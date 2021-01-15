Download sketch files straight from storybook.

Installation

yarn add -D storybook-addon-sketch npm i --save storybook-addon-sketch

Configuration

There are two ways you can install this addon.

Preset

Add the following to your presets.js .

module .exports = [ 'storybook-addon-sketch/preset' ];

Manually

Add the following to your addons.js .

import 'storybook-addon-sketch/register' ;

Add the following to your storybook webpack.config.js .

module .exports = ( { config } ) => { config.entry.push( require .resolve( 'storybook-addon-sketch/entry' )); };

And you are all done!

Options

To configure any options for storybook-addon-sketch change your addons.js to the following

require ( 'storybook-addon-sketch/register-options' )(options);

Stories for Kind

If you want to let your storybook users also download all the default renderings for a story kind (ex: Input).

require ( 'storybook-addon-sketch/register-options' )({ kind : true });