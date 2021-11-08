openbase logo
storybook-addon-preview

by naver
2.2.0

Storybook Addon Preview can show user selected knobs in various framework code in Storybook

Overview

Readme

Storybook Addon Preview

npm version

Storybook Addon Preview can show user selected controls(args)) or knobs in various framework code in Storybook

Getting Started

  • Storybook 6 or newer is required.
  • If you use Storybook 5, use version 1.x.
npm i storybook-addon-preview --dev

.storybook/main.js

module.exports = {
    addons: [
        "storybook-addon-preview/register"
    ],
};

Now, write your stories with preview.

How to use with controls(args)

import { previewTemplate, DEFAULT_VANILLA_CODESANDBOX } from "storybook-addon-preview";
// CSF https://storybook.js.org/docs/react/api/csf

export default {
    title: "Example",
}
export const example = e => {
    e.opt1;
    e.num1;
    return ....;
}
example.parameters = {
    preview: [
        {
            tab: "Vanilla",
            template: previewTemplate`
const inst = new Instance({
    opt1: ${"opt1"},
    num1: ${"num1"},
});
            `,
            language: "ts",
            copy: true,
            codesandbox: DEFAULT_VANILLA_CODESANDBOX(["@egjs/infinitegrid"]),
        },
    ],
};
example.args = {
    opt1: false,
    num1: 0,
};
example.argTypes = {
    opt1: {
        control: { type: "boolean" },
        defaultValue: false,
    },
    num1: {
        control: { type: "number" },
        defaultValue: 0,
    },
};

How to use with knobs

import { withPreview, previewTemplate, DEFAULT_VANILLA_CODESANDBOX } from "storybook-addon-preview";
import { withKnobs, boolean, number } from "@storybook/addon-knobs";

const stories = storiesOf("Example", module);

stories.addDecorator(withKnobs).addDecorator(withPreview);

stories.add("example", e => {
    const opt1Value = boolean("opt1", false);
    const num1Value = number("num1", 0);

    return ....;
}, {
    preview: [
        {
            tab: "Vanilla",
            template: previewTemplate`
const inst = new Instance({
    opt1: ${"opt1"},
    num1: ${"num1"},
});
            `,
            language: "ts",
            copy: true,
            codesandbox: DEFAULT_VANILLA_CODESANDBOX(["@egjs/infinitegrid"]),
        },
    ]
});
// CSF https://storybook.js.org/docs/react/api/csf

export default {
    title: "Example",
    decorators: [withKnobs, withPreview],
    parameters: {
        preview: [
            {
                tab: "Vanilla",
                template: previewTemplate`
    const inst = new Instance({
        opt1: ${"opt1"},
        num1: ${"num1"},
    });
                `,
                language: "ts",
                copy: true,
                codesandbox: DEFAULT_VANILLA_CODESANDBOX(["@egjs/infinitegrid"]),
            },
        ],
    },
}
export const example = e => {
    const opt1Value = boolean("opt1", false);
    const num1Value = number("num1", 0);

    return ....;
}

InfiniteGrid's Storybook Example

Properties

NameTypeDescription
tabstringpreview can show multiple tab and can determine the name of the tab. If you have the same name, you can show multiple codes on one tab.
templatestring, function, templateCode to display on the screen. If you use knobs, use previewTemplate. If the knobs are not used, they can be represented as strings.
args or knobsobjectCustom args or knobs to use in preview templates, except those used in stories,
continuebooleanIf the tab name is the same and the code is different, enable true if you want to continue the line number.
languagestringLanguage to highlight the code in the template (js, ts, jsx, tsx, html, css)
codesandboxfunctionLink the code you used to the code sandbox.
copybooleanWhether to show the copy code button

Template

  • If the template is code that does not use knobs, you can just write it as string type.
{
    template: `
const inst = new Instance({
    opt1: 1,
    num1: 1,
});
`,
}
  • If you simply want to express knobs as they are, use previewTemplate function
import { previewTemplate } from "storybook-addon-preview";

{
    args: {
        args1: true,
    },
    template: previewTemplate`
const inst = new Instance({
    opt1: ${"opt1"},
    num1: ${"num1"},
    args1: ${"args1"},
});
`,
}
  • Use functions if you want to work with variables
{
    args: {
        args1: true,
    },
    template: knobs => `
const inst = new Instance({
    opt1: ${knobs.opt1},
    num1: ${knobs.num1},
    args1: ${knobs.args1},
});
`,
}

Highlight

  • If you want to highlight your code, add a [highlight] comment.
[
    {
        template: previewTemplate`
    const inst = new Instance({
        /* [highlight] highlight opt1 */
        opt1: ${"opt1"},
        num1: ${"num1"},
    });
        `,
        language: "js",
    },
    {
        template: previewTemplate`
<!-- [highlight] highlight html -->
<div style="width: ${"width"}px;"></div>
        `,
        language: "html",
    },
]
  • If you want to highlight your code area, add the [highlight-start] and [highlight-end] comments.
[
    {
        template: previewTemplate`
    const inst = new Instance({
        /* [highlight-start] highlight options */
        opt1: ${"opt1"},
        num1: ${"num1"},
        /* [highlight-end] */
    });
    `,
    },
    {
        template: previewTemplate`
<!-- [highlight-start] highlight html -->
<div style="width: ${"width"}px;"></div>
<!-- [highlight-end] -->
        `,
        language: "html",
    },
]

