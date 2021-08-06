storybook-addon-theme-playground is a theme addon for storybook. It provides a panel where theme values can be tweaked directly.
npm install -D storybook-addon-theme-playground
yarn add -D storybook-addon-theme-playground
Add to
.storybook/main.js
module.exports = {
addons: ['storybook-addon-theme-playground']
};
Add to
.storybook/preview.js.
// Import a theme provider of your choice
import { ThemeProvider } from 'styled-components';
import theme from 'path/to/theme';
export const parameters = {
themePlayground: {
theme,
provider: ThemeProvider
}
};
To add multiple themes, add an
Array to the
theme key. Each theme must have a
name and a
theme key.
import { ThemeProvider } from 'styled-components';
import defaultTheme from 'path/to/default/theme';
import anotherTheme from 'path/to/another/theme';
export const parameters = {
themePlayground: {
theme: [
{ name: 'Default Theme', theme: defaultTheme },
{ name: 'Another Theme', theme: anotherTheme }
],
provider: ThemeProvider
}
};
theme
object |
Array<{ name: string, theme: object }> | required
The theme
object or multiple themes as an
array of
objects.
provider
any | required
Any provider component which will accept a theme object prop and children.
storybook-addon-theme-playground has no default provider due to extendability.
controls
object | optional
Optional control components of default controls. Look at the controls section for detailed documentation.
config
object | optional
An additional config object can be added. Look at the Config section for detailed documentation.
config.labelFormat
"path" || "startCase" || (path: string[]) => string | default:
"startCase"
config.debounce
boolean | default:
true
Set to
false updating the theme values will not be debounced.
config.debounceRate
number | default:
500
config.showCode
boolean | default:
true
Set to
false no code component will be rendered.
disabled
boolean | default:
false
Set to
true to disable addon panel for single stories.
export default {
title: 'Disabled story',
parameters: {
themePlayground: { disabled: true }
}
};
Example
import { ThemeProvider } from 'styled-components';
export const parameters = {
themePlayground: {
theme: { button: { color: '#000' } },
provider: ThemeProvider,
config: {
// One of "path"
labelFormat: 'path', // "button.color"
// or "startCase"
labelFormat: 'startCase', // "Button Color"
// or a custom function
labelFormat: (path) => {
// path is equal to ["button", "color"]
return path.join('-'); // "button-color"
},
debounce: true || false,
debounceRate: 500,
showConfig: true || false
}
}
};
storybook-addon-theme-playground will render default controls based on the theme value. If you want to customize them, you can override the default controls by adding an
controls object to the parameters.
As a key use the theme object path, e.g
'button.spacing'.
All controls accept a
type,
label,
description and
icon prop.
You can use all icons from the storybook styleguide.
Example
import { ThemeProvider } from 'styled-components';
import theme from 'path/to/theme';
const controls = {
'button.spacing': {
type: 'number',
icon: 'expand',
label: 'Button Spacing',
description: 'Spacing for all buttons',
min: 1,
max: 20,
steps: 1
},
'button.color.primary': {
type: 'color',
label: 'Button Primary Color'
}
};
export const parameters = {
themePlayground: { theme, controls, provider: ThemeProvider }
};
It is also possible to hide specific theme values or objects, e.g.:
const controls = {
breakpoints: {
hidden: true
},
'button.spacing': {
hidden: true
}
};
'theme.path': {
type: 'color',
icon: string,
hidden: boolean,
label: string | 'Theme Path',
description: string | null
}
'theme.path': {
type: 'number',
icon: string,
hidden: boolean,
label: string | 'Theme Path',
description: string | null,
min: number | 0,
max: number | 100,
steps: number | 1
}
'theme.path': {
type: 'select',
icon: string,
hidden: boolean,
label: string | 'Theme Path',
description: string | null
options: [
{
value: string | number,
label: string
}
]
}
'theme.path': {
type: 'shorthand',
icon: string,
hidden: boolean,
label: string | 'Theme Path',
description: string | null
}
'theme.path': {
type: 'switch',
icon: string,
hidden: boolean,
label: string | 'Theme Path',
description: string | null
}
'theme.path': {
type: 'radio',
icon: string,
hidden: boolean,
label: string | 'Theme Path',
description: string | null
options: [
{
value: string,
label: string
}
]
}
'theme.path': {
type: 'range',
icon: string,
hidden: boolean,
label: string | 'Theme Path',
description: string | null,
min: number | 0,
max: number | 100,
steps: number | 1
}
storybook-addon-theme-playground will render the following components based on the value.
Switch
boolean
Number
number
Input
string
Textarea
string&&
string.length >= 40
Range
string&&
string.endsWith("px" || "rem" || "em" || "%")
Color
string&&
string.startsWith("#" || "rgba" || "rgba")||
label.includes("color")
Shorthand
object&&
Object.keys(object).length === 4&&
Object.keys(object).includes("top" && "right" && "bottom" && "left")
// .storybook/preview.ts
import {
withThemePlayground,
ThemePlaygroundProps
} from 'storybook-addon-theme-playground';
import theme from 'path/to/theme';
interface ThemePlaygroundParams extends ThemePlaygroundProps {
theme: typeof theme;
}
const params: ThemePlaygroundParams = {
theme,
provider: ThemeProvider,
controls: {
'headline.fontWeight': {
type: 'range',
max: 900,
min: 1,
description: 'Define the font weight of the variable font'
},
'copy.fontWeight': {
type: 'range',
max: 900,
min: 1,
description: 'Define the font weight of the variable font'
}
}
};
export const parameters = { themePlayground: params };
storybook-addon-theme-playground needs at least Storybook 6, because it uses some of the internal control components which came with the v6 release. If you need to support a smaller version of Storybook, please try to install the addon version
1.3.4. Or read about how to migrate to Storybook 6.
# For Storybook versions < 6.0
npm install -D storybook-addon-theme-playground@1.3.4
yarn add -D storybook-addon-theme-playground@1.3.4
If you want to migrate the addon to version 2 follow these steps.
1. Change the addons import inside
main.js
// Before
module.exports = {
addons: ['storybook-addon-theme-playground/dist/register']
};
// After
module.exports = {
addons: ['storybook-addon-theme-playground']
};
2. Change from decorators to parameters inside
preview.js
// Before
import { ThemeProvider } from 'styled-components';
import { withThemePlayground } from 'storybook-addon-theme-playground';
import theme from 'path/to/theme';
export const decorators = [
withThemePlayground({
theme,
provider: ThemeProvider
})
];
// After
import { ThemeProvider } from 'styled-components';
import theme from 'path/to/theme';
export const parameters = {
themePlayground: {
theme,
provider: ThemeProvider
}
};
3. Change key from overrides to controls inside configuration
The overrides key was replaced by the controls key, if you customized the panel components rename the configuration key.
// Before
const options = {
theme,
provider: ThemeProvider,
overrides: {
// Your customized controls
}
};
// After
const options = {
theme,
provider: ThemeProvider,
controls: {
// Your customized controls
}
};
4. Change deprecated control type colorpicker and counter
If you used the deprecated control type counter or colorpicker, replace it by number or color.
// Before
const options = {
theme,
provider: ThemeProvider,
overrides: {
'button.spacing': {
type: 'counter'
},
'button.color': {
type: 'colorpicker'
}
}
};
// After
const options = {
theme,
provider: ThemeProvider,
overrides: {
'button.spacing': {
type: 'number'
},
'button.color': {
type: 'color'
}
}
};