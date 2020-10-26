A React Storybook decorator with powerful display options for hosting, sizing and framing your components.
npm install -D storybook-host
npm start
import { storiesOf } from '@storybook/react';
import { host } from 'storybook-host';
import { MyComponent } from './MyComponent';
storiesOf('helpers.storybook', module)
.addDecorator(
host({
title: 'A host container for components under test.',
align: 'center bottom',
height: '80%',
width: 400,
}),
)
.add('MyComponent', () => <MyComponent />);
host({
title: <string>,
hr: <boolean>,
align: <string>,
height: <number | string>,
width: <number | string>,
background: <boolean | number | string>,
backdrop: <boolean | number | string>,
cropMarks: <boolean>,
border: <boolean | number | string>,
padding: <number | string>,
});
title: string
The title display that is displayed at the top of the window. Use this to to name and provide a decription of the component under test.
hr: boolean
Flag indicating if the horizontal rule under the title should be shown. Default:
true.
align: string [x y]
A string indicating how to align the component within the host. The string takes to parts (
x and
y)
seperated by a space. The order of horizontal vs. vertical does not matter,
eg
top left is the same as
left top.
left
center
right
top
middle
bottom
width: number | string | undefined
The width to lock the component at, eg:
400 (number as pixels) or
400px or
100%.
height: number | string | undefined
The height to lock the component at, eg:
200 (number as pixels) or
200px or
100%.
maxWidth: number | string | undefined
The maximum width to restrict the component to, eg:
400 (number as pixels) or
400px or
100%.
background: boolean | number | string
The background color to draw behind the component.
true: ruby red (eg.
rgba(255, 0, 0, 0.1)). Useful for quick visualization of component size.
string: A CSS background-color value.
number (-1:black..0..1:white)
backdrop: boolean | number | string
The background color of the entire host panel. Same value types as
background.
cropMarks: boolean
Flag indicating if the crop-marks should be visible. Default:
true.
border: string | number | boolean
Optional border for the component.
padding: number | string
The padding of the host container.