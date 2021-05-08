openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
sdm

storybook-dark-mode

by Andrew Lisowski
1.0.8 (see all)

A storybook addon that lets your users toggle between dark and light mode.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

73.9K

GitHub Stars

283

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

20

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

storybook-dark-mode

A storybook addons that lets your users toggle between dark and light mode.

Example

Installation

Install the following npm module:

npm i --save-dev storybook-dark-mode

or with yarn:

yarn add -D storybook-dark-mode

Then, add following content to .storybook/main.js

module.exports = {
  addons: ['storybook-dark-mode']
};

Configuration

Configure the dark and light mode by adding the following to your .storybook/preview.js file:

import { themes } from '@storybook/theming';

export parameters = {
  darkMode: {
    // Override the default dark theme
    dark: { ...themes.dark, appBg: 'black' },
    // Override the default light theme
    light: { ...themes.normal, appBg: 'red' }
  }
};

Default Theme

Order of precedence for the initial color scheme:

  1. If the user has previously set a color theme it's used
  2. The value you have configured for current parameter in your storybook
  3. The OS color scheme preference

Once the initial color scheme has been set, subsequent reloads will use this value. To clear the cached color scheme you have to localStorage.clear() in the chrome console.

export parameters = {
  darkMode: {
    // Set the initial theme
    current: 'light'
  }
};

Dark/Light Class

This plugin will apply a dark and light class name to the manager. This allows you to easily write dark mode aware theme overrides for the storybook UI.

You can override the classNames applied when switching between light and dark mode using the darkClass and lightClass parameters.

export parameters = {
  darkMode: {
    darkClass: 'lights-out',
    lightClass: 'lights-on'
  }
};

Preview class target

This plugin will apply the dark/light class to the <body> element of the preview iframe. This can be configured with the classTarget parameter. The value will be passed to a querySelector() inside the iframe.

This is useful if the <body> is styled according to a parent's class, in that case it can be set to html.

export parameters = {
  darkMode: {
    classTarget: 'html'
  }
}

Story integration

Preview ClassName

This plugin will apply the darkClass and lightClass classes to the preview iframe if you turn on the stylePreview option.

export parameters = {
  darkMode: {
    stylePreview: true
  }
};

React

If your components use a custom Theme provider, you can integrate it by using the provided hook.

import { useDarkMode } from 'storybook-dark-mode';
import { addDecorator } from '@storybook/react';

// your theme provider
import ThemeContext from './theme';

// create a component that uses the dark mode hook
function ThemeWrapper(props) {
  // render your custom theme provider
  return (
    <ThemeContext.Provider value={useDarkMode() ? darkTheme : defaultTheme}>
      {props.children}
    </ThemeContext.Provider>
  );
}

export const decorators = [renderStory => <ThemeWrapper>{renderStory()}</ThemeWrapper>)];

Theme Knobs

If you want to have you UI's dark mode separate from you components' dark mode, implement this global decorator:

import { themes } from '@storybook/theming';

// Add a global decorator that will render a dark background when the
// "Color Scheme" knob is set to dark
const knobDecorator = (storyFn) => {
  // A knob for color scheme added to every story
  const colorScheme = select('Color Scheme', ['light', 'dark'], 'light');

  // Hook your theme provider with some knobs
  return React.createElement(ThemeProvider, {
    // A knob for theme added to every story
    theme: select('Theme', Object.keys(themes), 'default'),
    colorScheme,
    children: [
      React.createElement('style', {
        dangerouslySetInnerHTML: {
          __html: `html { ${
            colorScheme === 'dark' ? 'background-color: rgb(35,35,35);' : ''
          } }`
        }
      }),
      storyFn()
    ]
  });
}

export const decorators = [knobDecorator];

Events

You can also listen for the DARK_MODE event via the addons channel.

import addons from '@storybook/addons';
import { addDecorator } from '@storybook/react';

// your theme provider
import ThemeContext from './theme';

// get channel to listen to event emitter
const channel = addons.getChannel();

// create a component that listens for the DARK_MODE event
function ThemeWrapper(props) {
  // this example uses hook but you can also use class component as well
  const [isDark, setDark] = useState(false);

  useEffect(() => {
    // listen to DARK_MODE event
    channel.on('DARK_MODE', setDark);
    return () => channel.off('DARK_MODE', setDark);
  }, [channel, setDark]);

  // render your custom theme provider
  return (
    <ThemeContext.Provider value={isDark ? darkTheme : defaultTheme}>
      {props.children}
    </ThemeContext.Provider>
  );
}

export const decorators = [renderStory => <ThemeWrapper>{renderStory()}</ThemeWrapper>)];

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):


Andrew Lisowski
💬 💻 🎨 📖 🤔 🚇 🚧
Erik Hughes
💻
Adam Jahnke
💻
Carles Núñez
💻
Adam Dierkens
💻
Tobias Skarhed
💻 📖
Fatih Kalifa
💻

Jacob Coughenour
💻
Jeroen Zwartepoorte
📖 💻
Alex Khomenko
💻
Paul Fasola
📖
Pavel Keyzik
📖
David Richolm
📖 💻
Klaus Nygård
💻

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial