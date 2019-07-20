openbase logo
by Adam Dierkens
1.0.3 (see all)

A storybook addon to give you access to store/retrieve arbitrary data.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7K

GitHub Stars

16

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

A storybook addon to give you access to store/retrieve arbitrary data. Similar to knobs this doesn't add any additional React wrappers to the story, so any other addons used (prop-types, jsx) aren't effected.

Install

yarn add storybook-addon-state

Usage

import { storiesOf } from '@storybook/react';
import useState from 'storybook-addon-state';

storiesOf('FooBar', module).add('I get state', () => {
  const [count, set] = useState('clicks', 0);

  return (
    <div>
      <button onClick={() => set(count + 1)}>Click Me</button>
      <div>{`I was clicked ${count} time(s)`}</div>
    </div>
  );
});

