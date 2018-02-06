Display Props and Story documentation/source into Storybook UI panels.
This repo is intented to be deprecated when this PR will be finally merged. But if you want to try it...
The addon provides two new panels for the Storybook UI.
Visible information are similar to Storybook Info addon, but doesn't alter the output of the story into the preview area. This provides a better usage for the Storyshots feature because snapshots will only contains the rendered stories.
npm i storybook-addon-props --save-dev
or (using Yarn) :
yarn add storybook-addon-props --dev
.storybook/.babelrc file
{
"presets": ["env", "react", "stage-0"],
"plugins": [
[
"babel-plugin-react-docgen",
{
"DOC_GEN_COLLECTION_NAME": "STORYBOOK_REACT_CLASSES",
"resolver": "findAllExportedComponentDefinitions"
}
]
]
}
The custom balel config is used to set a different resolver for the
babel-plugin-react-docgen.
This is necessary to avoid warnings about files with multiple React component exports.
.storybook/addons.js file (view doc)
import '@storybook/addons';
import 'storybook-addon-props/register';
.storybook/config.js file
import { configure, setAddon } from '@storybook/react';
import addWithDoc from 'storybook-addon-props';
setAddon(addWithDoc);
function loadStories() {
// ...
}
configure(loadStories, module);
Create your stories using the new
addWithDoc function provided by this addon.
import Button from '../Button';
storiesOf('Button', module)
.addWithDoc('with label', Button,
'It should render a button with a label',
() => <Button onClick={action('clicked')}>Hello Button</Button>
));
For another example, have a look at this file.
addWithDoc expects the following parameters:
addWithDoc(storyName, component, description, storyFn)
|Parameter
|Description
storyName
|Name of the story (appears into the Left Panel)
component
|The main component of the story
description
|A string displayed into the Story panel (Markdown supported here!)
storyFn
|The story rendering function
Alternatively you can configure the
addWithDoc function using the
configureDoc named export.
This function allows you to pass an
options object.
At this time only two options are supported to enable automatic links insertion on a issues tracker when a issue ID pattern is detected into the
description field of a story.
Supported options are :
|Parameter
|Description
|Default
trackerUrl
|The tracker URL template string. Use
%ID% to insert the issue ID.
pattern
|The issue ID regexp pattern.
#([0-9]+)
Pass options into
.storybook/config.js like this:
import { configureDoc } from 'storybook-addon-props'
const addWithDoc = configureDoc({
trackerUrl: 'https://github.com/marc-rutkowski/storybook-addon-props/issues/%ID%',
});
setAddon(addWithDoc);
Then into a story you can reference an issue like this:
storiesOf('Button', module)
.addWithDoc('with label', Button,
'It should render a button with a label (sample link to tracker #3)',
() => <Button onClick={action('clicked')}>Hello Button</Button>
)
And a link to issue
#3 will be added into the story panel:
This addon support flow type annotations extracted by react-docgen.
For the following code :
export type User = {
id: number,
name: string,
country?: string,
};
type Props = {
/** User info */
user: User,
/** Some number */
num: number,
/** Optional property */
option?: string,
/** Optional callback */
func?: (value: string) => void,
/** Optional array of users */
friends?: Array<User>
};
/** Render user details */
class UserDetails extends React.Component {
props: Props;
static defaultProps = {
option: 'foo',
};
render() {
}
}
the Props panel will show something like this:
View complete example: component code and story.