openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
sh

storybook-host

by Phil Cockfield
5.2.0 (see all)

A React Storybook decorator with helpful display options for hosting components under test.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.7K

GitHub Stars

129

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Storybook

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

storybook-host

Build Status

A React Storybook decorator with powerful display options for hosting, sizing and framing your components.

Install

npm install -D storybook-host

Try in Storybook

npm start

Usage

import { storiesOf } from '@storybook/react';
import { host } from 'storybook-host';
import { MyComponent } from './MyComponent';

storiesOf('helpers.storybook', module)
  .addDecorator(
    host({
      title: 'A host container for components under test.',
      align: 'center bottom',
      height: '80%',
      width: 400,
    }),
  )
  .add('MyComponent', () => <MyComponent />);

Screen Shot

Properties

host({
  title: <string>,
  hr: <boolean>,
  align: <string>,
  height: <number | string>,
  width: <number | string>,
  background: <boolean | number | string>,
  backdrop: <boolean | number | string>,
  cropMarks: <boolean>,
  border: <boolean | number | string>,
  padding: <number | string>,
});

title: string

The title display that is displayed at the top of the window. Use this to to name and provide a decription of the component under test.

hr: boolean

Flag indicating if the horizontal rule under the title should be shown. Default: true.

align: string [x y]

A string indicating how to align the component within the host. The string takes to parts (x and y) seperated by a space. The order of horizontal vs. vertical does not matter, eg top left is the same as left top.

  • Horizontal (X)
    • left
    • center
    • right
  • Vertical (Y)
    • top
    • middle
    • bottom

width: number | string | undefined

The width to lock the component at, eg: 400 (number as pixels) or 400px or 100%.

height: number | string | undefined

The height to lock the component at, eg: 200 (number as pixels) or 200px or 100%.

maxWidth: number | string | undefined

The maximum width to restrict the component to, eg: 400 (number as pixels) or 400px or 100%.

background: boolean | number | string

The background color to draw behind the component.

  • true: ruby red (eg. rgba(255, 0, 0, 0.1)). Useful for quick visualization of component size.
  • string: A CSS background-color value.
  • number (-1:black..0..1:white)

backdrop: boolean | number | string

The background color of the entire host panel. Same value types as background.

cropMarks: boolean

Flag indicating if the crop-marks should be visible. Default: true.

border: string | number | boolean

Optional border for the component.

padding: number | string

The padding of the host container.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

@storybook/react📓 The UI component explorer. Develop, document, & test React, Vue, Angular, Web Components, Ember, Svelte & more!
GitHub Stars
69K
Weekly Downloads
3M
User Rating
4.6/ 5
360
Top Feedback
26Great Documentation
20Highly Customizable
17Performant
@react-theming/storybook-addonDevelop themable components with Emotion/Styled Components/Material-UI with help of Storybook & React Theming
GitHub Stars
169
Weekly Downloads
20K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
1Responsive Maintainers
storybook-addon-material-uiAddon for storybook wich wrap material-ui components into MuiThemeProvider. :page_with_curl: This helps and simplifies development of material-ui based components.
GitHub Stars
554
Weekly Downloads
42K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@storybook/addon-devkitAddon Development Kit for Storybook
GitHub Stars
31
Weekly Downloads
20K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@storybook/addon-backgrounds📓 The UI component explorer. Develop, document, & test React, Vue, Angular, Web Components, Ember, Svelte & more!
GitHub Stars
69K
Weekly Downloads
2M
@storybook/addon-jest📓 The UI component explorer. Develop, document, & test React, Vue, Angular, Web Components, Ember, Svelte & more!
GitHub Stars
69K
Weekly Downloads
53K
See 34 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial