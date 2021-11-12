⚠️ This is the documentation for v1. Please check the "v0"-Branch for documentation of older versions. ⚠️

Storybook Design Token Addon

Display design token documentation generated from your stylesheets and icon files. Preview design token changes in the browser. Add your design tokens to your Storybook Docs pages using the custom Doc Blocks.

Contents:

Get started

First, install the addon.

$ yarn add --dev storybook-design-token

Add the addon to your storybook addon list inside .storybook/main.js :

module .exports = { addons : [ 'storybook-design-token' ] };

Next, add the addon configuration to your .storybook/preview.js file. The addon works by parsing your stylesheets and svg files (token files) and extracting design token information. Therefore you need to tell the addon where your token files are located. The example below should work for most project setups. It assumes that your token files are located somewhere under a src directory, and use the default file extensions (.css, .less, .scss, .svg).

const tokenContext = require .context( '!!raw-loader!../src' , true , /.\.(css|less|scss|svg)$/ ); const tokenFiles = tokenContext.keys().map( function ( filename ) { return { filename : filename, content : tokenContext(filename).default }; }); export const parameters = { designToken : { files : tokenFiles } };

The last step is to annotate your design tokens with a category name and a presenter. You can do this by adding special comment blocks to your stylesheets. Below is an example of a css stylesheet defining three categories ("Animations", "Colors", "Others"). It works the same way for scss and less files.

:root { --animation-rotate : rotate 1.2s infinite cubic-bezier (0.55, 0, 0.1, 1); --b100 : hsl (240, 100%, 90%); --b200 : hsl (240, 100%, 80%); --b300 : hsl (240, 100%, 70%); --border-normal : 3px dashed red; }

The presenter controls how your token previews are rendered. See the next section for a complete list of available presenters. You can omit the presenter definition if you don't want to render a preview or no presenter works with your token.

To list your svg icons, the addon parses your svg files searching for svg elements. Important: Only svg elements with an id or data-token-name attribute are added to the token list. You can provide descriptions and category names for your icons using the (optional) attributes data-token-description and data-token-category .

Available presenters

Please check the demo to see the presenters in action.

Animation

Border

BorderRadius

Color

Easing

FontFamily

FontSize

FontWeight

LetterSpacing

LineHeight

Opacity

Shadow

Spacing

Advanced configuration

You can specify the default tab shown in the addon panel. Set it to the corresponding category name.

export const parameters = { designToken : { defaultTab : 'Colors' , files : tokenFiles } };

To inject styles needed by your design token documentation, use the styleInjection parameter. A typical usecase are web fonts needed by your font family tokens. Please note that the styleInjection parameter only works with valid css.

export const parameters = { designToken : { files : tokenFiles, styleInjection : '@import url("https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Open+Sans&display=swap");' } };

Design Token Doc Block

This addon comes with a custom Storybook Doc Block allowing you to display your design token documentation inside docs pages.

// colors.stories.mdx import { DesignTokenDocBlock } from 'storybook-design-token/dist/doc-blocks'; <DesignTokenDocBlock categoryName="Colors" viewType="card" />;

The categoryName parameter references your token category name (the part after @tokens in your stylesheet annotations). The viewType parameter can be set to card or table to switch between both presentations. In some cases you might want to hide the token values. You can do that by passing showValueColumn={false} . Check the demo file for usage examples.

Browser support

All modern browsers

Internet Explorer 11

Migration from v0.x.x