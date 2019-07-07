openbase logo
sar

storybook-addon-react-live-edit

by Adam Makświej
2.0.4 (see all)

storybook.js addon providing live react story editing and preview

Overview

Readme

storybook-addon-react-live-edit

DEMO

Installation

yarn add -D storybook-addon-react-live-edit

Configure storybook

To get this addon in your story book you have to register the panel, addLiveSource story creator and optionally add a scope decorator to make additional components and utilities available in live editor scope

Register the panel

Add to .storybook/addons.js 

import 'storybook-addon-react-live-edit/dist/register';

Register the addLiveSource story creator

Add to .storybook/config.js 

import {setAddon} from '@storybook/react';
import LiveEdit, {setOptions} from 'storybook-addon-react-live-edit';

setOptions({ theme: 'darcula', presets: ['react'] });

setAddon(LiveEdit);

Add withLiveEditScope story decorator

addDecorator to .storybook/config.js

import {addDecorator} from '@storybook/react';
import {withLiveEditScope} from 'storybook-addon-react-live-edit';

import ExternalComponent from 'a-apackage';

addDecorator(withLiveEditScope({ ExternalComponent }));

or

addDecorator to particular stories 

import {withLiveEditScope} from 'storybook-addon-react-live-edit';
import ExternalComponent from 'a-apackage';

storiesOf("Demo", module)
  .addDecorator(withLiveEditScope({ React, ExternalComponent }))
  .addLiveSource('demo', `return <div>{scopeTest}</div>`);

Usage

When LiveEdit addon is registered with storybooks setAddon function new method addLiveSource to add a story from source provided as a string. This source can be edited in "Live edit" panel

storiesOf("Demo", module)
  .addLiveSource('demo', `return <div>{scopeTest}</div>`);

or

You can use withLiveEdit story creator

storiesOf("Demo", module)
  .add('demo', withLiveEdit(`return <div>{scopeTest}</div>`));

API

addLiveSource

addLiveSource(name, source[, scope])
  • name (string, required) - the story name
  • source (string, required) - story source to be rendered in preview and available for editing in "Live edit" panel
  • scope (object, optional) - variables provided to rendered story, these can be additional components, utilities or any other data. Scope is merged with all variables previously provided by withLiveEditScope decorators.

withLiveEdit

withLiveEdit(source[, scope])
  • source (string, required) - story source to be rendered in preview and available for editing in "Live edit" panel
  • scope (object, optional) - variables provided to rendered story, these can be additional components, utilities or any other data. Scope is merged with all variables previously provided by withLiveEditScope decorators.

withLiveEditScope decorator

withLiveEditScope(scope)
  • scope (object, required) - variables provided to rendered story, these can be additional components, utilities or any other data. Scope is merged with all variables previously provided by withLiveEditScope decorators. React should be imported and provided within the scope object.

Example

To run provided example execute following command, storybook will run on port 3000

yarn example

