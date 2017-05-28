stRange.js is a range object for JavaScript. Use it to have a single value
type with two endpoints and their boundaries. Also implements an interval tree
for quick lookups. Stringifies itself in the style of
[begin,end) and allows
you to parse a string back. Also useful with PostgreSQL.
stRange.js follows semantic versioning, so feel free to
depend on its major version with something like
>= 1.0.0 < 2 (a.k.a
^1.0.0).
npm install strange
stRange.js doesn't yet have a build ready for the browser, but you might be able to use Browserify to have it run there till then.
Create a Range object by passing in a beginning and end:
var Range = require("strange")
var range = new Range(1, 5)
Check if something is a range and use it:
var Range = require("strange")
if (range instanceof Range) console.log(range.begin, range.end)
You can set a range's bounds by passing the bounds as a two-character string of parentheses as the 3rd argument:
new Range(1, 3, "[)")
Bounds signify whether the range includes or excludes that particular endpoint.
The range above therefore includes numbers
>= 1 < 3.
|Pair
|Meaning
()
|open
[]
|closed
[)
|left-closed, right-open
(]
|left-open, right-closed
To parse a range stringified by
Range.prototype.toString, pass it to
Range.parse:
Range.parse("[a,z)") // => new Range("a", "z", "[)")
To have stRange.js also parse the endpoints, pass a function to
Range.parse:
Range.parse("[42,69]", Number) // => new Range(42, 69)
The string format used by stRange.js matches PostgreSQL's range type format. You can therefore use stRange.js to parse and stringify ranges for your database.
For extended documentation on all functions, please see the stRange.js API Documentation.
stRange.js is released under a Lesser GNU Affero General Public License, which in summary means:
For more convoluted language, see the
LICENSE file.
Andri Möll typed this and the code.
Monday Calendar supported the engineering work.
If you find stRange.js needs improving, please don't hesitate to type to me now at andri@dot.ee or create an issue online.