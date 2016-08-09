JavaScript String Replace

A simple, lightweight, functional JavaScript API for replacing a String like a boss

No dependency

Fluent interface

Code is read much more often than it is written, so plan accordingly, any experienced developer knows that.

The above principle has been ignored for some trivial operations, such as replacing a String. Not anymore.

Try to understand the expected output of the code below:

replaceAll( "bus" , "road" , "Get on the road" , true );

It is impossible to understand the order and meaning of the arguments by looking at the code:

Does the guy who wrote this is aware of the Principle of least astonishment to replace the first argument from the second? Is it replacing all "bus" to "road"? Or all "road" to "bus"?

What does that Boolean Trap means?

If you need to look elsewhere to be able to understand something, then something is wrong.

What if you could tell the computer to "Replace all occurrences ignoring the case from target with replacement"?

const occurrences = "road" ; const target = "Get on the Road" ; const replacement = "bus" ; const result = replace.all( occurrences ).ignoringCase().from( target ).with( replacement ); console .log(result);

Or, if you don't want to use variables:

const result = replace.all( "road" ).ignoringCase().from( "Get on the Road" ).with( "bus" ); console .log(result);

Tcharam! This changes how you replace strings.

Stop using functions that are impossible to understand, the next developer say "Thanks".

Installation

Install via npm:

$ npm install str-replace

Require in the file you want to use it:

var replace = require ( "str-replace" );

Basic Usage

Replace the first dot to space:

replace( "." ).from( "John.Doe.Company" ).with( " " );

Replace the first characters ignoring the case when matching:

replace( "hey" ).ignoringCase().from( "HEY, DON'T SAY HEY!" ).with( "YO" );

Replace all dots to spaces:

replace.all( "." ).from( "John.Doe.Company" ).with( " " );

Replace all characters ignoring the case when matching:

replace.all( "hey" ).ignoringCase().from( "HEY, DON'T SAY HEY!" ).with( "YO" );

API

replace( occurrences )

Creates a ReplaceDefinition that will replace the first substring that matches the occurrences .

Receives an occurrences , which is a String representing what is going to be replaced.

Example:

replace( "e" );

replace.all( occurrences )

Creates a ReplaceDefinition that will replace all substrings that matches the occurrences .

Receives an occurrences , which is a String representing what is going to be replaced.

Example:

replace.all( "dreaming" );

ReplaceDefinition

Contains the strategy for the replace.

Creates a ReplaceDefinition that will ignore the case when matching the occurrences .

Example:

replace( "java" ).ignoringCase();

from( target )

Creates a ReplaceOperation that will replace the given target .

Receives a target , which is a String representing from where it is going to be replaced.

Example:

replace( "Thunder" ).from( "Thunderstorm" );

ReplaceOperation

Contains the algorithm representing what should be replaced.

with( replacement )

Creates a String replacing with the given replacement according to the rules of the ReplaceDefinition .

Receives a replacement , which is a String representing the new substring to be replaced.

Example:

var result = replace( "Java" ).from( "Java is not JavaScript" ).with( "Type" ); console .log( result );

Manual release steps

Increment the "version" attribute of package.json

Commit with the message "Release version x.x.x"

Create version tag in git

Create a github release

Release on npm

Authors