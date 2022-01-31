Publishes your Storybook to Chromatic and kicks off tests if they're enabled.
👉 Read the Chromatic CLI docs
📝 View the Changelog
Contributions of any kind are welcome! We're available to chat via the Intercom widget on the documentation site.
Compatibility is guaranteed between this package and Chromatic like so:
To facilitate upgrading in the future, removing and adding features, this is the process:
Before publishing, make sure you've done the following:
yarn build
canary or
next release
We have two types of pre-releases:
canary and
next.
canary releases are intended for development purposes and should not be used in production, as they may only work against a staging or dev environment.
next releases should be valid, working releases that can potentially be used by early adopters of new features, for example to handle a support request.
As a consumer, you should not specify a tag (e.g.
chromatic@next) in your package dependencies, but rather a specific version number (e.g.
chromatic@5.6.2-next.0). Otherwise you'll end up with a broken build when we remove or update the tag.
For the first
canary (or
next) release, bump the version like so (depending on the semver bump):
npm version <premajor|preminor|prepatch> --preid canary
For consecutive
canary releases on the same version:
npm version prerelease --preid=canary
Then push and publish:
git push --follow-tags
npm publish --tag canary
Make sure to replace
canary with
next if appropriate.
latest release
A final release is automatically tagged
latest by npm.
npm version <major|minor|patch>
git push --follow-tags
npm publish
And finally, remove the
canary and/or
next tag, if any:
npm dist-tag rm chromatic canary
This ensures we can safely do a new
canary or
next release later, without anyone getting an unexpected update.