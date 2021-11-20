This addon offers suggestions on how you can improve the HTML, CSS and UX of your components to be more mobile-friendly.
To see all available suggestions, check out a live storybook demo here.
yarn add -D storybook-mobile or
npm install --save-dev storybook-mobile
Next, add
storybook-mobile to your list of addons:
.storybook/main.js
module.exports = {
// other config goes here
addons: [
+ 'storybook-mobile'
],
}
This addon works best along with the @storybook/addon-viewport addon, so please install that as well if you don't have it already.
If you have any suggestions or find any bugs, please make an issue or a pr!
NOTE: While developing this addon locally, if you are using npm <v7, you'll need to manually install
peerDependencies like so:
npm install --no-save react react-dom
Most of the times I tend to forget about certain mobile-specific implementation details, such as defining the proper <input> types so that the UX on mobile is better, or putting large images in my components without setting a srcset. If you're using Storybook, this addon is a great addition to it. It scans your stories and provides helpful suggestions to improve your code in order to generate proper UX for the end users. The documentation could be improved so we know exactly what kind of output to expect, but I assume it will be improved over time.