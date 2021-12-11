Storybook Addon Root Attribute to switch html, body or some element attribute at runtime for your story Storybook
yarn add -D storybook-addon-root-attribute
Then create a file called
addons.js in your storybook config and add following content to it:
import "storybook-addon-root-attribute/register";
or create a file called
main.js and add addon in
addons section:
module.exports = {
...
addons: [
...
'storybook-addon-root-attribute/register'
]
};
You need add the all the attribute values at compile time using the
withRootAttribute decorator. They can be added globally or per story. You can then choose which ones root attribute activate on addon ui:
// Import from @storybook/X where X is your framework
import {
configure,
addDecorator,
addParameters,
storiesOf
} from "@storybook/react";
import { withRootAttribute } from "storybook-addon-root-attribute";
// global
addDecorator(withRootAttribute);
addParameters({
rootAttribute: {
defaultState: {
name: "Default",
value: null
},
states: [
{
name: "Dark",
value: "dark"
}
]
}
});
You can use the
rootAttribute parameter to override resources on each story individually:
// per story
storiesOf("Addons|RootAttribute", module).add(
"Camera Icon",
() => <i className="fa fa-camera-retro"> Camera Icon</i>,
{
rootAttribute: {
defaultState: {
name: "Default",
value: null
},
states: [
{
name: "Dark",
value: "dark"
}
]
}
}
);
If you want to use a tooltip (panel will not dissapear), you need to set
tooltip in parameters with
true value:
addParameters({
rootAttribute: {
tooltip: true,
defaultState: {
name: "Default",
value: null
},
states: [
{
name: "Dark",
value: "dark"
}
]
}
});
Tooltip and panel will not sync about change attribute.
Configuration params for
rootAttribute parameter:
|Name
|Default
|Variants
|Description
|root
|'html'
|'html', 'body', or first element returned by 'document.querySelector(), or if none found -- 'html''
|Root node, which attribute will changed by addon
|attribute
|'class'
|any valid attribute name
|Attribute name
|defaultState
|{}
|should contain
name and
value
|Default state for attribute. Value
nil will remove attribute from root
|states
|[]
|array with objects, which contain unique
name and
value for attribute
|All needed states for attribute values. Each object should contain unique
name (for button) and
value for attribute
|tooltip
|false
|boolean value
|Add tooltip button for storybook
Configuration example:
addDecorator(withRootAttribute);
addParameters({
rootAttribute: {
root: "html",
attribute: "class",
defaultState: {
name: "Default",
value: null
},
states: [
{
name: "Dark",
value: "dark"
},
{
name: "A11Y",
value: "accessibility"
}
]
}
});