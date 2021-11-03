Some of features originally introduced in this package are already available via Storybook API. Please consider https://github.com/storybookjs/addon-kit first, which is a simple Github repo template that uses the latest addon APIs.
This kit provides additional middleware for Storybook API and can be used for creating addons based on this.
Simplifies the addons creation. Keeps in sync addon's data through the channel. Provides intelligent blocks for creating addon UI. Offer simple API for registering addons and creating decorators. It's a base to quickly build your custom brand new awesome addon
npm i --save @storybook/addon-devkit
import {
register,
createDecorator,
setParameters,
setConfig,
Layout,
Block,
} from '@storybook/addon-devkit'
HOC to register addon UI and connect it to the addon store.
// in your addon `register.js`
import { register } from '@storybook/addon-devkit'
register(
{
...selectors,
},
({ global, local }) => ({
...globalActions,
...localActions,
})
)(AddonPanelUI);
where
selectors is an object with functions like:
{
deepData: store => store.path.to.deep.store.data,
}
and
actions could be "global" and "local". Global actions affects on the global part of store, while local only on the data related to the current story.
({ global, local }) => ({
// action to manipulate with common data
increase: global(store => ({
...store,
index: store.index + 1,
})),
// action to manipulate with current story data
// usage: setBackground('#ff66cc')
setBackground: local((store, color) => ({
...store,
backgroundColor: color,
})),
// action to override data
// usage: update({...newData})
update: global(),
})
AddonPanelUI - is your component which appears on addon panel when you select appropriate tab
Note: the HOC automatically track the
activestate of addon and shows it only when it's necessary
register HOC will pass the follow props to the
AddonPanelUI component:
<AddonPanelUI
{...actions} // generated actions
{...selectors} // selected pieces of store
api={api} // storybook API object
active={active} // you don't need to do anything with it
store={store} // entire store. prefer to use selectors
kind={kind} // current story kind
story={story} // current story
ADDON_ID={ADDON_ID}
PANEL_ID={PANEL_ID}
PANEL_Title={PANEL_Title} // Title on the addon panel
rect={rect} // dimensions of panel area
/>
As soon as you change the store via actions both the
AddonPanelUI and
storyDecorator will be re-rendered with the new data.
Same if the data will come from the story - it will be updated
After initialization HOC will wait for init data from story and only after it will render UI
HOC to create decorator and connect it to the addon store.
// in your addon `decorator.js`
import { createDecorator } from '@storybook/addon-devkit'
export const withMyAddon = createDecorator({
...selectors,
},
({ global, local }) => ({
...globalActions,
...localActions,
})
)(DecoratorUI, { isGlobal });
so then you can use your decorator this way:
// stories.js
import React from 'react';
import { storiesOf, addDecorator, addParameters } from '@storybook/react';
import { withMyAddon, myAddonParams } from 'my-addon';
// add decorator globally
addDecorator(withMyAddon({ ...initData }))
addParameters(myAddonParams({ ...globalParams }))
storiesOf('My UI Kit', module)
// ...or add decorator locally
.addDecorator(withMyAddon({ ...initData }))
.add(
'Awesome',
() => <Button>Make Awesome</Button>,
myAddonParams({ ...localParams })
)
DecoratorUI could look like this:
const DecoratorUI = ({ context, getStory, selectedData }) => (
<div>
<h1>Title: {selectedData}</h1>
{getStory(context)}
</div>
);
When
isGlobal = true decorator will consider all passing data as global
Note: addon parameters will be merged with init data and available both for decorator and panel selectors
Creates functions for passing parameters to your addon
See usage above
import { setParameters } from '@storybook/addon-devkit'
export const myAddonParams = setParameters()
In order to create addon you need to specify some unique parameters like event name, addon title, parameters key and others. They should be same on manager and preview sides. If you don't specify them addon-devkit will use the default ones.
To specify your own use
setConfig:
import { setConfig } from '@storybook/addon-devkit';
setConfig({
addId: 'dev_adk',
panelTitle: 'ADK DEV'
});
You should run it before using
register,
setParameters and
createDecorator
Note: don't forget to use setConfig both in on manager and preview sides with the same parameters
Components to organize UI in a row when panel in bottom position and in column when it on the right side
import { Layout, Block, register } from '@storybook/addon-devkit';
import { styled } from '@storybook/theming';
import './config'
const LayoutBlock = styled(Layout)`
...styles
`
const AddonBlock = styled(Block)`
...styles
`
const AddonPanel = () => (
<LayoutBlock>
<AddonBlock size={200}>
{UI1}
</AddonBlock>
<AddonBlock>
{UI2}
</AddonBlock>
<AddonBlock>
{UI3}
</AddonBlock>
</LayoutBlock>
)
register()(AddonPanel)
<Layout> has
display: flex with
flex-direction: row when bottom and
flex-direction: column in right side.
You can specify the size of
<Block>. In case of horizontal layout it will be the width, in case of vertical - height of element.
Otherwise it will have
flex-grow: 1