storybook-mobile

by Alex Holachek
1.0.0 (see all)

A storybook addon that helps you create truly mobile-friendly components

Documentation
7.3K

GitHub Stars

102

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

7

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

📱storybook-mobile

npm version

This addon offers suggestions on how you can improve the HTML, CSS and UX of your components to be more mobile-friendly.

To see all available suggestions, check out a live storybook demo here.

Quick Start

yarn add -D storybook-mobile or npm install --save-dev storybook-mobile

Next, add storybook-mobile to your list of addons:

.storybook/main.js

module.exports = {
  // other config goes here
  addons: [
+    'storybook-mobile'
  ],
}

This addon works best along with the @storybook/addon-viewport addon, so please install that as well if you don't have it already.

Contributing

If you have any suggestions or find any bugs, please make an issue or a pr!

NOTE: While developing this addon locally, if you are using npm <v7, you'll need to manually install peerDependencies like so:

npm install --no-save react react-dom

Yann BragaAmsterdam22 Ratings0 Reviews
Engineer @chromaui at full steam 🚂
2 months ago
Bleeding Edge
Easy to Use

Most of the times I tend to forget about certain mobile-specific implementation details, such as defining the proper <input> types so that the UX on mobile is better, or putting large images in my components without setting a srcset. If you're using Storybook, this addon is a great addition to it. It scans your stories and provides helpful suggestions to improve your code in order to generate proper UX for the end users. The documentation could be improved so we know exactly what kind of output to expect, but I assume it will be improved over time.

0

