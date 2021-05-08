Storybook CSS Modules Preset

This plugin will add CSS Modules support for Storybook, CSS files will be treated as modules as long as they end with .module.css .

Also, this plugin will respect any previous configuration done to css loaders, basically means that, if you were using postcss-loader or any other extra webpack loader, it will be also applied to css modules.

For using it:

run npm install -D storybook-css-modules-preset or yarn add -D storybook-css-modules-preset . 1.just add the following plugin on your ./storybook/main.js :