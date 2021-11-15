openbase logo
sxa

storybook-xstate-addon

by Simeon Cheeseman
1.1.8 (see all)

A storybook addon to assist with writing stories that rely on xstate

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.4K

GitHub Stars

37

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

26

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

xState Storybook Addon

Installation

npm install -D @storybook/addons storybook-xstate-addon @xstate/inspect @xstate/react

Usage

To use this in storybook simply add addons: ["storybook-xstate-addon/preset"] to your storybook config.

If you want to enable the inspector in all stories, set the following in your /.storybook/preview.js file. With this setting on you can disable the inspector in certain stories

export const parameters = {
  xstate: true,
};

To enable the inspector in a single story/stories file, set the xstate parameter to true or an options object.

// this will turn on the inspector for all stories in the current file
export default {
  title: "Example",
  parameters: {
    xstate: true,
    // this option is passed to the devTools instance to use a different inspector
    inspectUrl: 'https://stately.ai/viz?inspect'
  },
};

// this turns the inspector on for only a single story
StoryComponent.parameters = {
  xstate: true,
};

To assist with viewing larger state charts, you can pass the height option in the xstate parameter to force the height of the inspector.

StoryComponent.parameters = {
  xstate: {
    height: "1000px",
  },
};

Additionally, you can send events to a machine by id when it is registered by adding the xstate parameter.

For more example usages see [./stories/Button.stories.tsx] and [./stories/Machines.stories.tsx].

StoryComponent.parameters = {
  xstate: {
    machine_id1: {
      events: "event",
    },
    machine_id2: {
      events: { type: "event" },
    },
    machine_id3: {
      events: [{ type: "event1" }, { type: "event2" }],
    },
    machine_id4: {
      events: (state) => "event",
    },
    machine_id5: {
      events: ["event1", "event2"],
      delay: 2.5e3, // milliseconds to delay before sending the next event
      shouldRepeatEvents: true, // for looping event sequences
    },
  },
};

If you wish to use the Inspector as the main story itself, simply use the following snippet (uses react).

import { RenderMachine } from 'storybook-xstate-addon/RenderMachine';

export const MachinePreview = () => <RenderMachine machine={confirmMachine} options={...optionsToUseMachine} events={[...events]} />;

