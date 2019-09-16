React Tree View Component. Data-Driven, Fast, Efficient and Customisable.
npm install react-treebeard --save
An online example from the
/example directory can be found here: Here
import React, {PureComponent} from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import {Treebeard} from 'react-treebeard';
const data = {
name: 'root',
toggled: true,
children: [
{
name: 'parent',
children: [
{ name: 'child1' },
{ name: 'child2' }
]
},
{
name: 'loading parent',
loading: true,
children: []
},
{
name: 'parent',
children: [
{
name: 'nested parent',
children: [
{ name: 'nested child 1' },
{ name: 'nested child 2' }
]
}
]
}
]
};
class TreeExample extends PureComponent {
constructor(props){
super(props);
this.state = {data};
this.onToggle = this.onToggle.bind(this);
}
onToggle(node, toggled){
const {cursor, data} = this.state;
if (cursor) {
this.setState(() => ({cursor, active: false}));
}
node.active = true;
if (node.children) {
node.toggled = toggled;
}
this.setState(() => ({cursor: node, data: Object.assign({}, data)}));
}
render(){
const {data} = this.state;
return (
<Treebeard
data={data}
onToggle={this.onToggle}
/>
);
}
}
const content = document.getElementById('content');
ReactDOM.render(<TreeExample/>, content);
If you use react-hooks you should do something like this:
import React, {useState} from 'react';
const TreeExample = () => {
const [data, setData] = useState(data);
const [cursor, setCursor] = useState(false);
const onToggle = (node, toggled) => {
if (cursor) {
cursor.active = false;
}
node.active = true;
if (node.children) {
node.toggled = toggled;
}
setCursor(node);
setData(Object.assign({}, data))
}
return (
<Treebeard data={data} onToggle={onToggle}/>
)
}
const content = document.getElementById('content');
ReactDOM.render(<TreeExample/>, content);
PropTypes.oneOfType([PropTypes.object,PropTypes.array]).isRequired
Data that drives the tree view. State-driven effects can be built by manipulating the attributes in this object. Also supports an array for multiple nodes at the root level. An example can be found in
example/data.js
PropTypes.func
Callback function when a node is toggled / clicked. Passes 2 attributes: the data node and it's toggled boolean state.
PropTypes.object
Sets the treeview styling. Defaults to
src/themes/default.
PropTypes.oneOfType([PropTypes.object, PropTypes.bool])
Sets the treeview animations. Set to
false if you want to turn off animations. See velocity-react for more details. Defaults to
src/themes/animations.
PropTypes.object
Decorates the treeview. Here you can use your own Container, Header, Toggle and Loading components. Defaults to
src/decorators. See example below:
const decorators = {
Loading: (props) => {
return (
<div style={props.style}>
loading...
</div>
);
},
Toggle: (props) => {
return (
<div style={props.style}>
<svg height={props.height} width={props.width}>
// Vector Toggle Here
</svg>
</div>
);
},
Header: (props) => {
return (
<div style={props.style}>
{props.node.name}
</div>
);
},
Container: (props) => {
return (
<div onClick={this.props.onClick}>
// Hide Toggle When Terminal Here
<this.props.decorators.Toggle/>
<this.props.decorators.Header/>
</div>
);
}
};
<Treebeard data={...} decorators={decorators}/>
{
id: '[optional] string',
name: 'string',
children: '[optional] array',
toggled: '[optional] boolean',
active: '[optional] boolean',
loading: '[optional] boolean',
decorators: '[optional] object',
animations: '[optional] object'
},
The component key. If not defined, an auto-generated index is used.
The name prop passed into the Header component.
The children attached to the node. This value populates the subtree at the specific node. Each child is built from the same basic data structure. Tip: Make this an empty array, if you want to asynchronously load a potential parent.
Toggled flag. Sets the visibility of a node's children. It also sets the state for the toggle decorator.
Active flag. If active, the node will be highlighted. The highlight is derived from the
node.activeLink style object in the theme.
Loading flag. It will populate the treeview with the loading component. Useful when asynchronously pulling the data into the treeview.
Attach specific decorators / animations to a node. Provides the low level functionality to create visuals on a node-by-node basis. These structures are the same as the top level props, described above.