This plugin will add CSS Modules support for Storybook, CSS files will be treated
as modules as long as they end with
.module.css.
Also, this plugin will respect any previous configuration done to css loaders,
basically means that, if you were using
postcss-loader or any other extra
webpack loader, it will be also applied to css modules.
For using it:
npm install -D storybook-css-modules-preset or
yarn add -D storybook-css-modules-preset.
1.just add the following plugin on your
./storybook/main.js:
module.exports = {
addons: [
+ 'storybook-css-modules-preset',
]
}