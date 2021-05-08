A storybook addons that lets your users toggle between dark and light mode.

Installation

Install the following npm module:

npm i --save-dev storybook-dark-mode

or with yarn:

yarn add -D storybook-dark-mode

Then, add following content to .storybook/main.js

module .exports = { addons : [ 'storybook-dark-mode' ] };

Configuration

Configure the dark and light mode by adding the following to your .storybook/preview.js file:

import { themes } from '@storybook/theming' ; export parameters = { darkMode : { dark : { ...themes.dark, appBg : 'black' }, light : { ...themes.normal, appBg : 'red' } } };

Default Theme

Order of precedence for the initial color scheme:

If the user has previously set a color theme it's used The value you have configured for current parameter in your storybook The OS color scheme preference

Once the initial color scheme has been set, subsequent reloads will use this value. To clear the cached color scheme you have to localStorage.clear() in the chrome console.

export parameters = { darkMode : { current : 'light' } };

Dark/Light Class

This plugin will apply a dark and light class name to the manager. This allows you to easily write dark mode aware theme overrides for the storybook UI.

You can override the classNames applied when switching between light and dark mode using the darkClass and lightClass parameters.

export parameters = { darkMode : { darkClass : 'lights-out' , lightClass : 'lights-on' } };

Preview class target

This plugin will apply the dark/light class to the <body> element of the preview iframe. This can be configured with the classTarget parameter. The value will be passed to a querySelector() inside the iframe.

This is useful if the <body> is styled according to a parent's class, in that case it can be set to html .

export parameters = { darkMode : { classTarget : 'html' } }

Story integration

Preview ClassName

This plugin will apply the darkClass and lightClass classes to the preview iframe if you turn on the stylePreview option.

export parameters = { darkMode : { stylePreview : true } };

React

If your components use a custom Theme provider, you can integrate it by using the provided hook.

import { useDarkMode } from 'storybook-dark-mode' ; import { addDecorator } from '@storybook/react' ; import ThemeContext from './theme' ; function ThemeWrapper ( props ) { return ( < ThemeContext.Provider value = {useDarkMode() ? darkTheme : defaultTheme }> {props.children} </ ThemeContext.Provider > ); } export const decorators = [ renderStory => < ThemeWrapper > {renderStory()} </ ThemeWrapper > )];

Theme Knobs

If you want to have you UI's dark mode separate from you components' dark mode, implement this global decorator:

import { themes } from '@storybook/theming' ; const knobDecorator = ( storyFn ) => { const colorScheme = select( 'Color Scheme' , [ 'light' , 'dark' ], 'light' ); return React.createElement(ThemeProvider, { theme : select( 'Theme' , Object .keys(themes), 'default' ), colorScheme, children : [ React.createElement( 'style' , { dangerouslySetInnerHTML : { __html : `html { ${ colorScheme === 'dark' ? 'background-color: rgb(35,35,35);' : '' } }` } }), storyFn() ] }); } export const decorators = [knobDecorator];

Events

You can also listen for the DARK_MODE event via the addons channel.

import addons from '@storybook/addons' ; import { addDecorator } from '@storybook/react' ; import ThemeContext from './theme' ; const channel = addons.getChannel(); function ThemeWrapper ( props ) { const [isDark, setDark] = useState( false ); useEffect( () => { channel.on( 'DARK_MODE' , setDark); return () => channel.off( 'DARK_MODE' , setDark); }, [channel, setDark]); return ( < ThemeContext.Provider value = {isDark ? darkTheme : defaultTheme }> {props.children} </ ThemeContext.Provider > ); } export const decorators = [ renderStory => < ThemeWrapper > {renderStory()} </ ThemeWrapper > )];

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!