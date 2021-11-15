xState Storybook Addon

Installation

npm install -D @storybook/addons storybook-xstate-addon @xstate/inspect @xstate/react

Usage

To use this in storybook simply add addons: ["storybook-xstate-addon/preset"] to your storybook config.

If you want to enable the inspector in all stories, set the following in your /.storybook/preview.js file. With this setting on you can disable the inspector in certain stories

export const parameters = { xstate : true , };

To enable the inspector in a single story/stories file, set the xstate parameter to true or an options object.

export default { title : "Example" , parameters : { xstate : true , inspectUrl : 'https://stately.ai/viz?inspect' }, }; StoryComponent.parameters = { xstate : true , };

To assist with viewing larger state charts, you can pass the height option in the xstate parameter to force the height of the inspector.

StoryComponent.parameters = { xstate : { height : "1000px" , }, };

Additionally, you can send events to a machine by id when it is registered by adding the xstate parameter.

For more example usages see [./stories/Button.stories.tsx] and [./stories/Machines.stories.tsx].

StoryComponent.parameters = { xstate : { machine_id1 : { events : "event" , }, machine_id2 : { events : { type : "event" }, }, machine_id3 : { events : [{ type : "event1" }, { type : "event2" }], }, machine_id4 : { events : ( state ) => "event" , }, machine_id5 : { events : [ "event1" , "event2" ], delay : 2.5e3 , shouldRepeatEvents : true , }, }, };

If you wish to use the Inspector as the main story itself, simply use the following snippet (uses react).