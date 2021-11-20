This addon offers suggestions on how you can improve the HTML, CSS and UX of your components to be more mobile-friendly.

To see all available suggestions, check out a live storybook demo here.

Quick Start

yarn add -D storybook-mobile or npm install --save-dev storybook-mobile

Next, add storybook-mobile to your list of addons:

.storybook/main.js

module.exports = { // other config goes here addons: [ + 'storybook-mobile' ], }

This addon works best along with the @storybook/addon-viewport addon, so please install that as well if you don't have it already.

Contributing

If you have any suggestions or find any bugs, please make an issue or a pr!

NOTE: While developing this addon locally, if you are using npm <v7, you'll need to manually install peerDependencies like so: