Download sketch files straight from storybook.
yarn add -D storybook-addon-sketch
# or
npm i --save storybook-addon-sketch
There are two ways you can install this addon.
Add the following to your
presets.js.
module.exports = ['storybook-addon-sketch/preset'];
Add the following to your
addons.js.
import 'storybook-addon-sketch/register';
Add the following to your storybook
webpack.config.js.
module.exports = ({ config }) => {
config.entry.push(require.resolve('storybook-addon-sketch/entry'));
};
And you are all done!
To configure any options for
storybook-addon-sketch change your
addons.js to the following
require('storybook-addon-sketch/register-options')(options);
If you want to let your storybook users also download all the default renderings for a story kind (ex: Input).
require('storybook-addon-sketch/register-options')({ kind: true });
You will also need to have ran story2sketch with the option
outputBy set to
kind and the
output set to
out/sketch. This will output all the sketch files to a specific folder that users can download from.