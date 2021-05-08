openbase logo
storybook-css-modules-preset

by Nahuel Veron
1.1.1 (see all)

Adding CSS Modules support for storybook

Popularity

Downloads/wk

40.1K

GitHub Stars

61

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Storybook CSS Modules Preset

This plugin will add CSS Modules support for Storybook, CSS files will be treated as modules as long as they end with .module.css.

Also, this plugin will respect any previous configuration done to css loaders, basically means that, if you were using postcss-loader or any other extra webpack loader, it will be also applied to css modules.

For using it:

  1. run npm install -D storybook-css-modules-preset or yarn add -D storybook-css-modules-preset. 1.just add the following plugin on your ./storybook/main.js:
  module.exports = {
    addons: [
+     'storybook-css-modules-preset',
    ]
  }

