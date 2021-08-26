An addon for Storybook that allows you to link to Abstract layers and collections in the storybook panel!
Requires storybook@^6.0.0
npm install storybook-addons-abstract
within
main.js:
module.exports = {
stories: ['../src/**/*.stories.@(tsx|mdx)'],
addons: [
'@storybook/addon-links',
'@storybook/addon-essentials',
'@storybook/preset-create-react-app',
+ 'storybook-addons-abstract/register'
]
};
or using the old
addons.js:
import "storybook-addons-abstract/register";
with the new Component Story Format API:
import React from "react";
import { BlogIndex, BlogGallery, BlogPost } from "../";
export default {
parameters: {
abstract: {
// Copy a collection or layer share url from Abstract
url: "https://share.goabstract.com/733ca894-a4bb-43e3-a2b1-dd27ff6d00c4"
}
}
};
// Name your stories after layers in the collection
export const blogIndex = () => (
<BlogIndex />
);
export const blogGallery = () => (
<BlogGallery />
);
export const blogPost = () => (
<BlogPost />
);
or using the old stories:
import React from "react";
import { storiesOf } from "@storybook/react";
storiesOf("Blog", module)
.addParameters({
abstract: {
// Copy a collection or layer share url from Abstract
url: "https://share.goabstract.com/733ca894-a4bb-43e3-a2b1-dd27ff6d00c4"
}
})
// Name your stories after layers in the collection
.add("Blog Index", () => <BlogIndex />)
.add("Blog Gallery", () => <BlogGallery />)
.add("Blog Post", () => <BlogPost />);
|Option
|Value
|Default
|Description
theme
"light" \| "dark" \| "system"
"light"
|Control appearance of embed
chromeless
boolean
false
|Hide embed interface, displaying only the preview until mouseover
{
abstract: {
url: "https://share.goabstract.com/733ca894-a4bb-43e3-a2b1-dd27ff6d00c4",
options: {
theme: "dark"
}
}
}
{
abstract: {
url: "https://share.goabstract.com/733ca894-a4bb-43e3-a2b1-dd27ff6d00c4",
options: {
chromeless: true
}
}
}