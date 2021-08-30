One-line craco configuration for Storybook.
This preset is designed to use alongside
@storybook/react.
First, install this preset to your project.
# Yarn
yarn add -D storybook-preset-craco
# npm
npm install -D storybook-preset-craco
Once installed, add this preset to the appropriate file:
./.storybook/main.js
module.exports = {
addons: ["storybook-preset-craco"],
};
Note: Don't forget to comment or remove the
@storybook/preset-create-react-app from
addons.
When working with Storybook Docs, simply add the following config to your
main.js file.
module.exports = {
addons: [
"storybook-preset-craco",
{
name: "@storybook/addon-docs",
options: {
configureJSX: true,
},
},
],
};
craco.config.js
In most cases, this preset will look for your
craco.config.js in the current working directory.
If you are using a non standard project layout then you can provide it in
cracoConfigFile.
module.exports = {
addons: [
{
name: "storybook-preset-craco",
options: {
cracoConfigFile: "../craco.config.js",
},
},
],
};
