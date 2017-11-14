openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

strangelog

by neXenio
2.0.2 (see all)

Painless file-based changelog management via CLI.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

20

GitHub Stars

13

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

7

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

strangelog

Build Status

Manage your changelog via CLI – painless, merge-conflict free, CI-friendly.

Getting Started

For yarn users: yarn add --dev strangelog

For npm users: npm install --save-dev strangelog

Done.

Usage

Once installed, the strangelog command is available via yarn run strangelog [command] or npm run strangelog [command].

strangelog add

Documents a new change. For that, you will be prompted for the following information:

  • the component your change refers to (if multiple components are defined .strangelogrc)
  • the kind of change you did (addition, change or bug fix)
  • a free text description

Example: yarn run strangelog add

Note: This adds each entry as a single file into directory called next inside of your changelog path. These, you need to commit to actually maintain a project changelog.

strangelog bump

Takes all the entries in the next directory and moves them to a new version directory (e.g. 1.2.3). It will ask you what the next version should be.

Example: yarn run strangelog bump

strangelog generate

Takes all changelog entries ever made in your project and generates a Markdown file CHANGELOG.md in your project root.

Example: yarn run strangelog generate

Note: Since that CHANGELOG.md file would produce merge conflicts when working with multiple people in parallel, it is recommended that you do not commit this file (at least not in feature branches). The recommended solution is to generate the CHANGELOG.md-file during your CI build and publish it as an artifact.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial