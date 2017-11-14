strangelog

Manage your changelog via CLI – painless, merge-conflict free, CI-friendly.

Getting Started

For yarn users: yarn add --dev strangelog

For npm users: npm install --save-dev strangelog

Done.

Usage

Once installed, the strangelog command is available via yarn run strangelog [command] or npm run strangelog [command] .

strangelog add

Documents a new change. For that, you will be prompted for the following information:

the component your change refers to (if multiple components are defined .strangelogrc )

are defined ) the kind of change you did (addition, change or bug fix)

a free text description

Example: yarn run strangelog add

Note: This adds each entry as a single file into directory called next inside of your changelog path. These, you need to commit to actually maintain a project changelog.

strangelog bump

Takes all the entries in the next directory and moves them to a new version directory (e.g. 1.2.3 ). It will ask you what the next version should be.

Example: yarn run strangelog bump

strangelog generate

Takes all changelog entries ever made in your project and generates a Markdown file CHANGELOG.md in your project root.

Example: yarn run strangelog generate