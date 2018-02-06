openbase logo
sap

storybook-addon-props

by Marc Rutkowski
3.0.4 (see all)

React Storybook Addon to show component properties and stories into panels

Readme

React Storybook Props addon

Display Props and Story documentation/source into Storybook UI panels.

Status

This repo is intented to be deprecated when this PR will be finally merged. But if you want to try it...

Purpose

The addon provides two new panels for the Storybook UI.

snap1

  • Story. Shows story description and source code.

snap2

Visible information are similar to Storybook Info addon, but doesn't alter the output of the story into the preview area. This provides a better usage for the Storyshots feature because snapshots will only contains the rendered stories.

Install

npm i storybook-addon-props --save-dev

or (using Yarn) :

yarn add storybook-addon-props --dev

Usage

Add a custom .storybook/.babelrc file

{
  "presets": ["env", "react", "stage-0"],
  "plugins": [
    [
      "babel-plugin-react-docgen",
      {
        "DOC_GEN_COLLECTION_NAME": "STORYBOOK_REACT_CLASSES",
        "resolver": "findAllExportedComponentDefinitions"
      }
    ]
  ]
}

The custom balel config is used to set a different resolver for the babel-plugin-react-docgen. This is necessary to avoid warnings about files with multiple React component exports.

Register addon into the .storybook/addons.js file (view doc)

import '@storybook/addons';
import 'storybook-addon-props/register';

Set addon into the .storybook/config.js file

import { configure, setAddon } from '@storybook/react';
import addWithDoc from 'storybook-addon-props';

setAddon(addWithDoc);

function loadStories() {
  // ...
}
configure(loadStories, module);

Write stories

Create your stories using the new addWithDoc function provided by this addon.

import Button from '../Button';

storiesOf('Button', module)
.addWithDoc('with label', Button,
    'It should render a button with a label',
    () => <Button onClick={action('clicked')}>Hello Button</Button>
));

For another example, have a look at this file.

addWithDoc expects the following parameters:

addWithDoc(storyName, component, description, storyFn)

ParameterDescription
storyNameName of the story (appears into the Left Panel)
componentThe main component of the story
descriptionA string displayed into the Story panel (Markdown supported here!)
storyFnThe story rendering function

Options

Alternatively you can configure the addWithDoc function using the configureDoc named export.

This function allows you to pass an options object.

At this time only two options are supported to enable automatic links insertion on a issues tracker when a issue ID pattern is detected into the description field of a story.

Supported options are :

ParameterDescriptionDefault
trackerUrlThe tracker URL template string. Use %ID% to insert the issue ID.
patternThe issue ID regexp pattern.#([0-9]+)

Pass options into .storybook/config.js like this:

import { configureDoc } from 'storybook-addon-props'

const addWithDoc = configureDoc({
  trackerUrl: 'https://github.com/marc-rutkowski/storybook-addon-props/issues/%ID%',
});

setAddon(addWithDoc);

Then into a story you can reference an issue like this:

storiesOf('Button', module)
.addWithDoc('with label', Button,
  'It should render a button with a label (sample link to tracker #3)',
  () => <Button onClick={action('clicked')}>Hello Button</Button>
)

And a link to issue #3 will be added into the story panel:

snap4

Flow type support

This addon support flow type annotations extracted by react-docgen.

For the following code :

export type User = {
  id: number,
  name: string,
  country?: string,
};

type Props = {
  /** User info */
  user: User,
  /** Some number */
  num: number,
  /** Optional property */
  option?: string,
  /** Optional callback */
  func?: (value: string) => void,
  /** Optional array of users */
  friends?: Array<User>
};

/** Render user details */
class UserDetails extends React.Component {
  props: Props;

  static defaultProps = {
    option: 'foo',
  };
  
  render() {
  }
}

the Props panel will show something like this:

snap3

View complete example: component code and story.

