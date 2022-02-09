Greatly inspired by @storybook/addon-backgrounds.
This Storybook Theme Decorator can be used to add a custom HTML class or classes to the preview in Storybook.
This version is compatible with storybook version
6.0.x.
npm i -D storybook-addon-themes
Then activate the addon by adding it to the storybook
main.js file (located in the Storybook config directory):
module.exports = {
addons: [
// Maybe other addons here...
'storybook-addon-themes'
// Or here...
],
};
See the storybook documentation for more informations.
The
themes parameter accept an array of
Theme object.
Each
Theme is an object with the following properties:
name (
string): Name of the theme
class (
string | string[] - optional): HTML class(es) associated with the theme
color (
string): The color of the badge in the theme selector
default [deprecated] (
boolean - optional): Is the theme selected by default?
The
themes parameter also accept an object with the following properties:
default (
string - optional): Name of theme selected by default
list (
Theme[] - required): The list of themes
clearable (
boolean - optional - default is
true): Can the user clear the selected theme ?
disable (
boolean - optional): Disable the addon for a story
Decorator (
Component - optional): A component to use as the decorator component (see below for more information)
onChange (
(themeName: Theme) => void - optional): A callback that will be executed when the theme changes
target (
string - optional): Target element selected with
document.querySelector() to which classes are applied. Defaults to
body,
root if classes should be applied to
documentElement.
You can configure the themes globally in the storybook
preview.js file:
export const parameters = {
themes: {
default: 'twitter',
list: [
{ name: 'twitter', class: 'theme-twt', color: '#00aced' },
{ name: 'facebook', class: 'theme-fb', color: '#3b5998' }
],
},
};
For backward compatibility
default (
boolean) can also be set directly on
Theme object.
This has been deprecated because of the difficulty of changing the default theme due to the need to redefine all
Theme objects.
// deprecated
export const parameters = {
themes: [
{ name: 'twitter', class: 'theme-twt', color: '#00aced', default: true },
{ name: 'facebook', class: 'theme-fb', color: '#3b5998' }
],
};
See the storybook documentation for more informations.
Or configure the themes in your story file like this:
export default {
title: 'CSF|Button',
component: Button,
parameters: {
themes: {
default: 'twitter',
list: [
{ name: 'twitter', class: ['theme-twt', 'light-mode'], color: '#00aced' },
{ name: 'facebook', class: ['theme-fb', 'dark-mode'], color: '#3b5998' },
],
},
},
};
If you only want to activate the addon or override the themes for a specific story you can write:
export default {
title: 'CSF|Button',
component: Button,
};
export const withText = () => <Button onClick={action('clicked')}>Hello Button</Button>;
withText.story = {
parameters: {
themes: {
default: 'twitter',
list: [
{ name: 'twitter', class: ['theme-twt', 'light-mode'], color: '#00aced' },
{ name: 'facebook', class: ['theme-fb', 'dark-mode'], color: '#3b5998' },
],
},
},
};
Alternatively with the old StoriesOf API:
import { storiesOf } from '@storybook/react'; // <- or your storybook framework
storiesOf('StoriesOf|Button', module)
.addParameters({
themes: {
default: 'twitter',
list: [
{ name: 'twitter', class: ['theme-twt', 'light-mode'], color: '#00aced' },
{ name: 'facebook', class: ['theme-fb', 'dark-mode'], color: '#3b5998' },
],
},
})
.add('with text', () => <button>Click me</button>);
And for a single story:
import { storiesOf } from '@storybook/react';
storiesOf('StoriesOf|Button', module)
.add('with text', () => <button>Click me</button>, {
themes: {
list: [
{ name: 'red', class: 'theme-red', color: 'rgba(255, 0, 0)' },
],
},
});
You can also only override a single key on the themes parameter, for instance to set a different default value for a single story:
export default {
title: 'CSF|Button',
component: Button,
};
export const withText = () => <Button onClick={action('clicked')}>Hello Button</Button>;
withText.story = {
parameters: {
themes: {
default: 'facebook',
},
},
};
By default the classes will be added to the
body element or the element configured with
target.
