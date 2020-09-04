Deprecated

This addon is deprecated due to the retirement of official addon-info.

Storybook now has an alternative addon, called Docs addon( addon-docs ), which comes with native Vue.js support and automatically props/events/slots documentation powered by vue-docgen-api.

There will be no feature addition nor bug fixes to this repo. Please use Docs addon instead.

Migration to Docs

As described above, Docs addon uses vue-docgen-api via vue-docgen-loader . They are also the tools storybook-addon-vue-info uses internally. So the migration steps is quite simple.

Since the Docs addon specifies vue-docgen-api and vue-docgen-loader as direct dependency, you don't have to list them in your package.json .

"dependencies": { - "vue-docgen-api": "x.x.x", - "vue-docgen-loader": "x.x.x" }

Of course, you can keep them to controll which exact versions to use.

Explicitly specify which component to documentate

You need to set component field in your story metadata.

import MyComponent from './my-component.vue' export default { title : 'Components/MyComponent' , component : MyComponent } export const story = () => ({ components : { MyComponent }, template : '<my-component/>' })

summary option equivalent in Docs addon is component comments or MDX. Docs addon reads a component comment and displays it as a description for the component.

export const myStory = () => ({ }) myStory.story = { info : { summary : 'foo bar' } }

< script > export default { } </ script >

Or you can use MDX for more complicated usage.

A Storybook addon that shows Vue component's information.

Requirements

@storybook/vue>=4.0.0

Getting started

First, install the addon.

npm install --save-dev storybook-addon-vue-info

Then register in addons.js .

import 'storybook-addon-vue-info/lib/register'

And setup a webpack loader in order to extract component information with vue-docgen-api.

npm install --save-dev vue-docgen-loader vue-docgen-api

module .exports = ( { config } ) => { config.module.rules.push({ test : /\.vue$/ , loader : 'vue-docgen-loader' , enforce : 'post' }) return config }

Usage

Add withInfo decorator then set info options to the story.

NOTE: info option is required for the addon. If you omit it, the addon does nothing.

import { storiesOf } from '@storybook/vue' import { withInfo } from 'storybook-addon-vue-info' storiesOf( 'MyComponent' , module ) .addDecorator(withInfo) .add( 'foo' , () => ({ components : { MyAwesomeComponent }, template : '<my-awesome-component/>' }), { info : { summary : 'Summary for MyComponent' } } )

You can set the addon as global decorator.

import { addDecorator } from '@storybook/vue' import { withInfo } from 'storybook-addon-vue-info' addDecorator(withInfo)

To set default options, use setDefaults .

import { setDefaults } from 'storybook-addon-vue-info' setDefaults({ header : false })

For more details, see live examples.

Options

Name Data type Default value Description header boolean true Whether to show header or not. source boolean true Whether to show source(usage) or not. wrapperComponent Component default wrapper Override inline docs component. previewClassName string undefined Class name passed down to preview container. previewStyle Style object undefined Style passed down to preview container. summary string '' Summary for the story. Accepts Markdown. components { [name: string]: Component }\|null null Display info for these components. Same type as component's components property. docsInPanel boolean true Whether to show docs in addon panel. useDocgen boolean true Whether to use result of vue-docgen-api. casing "kebab" \| "camel" \| "pascal" \| undefined undefined Which case to use. For detailed usage, see below.

Valid casing options

{ casing : undefined } { casing 'kebab' } { casing : 'camel' } { casing : { props : 'camel' , component : 'kebab' } }

In addition to addon options, we have a component option.

Set descriptions manually

With vue-docgen-api, the addon automatically shows descriptions and types extracted by docgen (see example in vue-docgen-api README). However, if you want to explicitly specify desciprion for component props, events or slots, add description option for your story component.

Assume <my-awesome-component> have props label and visible .

storiesOf( 'MyComponent' , module ) .addDecorator(withInfo) .add( 'foo' , () => ({ components : { MyAwesomeComponent }, template : '<my-awesome-component/>' , description : { MyAwesomeComponent : { props : { label : 'A label for my awesome component' , visible : 'Whether component is visible or not' }, events : { click : 'Event for user clicking the component' }, slots : { default : 'Place text or icon here' } } } }), { info : true } )

For more detail, please take a look at live example.

Example