the community seems lacking. You can self host strapi, but after they came out with plan, I was really dissappointed. The setup was easy peasy, no blockers.You can use db of your choice and manage uploaders. But changing uploaders is a lot of pain, you have to find the correct package, it might be out of date, the solution is not baked in, but its okay. Overall decent.

1
Dhruvkaran
38 Ratings
40 Reviews
1 month ago
1 month ago

Decent library for validating card details. The best part is it has headless cms. It does the basic functionality but making complicated changes is very hard to do for beginners and as well for professionals .it has well-maintained documentation and out-of-the-box community support for solving most of the issues. Set is very easy and without any blockers. Its growing project hopes it comes best when finished.

1
Sayak SarkarPune, India196 Ratings109 Reviews
Principal Software Engineer at Red Hat, open web evangelist and a friendly developer.
5 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Highly Customizable
Bleeding Edge
Responsive Maintainers

I recently started exploring strapi and have been quite impressed by what I have uncovered about it so far. The thing that blew my mind the most is the fact that it is a headless CMS! How cool is that! Plus being a developer who works a lot with both GraphQL and REST APIs, strapi has been an absolute revelation for me given the amount of things that it allows us to do out of the box with built in support for both.

0

