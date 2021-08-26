openbase logo
Readme

Storybook addon for Abstract integration

An addon for Storybook that allows you to link to Abstract layers and collections in the storybook panel!

Example

Examples

Install

Requires storybook@^6.0.0

npm install storybook-addons-abstract

Usage

within main.js:

module.exports = {
  stories: ['../src/**/*.stories.@(tsx|mdx)'],
  addons: [
    '@storybook/addon-links',
    '@storybook/addon-essentials',
    '@storybook/preset-create-react-app',
+   'storybook-addons-abstract/register'
  ]
};

or using the old addons.js:

import "storybook-addons-abstract/register";

with the new Component Story Format API:

import React from "react";
import { BlogIndex, BlogGallery, BlogPost } from "../";

export default {
  parameters: {
    abstract: {
      // Copy a collection or layer share url from Abstract
      url: "https://share.goabstract.com/733ca894-a4bb-43e3-a2b1-dd27ff6d00c4"
    }
  }
};

// Name your stories after layers in the collection
export const blogIndex = () => (
  <BlogIndex />
);

export const blogGallery = () => (
  <BlogGallery />
);

export const blogPost = () => (
  <BlogPost />
);

or using the old stories:

import React from "react";
import { storiesOf } from "@storybook/react";

storiesOf("Blog", module)
  .addParameters({
    abstract: {
      // Copy a collection or layer share url from Abstract
      url: "https://share.goabstract.com/733ca894-a4bb-43e3-a2b1-dd27ff6d00c4"
    }
  })
   // Name your stories after layers in the collection
  .add("Blog Index", () => <BlogIndex />)
  .add("Blog Gallery", () => <BlogGallery />)
  .add("Blog Post", () => <BlogPost />);

Options

OptionValueDefaultDescription
theme"light" \| "dark" \| "system""light"Control appearance of embed
chromelessbooleanfalseHide embed interface, displaying only the preview until mouseover

Change embed background color

{
  abstract: {
    url: "https://share.goabstract.com/733ca894-a4bb-43e3-a2b1-dd27ff6d00c4",
    options: {
      theme: "dark"
    }
  }
}

Hide embed interface

{
  abstract: {
    url: "https://share.goabstract.com/733ca894-a4bb-43e3-a2b1-dd27ff6d00c4",
    options: {
      chromeless: true
    }
  }
}

