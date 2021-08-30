Craco preset for Storybook

One-line craco configuration for Storybook.

This preset is designed to use alongside @storybook/react .

🛠 Installing

Yarn

yarn add storybook-preset-craco

npm

npm i storybook-preset-craco

🎓 Usage

Basic

First, install this preset to your project.

yarn add -D storybook-preset-craco npm install -D storybook-preset-craco

Once installed, add this preset to the appropriate file:

./.storybook/main.js module .exports = { addons : [ "storybook-preset-craco" ], }; Note: Don't forget to comment or remove the @storybook/preset-create-react-app from addons .

Usage with Docs

When working with Storybook Docs, simply add the following config to your main.js file.

module .exports = { addons : [ "storybook-preset-craco" , { name : "@storybook/addon-docs" , options : { configureJSX : true , }, }, ], };

Custom craco.config.js

In most cases, this preset will look for your craco.config.js in the current working directory.

If you are using a non standard project layout then you can provide it in cracoConfigFile .

module .exports = { addons : [ { name : "storybook-preset-craco" , options : { cracoConfigFile : "../craco.config.js" , }, }, ], };

⚖️ Licence

This project is licensed under the MIT licence.

All documentation and images are licenced under the Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 International License.

This project uses Semantic Versioning.