But in this case your theme will not be visible by other addons (like @storybook/addon-storyshots).
To fix this you can add the
withThemes decorator in your stories.
But the decorator method is not available for all frameworks
See here for the list of supported framework.
Setup the decorator globally in the
preview.js file:
import { addDecorator } from '@storybook/react'; // <- or your storybook framework
import { withThemes } from 'storybook-addon-themes/react'; // <- or your storybook framework
addDecorator(withThemes);
export const parameters = {
actions: { argTypesRegex: "^on[A-Z].*" },
themes: {
default: 'twitter',
list: [
{ name: 'twitter', class: ['theme-twt', 'light-mode'], color: '#00aced' },
{ name: 'facebook', class: ['theme-fb', 'dark-mode'], color: '#3b5998' },
],
},
};
Or in your story file (for all stories in that file):
export default {
title: 'CSF|Button',
component: Button,
decorators: [ withThemes ],
parameters: {
themes: {
default: 'twitter',
list: [
{ name: 'twitter', class: ['theme-twt', 'light-mode'], color: '#00aced' },
{ name: 'facebook', class: ['theme-fb', 'dark-mode'], color: '#3b5998' },
],
},
},
};
Or just for a specific story:
export const withText = () => <Button onClick={action('clicked')}>Hello Button</Button>;
withText.story = {
decorators: [ withThemes ],
parameters: {
themes: {
default: 'twitter',
list: [
{ name: 'twitter', class: ['theme-twt', 'light-mode'], color: '#00aced' },
{ name: 'facebook', class: ['theme-fb', 'dark-mode'], color: '#3b5998' },
],
},
},
};
And alternatively with the old StoriesOf API:
import { storiesOf } from '@storybook/react'; // <- or your storybook framework
import { withThemes } from 'storybook-addon-themes/react';
storiesOf('StoriesOf|Button', module)
.addDecorator(withThemes)
.add('with text', () => <button>Click me</button>);
You can provide a component that will be used as decorator using the
Decorator option in the
theme parameter.
The decorator will get the following properties :
theme: The selected theme or
undefined if none is selected.
themes: The list of themes as provided in the
list option of the
theme parameter.
themeClasses: The formatted theme classes of the selected theme (if the
class option exists on the selected theme).
themeName: The name of the selected theme (equal to
none if none is selected).
Don't forget to render the story using the
children prop (React/HTML) or the
<slot></slot> element (Vue/Svelte).
To manage reactivity with the HTML storybook your decorator must return an array containing two elements :
children).
Example of a customized decorator that use a CSS file for changing the theme:
function getOrCreate(id) {
const elementOnDom = document.getElementById(id);
if (elementOnDom) {
return elementOnDom;
}
const element = document.createElement('link');
element.setAttribute('id', id);
element.setAttribute('rel', 'stylesheet');
return element;
}
function Decorator(props) {
const { children } = props;
function setStyles({ theme, themeName }) {
const link = getOrCreate('theme-stylesheet');
if (!theme) {
link.parentNode && link.parentNode.removeChild(link);
} else {
link.href = themeName === 'facebook' ? 'Button-fb.css' : 'Button-twt.css';
children.appendChild(link);
}
}
setStyles(props);
return [children, setStyles];
}
Same example as above for React:
function Decorator(props) {
const { children, themeName } = props;
return (
<>
{children}
{themeName === 'twitter' && <link rel="stylesheet" href="twitter.css"/>}
{themeName === 'facebook' && <link rel="stylesheet" href="facebook.css"/>}
</>
);
};
|React
|React Native
|Vue
|Angular
|Polymer
|Mithril
|HTML
|Marko
|Svelte
|Riot
|Ember
|Preact
|Usage without decorator
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|Usage with decorator
|+
|+
|+
|+