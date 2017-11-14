Manage your changelog via CLI – painless, merge-conflict free, CI-friendly.
For yarn users:
yarn add --dev strangelog
For npm users:
npm install --save-dev strangelog
Done.
Once installed, the strangelog command is available via
yarn run strangelog [command] or
npm run strangelog [command].
strangelog add
Documents a new change. For that, you will be prompted for the following information:
components are defined
.strangelogrc)
Example:
yarn run strangelog add
Note: This adds each entry as a single file into directory called
next inside of your changelog path. These, you need to commit to actually maintain a project changelog.
strangelog bump
Takes all the entries in the
next directory and moves them to a new version directory (e.g.
1.2.3). It will ask you what the next version should be.
Example:
yarn run strangelog bump
strangelog generate
Takes all changelog entries ever made in your project and generates a Markdown file
CHANGELOG.md in your project root.
Example:
yarn run strangelog generate
Note: Since that
CHANGELOG.md file would produce merge conflicts when working with multiple people in parallel, it is recommended that you do not commit this file (at least not in feature branches). The recommended solution is to generate the
CHANGELOG.md-file during your CI build and publish it as an artifact.