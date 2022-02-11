This addon is being poorly maintained by me and I'm out of touch with how Adobe XD is evolving. Let me know if you'd like to take ownership of this repo and addon (open an issue)
A storybook addon that embeds Adobe XD specs in your addon panel for better design-development workflow.
This addon should work well with any framework. If not, open an issue.
Install
npm install --save-dev storybook-addon-xd-designs
or
yarn add -D storybook-addon-xd-designs
Make sure you have these peer dependencies installed:
@storybook/addons
@storybook/components
@storybook/theming
Register the addon in
addons.js
// .storybook/manager.js
import 'storybook-addon-xd-designs/register'
Add your spec to the story!
import { withXD } from 'storybook-addon-xd-designs'
storiesOf('My stories', module)
.addDecorator(withXD)
.add('My awesome story', () => <Button>Hello, World!</Button>, {
design: {
artboardUrl: 'https://xd.adobe.com/view/ae7472ea-b4ac-47c4-4eb9-7aff91446d91-d845/screen/ca95c951-f010-498f-84c6-1cf10f344616/Desktop',
}
})
// Or, if it's 2019, you would have to use two urls like this:
.add('My awesome story', () => <Button>Hello, World!</Button>, {
design: {
specUrl: 'https://xd.adobe.com/spec/181eaf80-9e7a-4ea6-7dc8-e21dfd9b2d80-6e2f/screen/58270c9e-502b-4737-be32-a5dfe9523bb5/Color/',
reviewUrl: 'https://xd.adobe.com/view/813cbece-c467-47ce-67e3-b60caacc2ff8-f70d/',
}
})
spec url.
In short, create a "Development" url to share. Then view it in a browser, find the specific page you want to use in storybook, and copy that URL.
Detailed instructions here. It looks something like this:
Add
withXD decorator then put
design parameter after your story.
NOTE: If you omit
designparameter, the addon does nothing.