Props

Easily use options or props or use props template when you have many options

export interface PropsOptions {
    indent?: number;
    wrap?: string;
    prefix?: string;
}
  • DEFAULT_PROPS_TEMPLATE(names: string[], options: PropsOptions)
import { previewTemplate, DEFAULT_PROPS_TEMPLATE } from "storybook-addon-preview";

{
    template: previewTemplate`
/* [highlight] You can see opt1, num1 options. */
const inst = new Instance({
${DEFAULT_PROPS_TEMPLATE(["opt1", "num1"], { indent: 4 })}
});
`,
}
  • JSX_PROPS_TEMPLATE(names: string[], options: PropsOptions)
import { previewTemplate, JSX_PROPS_TEMPLATE } from "storybook-addon-preview";

{
    template: previewTemplate`
/* [highlight] You can see opt1, num1 options. */
<Instance
${JSX_PROPS_TEMPLATE(["opt1", "num1"], { indent: 4 })}
    />
`,
    language: "jsx",
}
  • ANGULAR_PROPS_TEMPLATE(names: string[], options: PropsOptions)
import { previewTemplate, ANGULAR_PROPS_TEMPLATE } from "storybook-addon-preview";

{
    template: previewTemplate`
/* [highlight] You can see opt1, num1 options. */
<ngx-instance
${ANGULAR_PROPS_TEMPLATE(["opt1", "num1"], { indent: 4 })}
    ></ngx-instance>
`,
    language: "html",
}
  • VUE_PROPS_TEMPLATE(names: string[], options: PropsOptions)
import { previewTemplate, VUE_PROPS_TEMPLATE } from "storybook-addon-preview";

{
    template: previewTemplate`
/* [highlight] You can see opt1, num1 options. */
<vue-instance
${VUE_PROPS_TEMPLATE(["opt1", "num1"], { indent: 4 })}
    ></vue-instance>
`,
    language: "html",
}
  • LIT_PROPS_TEMPLATE(names: string[], options: PropsOptions)
import { previewTemplate, LIT_PROPS_TEMPLATE } from "storybook-addon-preview";

{
    template: previewTemplate`
/* [highlight] You can see opt1, num1 options. */
html${"`"}<lit-instance
${LIT_PROPS_TEMPLATE(["opt1", "num1"], { indent: 4 })}
    ></lit-instance>${"`"};
`,
    language: "js",
}

CodeSandBox

Link the code you used to the code sandbox. There is a dependency and initial settings file for linking code sandboxes. The frameworks we support are react, angular, svelte, lit, preact, and vue.

const CodeSandboxValue = {
    // https://github.com/codesandbox/codesandbox-importers/blob/master/packages/import-utils/src/create-sandbox/templates.ts#L63
    template: "vue-cli",
    files: {
        "src/main.js": `
import Vue from "vue";
import App from "./App.vue";

Vue.config.productionTip = false;

new Vue({
render: h => h(App)
}).$mount("#app");
    `,
        "src/App.vue": {
            tab: "Vue",
        },
    },
    dependencies: {
        "vue": "^2.6.0",
    },
    userDependencies: ["@egjs/vue-infinitegrid@^3"],
});

You can use the default codesandbox presets.

  • External modules except framework modules used in code
// DEFAULT_(VANILLA)_CODESANDBOX
// DEFAULT_(REACT)_CODESANDBOX
// DEFAULT_(ANGULAR)_CODESANDBOX
type DEFAULT_FRAMEWORK_CODESANDBOX: CodeSandboxTemplate = (userDependencies?: string[], files?: FilesParam) => CodeSandboxValue;
  • The codesandbox presets provided in the preview are vanilla, react, angular, vue, preact, lit and svelte.
NameDefault Tab NamesCode
DEFAULT_VANILLAJS_CODESANDBOX(JS)HTML, VANILLA, CSS(optional)View Code
DEFAULT_VANILLA_CODESANDBOX(TS)HTML, VANILLA, CSS(optional)View Code
DEFAULT_REACT_CODESANDBOX(TS)React, CSS(optional)View Code
DEFAULT_REACTJS_CODESANDBOX(TS)ReactJS, CSS(optional)View Code
DEFAULT_ANGULAR_CODESANDBOXAngular(html, component, module), CSS(optional)View Code
DEFAULT_VUE_CODESANDBOXVueView Code
DEFAULT_VUE3_CODESANDBOXVue3View Code
DEFAULT_SVELTE_CODESANDBOXSvelteView Code
DEFAULT_LIT_CODESANDBOXLit, CSS(optional)View Code

The following explains how to use the default codesandbox preset.

