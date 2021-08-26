Storybook addon for Abstract integration

An addon for Storybook that allows you to link to Abstract layers and collections in the storybook panel!

Examples

Install

Requires storybook@^6.0.0

npm install storybook-addons-abstract

Usage

within main.js :

module.exports = { stories: ['../src/**/*.stories.@(tsx|mdx)'], addons: [ '@storybook/addon-links', '@storybook/addon-essentials', '@storybook/preset-create-react-app', + 'storybook-addons-abstract/register' ] };

or using the old addons.js :

import "storybook-addons-abstract/register" ;

with the new Component Story Format API:

import React from "react" ; import { BlogIndex, BlogGallery, BlogPost } from "../" ; export default { parameters : { abstract : { url : "https://share.goabstract.com/733ca894-a4bb-43e3-a2b1-dd27ff6d00c4" } } }; export const blogIndex = () => ( < BlogIndex /> ); export const blogGallery = () => ( < BlogGallery /> ); export const blogPost = () => ( < BlogPost /> );

or using the old stories:

import React from "react" ; import { storiesOf } from "@storybook/react" ; storiesOf( "Blog" , module ) .addParameters({ abstract : { url : "https://share.goabstract.com/733ca894-a4bb-43e3-a2b1-dd27ff6d00c4" } }) .add( "Blog Index" , () => < BlogIndex /> ) .add("Blog Gallery", () => < BlogGallery /> ) .add("Blog Post", () => < BlogPost /> );

Options

Option Value Default Description theme "light" \| "dark" \| "system" "light" Control appearance of embed chromeless boolean false Hide embed interface, displaying only the preview until mouseover

Change embed background color

{ abstract : { url : "https://share.goabstract.com/733ca894-a4bb-43e3-a2b1-dd27ff6d00c4" , options : { theme : "dark" } } }

Hide embed interface