yarn add -D storybook-addon-react-live-edit
To get this addon in your story book you have to register the panel,
addLiveSource story creator
and optionally add a scope decorator to make additional components and utilities available in live editor scope
Add to .storybook/addons.js
import 'storybook-addon-react-live-edit/dist/register';
addLiveSource story creator
Add to .storybook/config.js
import {setAddon} from '@storybook/react';
import LiveEdit, {setOptions} from 'storybook-addon-react-live-edit';
setOptions({ theme: 'darcula', presets: ['react'] });
setAddon(LiveEdit);
withLiveEditScope story decorator
addDecorator to .storybook/config.js
import {addDecorator} from '@storybook/react';
import {withLiveEditScope} from 'storybook-addon-react-live-edit';
import ExternalComponent from 'a-apackage';
addDecorator(withLiveEditScope({ ExternalComponent }));
or
addDecorator to particular stories
import {withLiveEditScope} from 'storybook-addon-react-live-edit';
import ExternalComponent from 'a-apackage';
storiesOf("Demo", module)
.addDecorator(withLiveEditScope({ React, ExternalComponent }))
.addLiveSource('demo', `return <div>{scopeTest}</div>`);
When LiveEdit addon is registered with storybooks
setAddon function new method
addLiveSource
to add a story from source provided as a string. This source can be edited in "Live edit" panel
storiesOf("Demo", module)
.addLiveSource('demo', `return <div>{scopeTest}</div>`);
or
You can use
withLiveEdit story creator
storiesOf("Demo", module)
.add('demo', withLiveEdit(`return <div>{scopeTest}</div>`));
addLiveSource
addLiveSource(name, source[, scope])
name (string, required) - the story name
source (string, required) - story source to be rendered in preview and
available for editing in "Live edit" panel
scope (object, optional) - variables provided to rendered story,
these can be additional components, utilities or any other data.
Scope is merged with all variables previously provided
by
withLiveEditScope decorators.
withLiveEdit
withLiveEdit(source[, scope])
source (string, required) - story source to be rendered in preview and
available for editing in "Live edit" panel
scope (object, optional) - variables provided to rendered story,
these can be additional components, utilities or any other data.
Scope is merged with all variables previously provided
by
withLiveEditScope decorators.
withLiveEditScope decorator
withLiveEditScope(scope)
scope (object, required) - variables provided to rendered story,
these can be additional components, utilities or any other data.
Scope is merged with all variables previously provided
by
withLiveEditScope decorators. React should be imported and provided within the scope object.
To run provided example execute following command, storybook will run on port 3000
yarn example