import {
    DEFAULT_VANILLA_CODESANDBOX,
    DEFAULT_REACT_CODESANDBOX,
    DEFAULT_ANGULAR_CODESANDBOX,
} from "storybook-addon-preview";

{
    preview: [
        {
            // { tab: "HTML" }
            tab: "HTML",
            template: ...,
        },
        {
            // { tab: "CSS" }
            tab: "CSS",
            template: ...,
        },
        {
            // { tab: "Vanilla" }
            tab: "Vanilla",
            template: ...,
            codesandbox: DEFAULT_VANILLA_CODESANDBOX(["@egjs/infinitegrid"]),
        },
        {
            // { tab: "React" }
            tab: "React",
            template: ...,
            codesandbox: DEFAULT_REACT_CODESANDBOX(["@egjs/react-infinitegrid"]),
        },
        {
            // { tab: "Angular", index: 0 }
            tab: "Angular",
            description: "app.component.html",
            template: ...,
            language: "markup",
            codesandbox: DEFAULT_ANGULAR_CODESANDBOX(["@egjs/ngx-infinitegrid"]),
        },
        {
            // { tab: "Angular", index: 1 }
            tab: "Angular",
            description: "app.component.ts",
            template: ...,
            language: "tsx",
            codesandbox: DEFAULT_ANGULAR_CODESANDBOX(["@egjs/ngx-infinitegrid"]),
        },
        {
            // { tab: "Angular", index: 2 }
            tab: "Angular",
            description: "app.module.ts",
            template: ...,
            language: "typescript",
            codesandbox: DEFAULT_ANGULAR_CODESANDBOX(["@egjs/ngx-infinitegrid"]),
        },
    ],
}

Change tab names

Check the code sandbox preset code for the file names.

import {
    DEFAULT_VANILLA_CODESANDBOX,
    DEFAULT_REACT_CODESANDBOX,
    DEFAULT_ANGULAR_CODESANDBOX,
} from "storybook-addon-preview";

{
    preview: [
        {
            tab: "Custom HTML",
            template: ...,
        },
        {
            tab: "Custom CSS",
            template: ...,
        },
        {
            tab: "Vanilla",
            template: ...,
            codesandbox: DEFAULT_VANILLA_CODESANDBOX(["@egjs/infinitegrid"], {
                "index.html": {
                    tab: "Custom HTML",
                    template: "html",
                    values: {
                        cssFiles: ["src/styles.css"],
                        jsFiles: ["src/index.ts"],
                    },
                },
                "src/styles.css" : { tab: "Custom CSS" },
            }),
        },
        {
            tab: "Angular Component HTML",
            description: "app.component.html",
            template: ...,
            language: "markup",
            codesandbox: DEFAULT_ANGULAR_CODESANDBOX(["@egjs/ngx-infinitegrid"], {
                "src/app/app.component.html": { tab: "Angular Component HTML" },
                "src/app/app.component.ts": { tab: "Angular Component" },
                "src/app/app.module.ts": { tab: "Angular Module" },
            }),
        },
        {
            tab: "Angular Component",
            description: "app.component.ts",
            template: ...,
            language: "tsx",
            codesandbox: DEFAULT_ANGULAR_CODESANDBOX(["@egjs/ngx-infinitegrid"], {
                "src/app/app.component.html": { tab: "Angular Component HTML" },
                "src/app/app.component.ts": { tab: "Angular Component" },
                "src/app/app.module.ts": { tab: "Angular Module" },
            }),
        },
        {
            tab: "Angular Module",
            description: "app.module.ts",
            template: ...,
            language: "typescript",
            codesandbox: DEFAULT_ANGULAR_CODESANDBOX(["@egjs/ngx-infinitegrid"], {
                "src/app/app.component.html": { tab: "Angular Component HTML" },
                "src/app/app.component.ts": { tab: "Angular Component" },
                "src/app/app.module.ts": { tab: "Angular Module" },
            }),
        },
    ],
};

Make Custom CodeSandbox

  • template is based on this logic.
  • dependencies, devDependencies, scripts are based on package.json's dependencies, devDependencies, scripts
  • userDependencies are dependencies of type array. ([vue@^2.6.0])
  • files has string, CodeFileTab(object), and null types.
    • CodeFileTab: Returns the preview tab as a string value.
    • null: Delete the existing file.

CodeSandbox supports various templates. To use the template, you need to define the basic files yourself. Please refer to the template in the CodeSandbox.

export const DEFAULT_VUE_CODESANDBOX: CodeSandboxTemplate = (userDependencies = [], files = {}) => {
    return {
        template: "vue-cli",
        files: {
            "src/main.js": `
import Vue from "vue";
import App from "./App.vue";

Vue.config.productionTip = false;

new Vue({
    render: h => h(App)
}).$mount("#app");
        `,
            "src/App.vue": {
                tab: "Vue",
            },
            ...files,
        },
        dependencies: {
            "vue": "^2.6.0",
        },
        userDependencies,
    };
};

Contributing

See CONTRIBUTING.md.

