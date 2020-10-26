A React Storybook decorator with powerful display options for hosting, sizing and framing your components.

Install

npm install -D storybook-host

Try in Storybook

npm start

Usage

import { storiesOf } from '@storybook/react' ; import { host } from 'storybook-host' ; import { MyComponent } from './MyComponent' ; storiesOf( 'helpers.storybook' , module ) .addDecorator( host({ title : 'A host container for components under test.' , align : 'center bottom' , height : '80%' , width : 400 , }), ) .add( 'MyComponent' , () => < MyComponent /> );

Properties

host({ title : <string>, hr: <boolean>, align: <string>, height: <number | string>, width: <number | string>, background: <boolean | number | string>, backdrop: <boolean | number | string>, cropMarks: <boolean>, border: <boolean | number | string>, padding: <number | string>, });

title: string

The title display that is displayed at the top of the window. Use this to to name and provide a decription of the component under test.

hr: boolean

Flag indicating if the horizontal rule under the title should be shown. Default: true .

align: string [x y]

A string indicating how to align the component within the host. The string takes to parts ( x and y ) seperated by a space. The order of horizontal vs. vertical does not matter, eg top left is the same as left top .

Horizontal (X) left center right

Vertical (Y) top middle bottom



width: number | string | undefined

The width to lock the component at, eg: 400 (number as pixels) or 400px or 100% .

height: number | string | undefined

The height to lock the component at, eg: 200 (number as pixels) or 200px or 100% .

maxWidth: number | string | undefined

The maximum width to restrict the component to, eg: 400 (number as pixels) or 400px or 100% .

background: boolean | number | string

The background color to draw behind the component.

true : ruby red (eg. rgba(255, 0, 0, 0.1) ). Useful for quick visualization of component size.

: ruby red (eg. ). Useful for quick visualization of component size. string : A CSS background-color value.

: A CSS background-color value. number (-1:black..0..1:white)

backdrop: boolean | number | string

The background color of the entire host panel. Same value types as background .

cropMarks: boolean

Flag indicating if the crop-marks should be visible. Default: true .

border: string | number | boolean

Optional border for the component.

padding: number | string

The padding of the host container.