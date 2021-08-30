openbase logo
storybook-preset-craco

by artisanofcode
0.0.6

Craco preset for Storybook

Readme

Craco preset for Storybook

One-line craco configuration for Storybook.

This preset is designed to use alongside @storybook/react.

🛠 Installing

Yarn

yarn add storybook-preset-craco

npm

npm i storybook-preset-craco

🎓 Usage

Basic

First, install this preset to your project.

# Yarn
yarn add -D storybook-preset-craco

# npm
npm install -D storybook-preset-craco

Once installed, add this preset to the appropriate file:

  • ./.storybook/main.js

    module.exports = {
  addons: ["storybook-preset-craco"],
};

    Note: Don't forget to comment or remove the @storybook/preset-create-react-app from addons.

Usage with Docs

When working with Storybook Docs, simply add the following config to your main.js file.

module.exports = {
  addons: [
    "storybook-preset-craco",
    {
      name: "@storybook/addon-docs",
      options: {
        configureJSX: true,
      },
    },
  ],
};

Custom craco.config.js

In most cases, this preset will look for your craco.config.js in the current working directory.

If you are using a non standard project layout then you can provide it in cracoConfigFile.

module.exports = {
  addons: [
    {
      name: "storybook-preset-craco",
      options: {
        cracoConfigFile: "../craco.config.js",
      },
    },
  ],
};

⚖️ Licence

This project is licensed under the MIT licence.

All documentation and images are licenced under the Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 International License.

📝 Meta

This project uses Semantic Versioning.

