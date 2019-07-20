A storybook addon to give you access to store/retrieve arbitrary data. Similar to
knobs this doesn't add any additional React wrappers to the story, so any other addons used (
prop-types,
jsx) aren't effected.
yarn add storybook-addon-state
import { storiesOf } from '@storybook/react';
import useState from 'storybook-addon-state';
storiesOf('FooBar', module).add('I get state', () => {
const [count, set] = useState('clicks', 0);
return (
<div>
<button onClick={() => set(count + 1)}>Click Me</button>
<div>{`I was clicked ${count} time(s)`}</div>
</div>
);
});