storybook-addon-theme-playground is a theme addon for storybook. It provides a panel where theme values can be tweaked directly.

🌍 Example 📖 Migration

Features

🎛 Seperate panel with auto-generated controls for each theme value

🧬 Customizable controls based on your needs

Table of Contents

Installation

1. Install the addon

npm install -D storybook-addon-theme-playground yarn add -D storybook-addon-theme-playground

2. Add the addon to your storybook config

Add to .storybook/main.js

module .exports = { addons : [ 'storybook-addon-theme-playground' ] };

3. Add parameters

Add to .storybook/preview.js .

import { ThemeProvider } from 'styled-components' ; import theme from 'path/to/theme' ; export const parameters = { themePlayground : { theme, provider : ThemeProvider } };

To add multiple themes, add an Array to the theme key. Each theme must have a name and a theme key.

import { ThemeProvider } from 'styled-components' ; import defaultTheme from 'path/to/default/theme' ; import anotherTheme from 'path/to/another/theme' ; export const parameters = { themePlayground : { theme : [ { name : 'Default Theme' , theme : defaultTheme }, { name : 'Another Theme' , theme : anotherTheme } ], provider : ThemeProvider } };

Parameters

theme

object | Array<{ name: string, theme: object }> | required

The theme object or multiple themes as an array of objects .

provider

any | required

Any provider component which will accept a theme object prop and children. storybook-addon-theme-playground has no default provider due to extendability.

controls

object | optional

Optional control components of default controls. Look at the controls section for detailed documentation.

config

object | optional

An additional config object can be added. Look at the Config section for detailed documentation.

"path" || "startCase" || (path: string[]) => string | default: "startCase"

boolean | default: true

Set to false updating the theme values will not be debounced.

number | default: 500

boolean | default: true

Set to false no code component will be rendered.

disabled

boolean | default: false

Set to true to disable addon panel for single stories.

export default { title : 'Disabled story' , parameters : { themePlayground : { disabled : true } } };

Config

Example

import { ThemeProvider } from 'styled-components' ; export const parameters = { themePlayground : { theme : { button : { color : '#000' } }, provider : ThemeProvider, config : { labelFormat : 'path' , labelFormat : 'startCase' , labelFormat : ( path ) => { return path.join( '-' ); }, debounce : true || false , debounceRate : 500 , showConfig : true || false } } };

Controls

storybook-addon-theme-playground will render default controls based on the theme value. If you want to customize them, you can override the default controls by adding an controls object to the parameters.

As a key use the theme object path, e.g 'button.spacing' .

All controls accept a type , label , description and icon prop. You can use all icons from the storybook styleguide.

Example

import { ThemeProvider } from 'styled-components' ; import theme from 'path/to/theme' ; const controls = { 'button.spacing' : { type : 'number' , icon : 'expand' , label : 'Button Spacing' , description : 'Spacing for all buttons' , min : 1 , max : 20 , steps : 1 }, 'button.color.primary' : { type : 'color' , label : 'Button Primary Color' } }; export const parameters = { themePlayground : { theme, controls, provider : ThemeProvider } };

Hide specific theme values

It is also possible to hide specific theme values or objects, e.g.:

const controls = { breakpoints : { hidden : true }, 'button.spacing' : { hidden : true } };

Control components

Color

'theme.path' : { type : 'color' , icon : string, hidden : boolean, label : string | 'Theme Path' , description : string | null }

Number

'theme.path' : { type : 'number' , icon : string, hidden : boolean, label : string | 'Theme Path' , description : string | null , min : number | 0 , max : number | 100 , steps : number | 1 }

Select

'theme.path' : { type : 'select' , icon : string, hidden : boolean, label : string | 'Theme Path' , description : string | null options : [ { value : string | number, label : string } ] }

Shorthand

'theme.path' : { type : 'shorthand' , icon : string, hidden : boolean, label : string | 'Theme Path' , description : string | null }

Switch

'theme.path' : { type : 'switch' , icon : string, hidden : boolean, label : string | 'Theme Path' , description : string | null }

RadioGroup

'theme.path' : { type : 'radio' , icon : string, hidden : boolean, label : string | 'Theme Path' , description : string | null options : [ { value : string, label : string } ] }

Range

'theme.path' : { type : 'range' , icon : string, hidden : boolean, label : string | 'Theme Path' , description : string | null , min : number | 0 , max : number | 100 , steps : number | 1 }

Default controls

storybook-addon-theme-playground will render the following components based on the value.

Switch

boolean

Number

number

Input

string

Textarea

string && string.length >= 40

Range

string && string.endsWith("px" || "rem" || "em" || "%")

Color

string && string.startsWith("#" || "rgba" || "rgba") || label.includes("color")

Shorthand

object && Object.keys(object).length === 4 && Object.keys(object).includes("top" && "right" && "bottom" && "left")

Typescript

import { withThemePlayground, ThemePlaygroundProps } from 'storybook-addon-theme-playground' ; import theme from 'path/to/theme' ; interface ThemePlaygroundParams extends ThemePlaygroundProps { theme: typeof theme; } const params: ThemePlaygroundParams = { theme, provider: ThemeProvider, controls: { 'headline.fontWeight' : { type : 'range' , max: 900 , min: 1 , description: 'Define the font weight of the variable font' }, 'copy.fontWeight' : { type : 'range' , max: 900 , min: 1 , description: 'Define the font weight of the variable font' } } }; export const parameters = { themePlayground: params };

Migration

Storybook Version

storybook-addon-theme-playground needs at least Storybook 6, because it uses some of the internal control components which came with the v6 release. If you need to support a smaller version of Storybook, please try to install the addon version 1.3.4 . Or read about how to migrate to Storybook 6.

npm install -D storybook-addon-theme-playground@1.3.4 yarn add -D storybook-addon-theme-playground@1.3.4

Addon version 2 migration

If you want to migrate the addon to version 2 follow these steps.

1. Change the addons import inside main.js

module .exports = { addons : [ 'storybook-addon-theme-playground/dist/register' ] }; module .exports = { addons : [ 'storybook-addon-theme-playground' ] };

2. Change from decorators to parameters inside preview.js

import { ThemeProvider } from 'styled-components' ; import { withThemePlayground } from 'storybook-addon-theme-playground' ; import theme from 'path/to/theme' ; export const decorators = [ withThemePlayground({ theme, provider : ThemeProvider }) ]; import { ThemeProvider } from 'styled-components' ; import theme from 'path/to/theme' ; export const parameters = { themePlayground : { theme, provider : ThemeProvider } };

3. Change key from overrides to controls inside configuration

The overrides key was replaced by the controls key, if you customized the panel components rename the configuration key.

const options = { theme, provider : ThemeProvider, overrides : { } }; const options = { theme, provider : ThemeProvider, controls : { } };

4. Change deprecated control type colorpicker and counter

If you used the deprecated control type counter or colorpicker, replace it by number or color.