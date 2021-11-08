Storybook Addon Preview can show user selected controls(args)) or knobs in various framework code in Storybook
npm i storybook-addon-preview --dev
.storybook/main.js
module.exports = {
addons: [
"storybook-addon-preview/register"
],
};
Now, write your stories with preview.
import { previewTemplate, DEFAULT_VANILLA_CODESANDBOX } from "storybook-addon-preview";
// CSF https://storybook.js.org/docs/react/api/csf
export default {
title: "Example",
}
export const example = e => {
e.opt1;
e.num1;
return ....;
}
example.parameters = {
preview: [
{
tab: "Vanilla",
template: previewTemplate`
const inst = new Instance({
opt1: ${"opt1"},
num1: ${"num1"},
});
`,
language: "ts",
copy: true,
codesandbox: DEFAULT_VANILLA_CODESANDBOX(["@egjs/infinitegrid"]),
},
],
};
example.args = {
opt1: false,
num1: 0,
};
example.argTypes = {
opt1: {
control: { type: "boolean" },
defaultValue: false,
},
num1: {
control: { type: "number" },
defaultValue: 0,
},
};
import { withPreview, previewTemplate, DEFAULT_VANILLA_CODESANDBOX } from "storybook-addon-preview";
import { withKnobs, boolean, number } from "@storybook/addon-knobs";
const stories = storiesOf("Example", module);
stories.addDecorator(withKnobs).addDecorator(withPreview);
stories.add("example", e => {
const opt1Value = boolean("opt1", false);
const num1Value = number("num1", 0);
return ....;
}, {
preview: [
{
tab: "Vanilla",
template: previewTemplate`
const inst = new Instance({
opt1: ${"opt1"},
num1: ${"num1"},
});
`,
language: "ts",
copy: true,
codesandbox: DEFAULT_VANILLA_CODESANDBOX(["@egjs/infinitegrid"]),
},
]
});
// CSF https://storybook.js.org/docs/react/api/csf
export default {
title: "Example",
decorators: [withKnobs, withPreview],
parameters: {
preview: [
{
tab: "Vanilla",
template: previewTemplate`
const inst = new Instance({
opt1: ${"opt1"},
num1: ${"num1"},
});
`,
language: "ts",
copy: true,
codesandbox: DEFAULT_VANILLA_CODESANDBOX(["@egjs/infinitegrid"]),
},
],
},
}
export const example = e => {
const opt1Value = boolean("opt1", false);
const num1Value = number("num1", 0);
return ....;
}
InfiniteGrid's Storybook Example
|Name
|Type
|Description
|tab
|string
|preview can show multiple tab and can determine the name of the tab. If you have the same name, you can show multiple codes on one tab.
|template
|string, function, template
|Code to display on the screen. If you use knobs, use previewTemplate. If the knobs are not used, they can be represented as strings.
|args or knobs
|object
|Custom args or knobs to use in preview templates, except those used in stories,
|continue
|boolean
|If the tab name is the same and the code is different, enable true if you want to continue the line number.
|language
|string
|Language to highlight the code in the template (js, ts, jsx, tsx, html, css)
|codesandbox
|function
|Link the code you used to the code sandbox.
|copy
|boolean
|Whether to show the copy code button
string type.
{
template: `
const inst = new Instance({
opt1: 1,
num1: 1,
});
`,
}
previewTemplate function
import { previewTemplate } from "storybook-addon-preview";
{
args: {
args1: true,
},
template: previewTemplate`
const inst = new Instance({
opt1: ${"opt1"},
num1: ${"num1"},
args1: ${"args1"},
});
`,
}
{
args: {
args1: true,
},
template: knobs => `
const inst = new Instance({
opt1: ${knobs.opt1},
num1: ${knobs.num1},
args1: ${knobs.args1},
});
`,
}
[highlight] comment.
[
{
template: previewTemplate`
const inst = new Instance({
/* [highlight] highlight opt1 */
opt1: ${"opt1"},
num1: ${"num1"},
});
`,
language: "js",
},
{
template: previewTemplate`
<!-- [highlight] highlight html -->
<div style="width: ${"width"}px;"></div>
`,
language: "html",
},
]
[highlight-start] and
[highlight-end] comments.
[
{
template: previewTemplate`
const inst = new Instance({
/* [highlight-start] highlight options */
opt1: ${"opt1"},
num1: ${"num1"},
/* [highlight-end] */
});
`,
},
{
template: previewTemplate`
<!-- [highlight-start] highlight html -->
<div style="width: ${"width"}px;"></div>
<!-- [highlight-end] -->
`,
language: "html",
},
]
Easily use options or props or use props template when you have many options
export interface PropsOptions {
indent?: number;
wrap?: string;
prefix?: string;
}
import { previewTemplate, DEFAULT_PROPS_TEMPLATE } from "storybook-addon-preview";
{
template: previewTemplate`
/* [highlight] You can see opt1, num1 options. */
const inst = new Instance({
${DEFAULT_PROPS_TEMPLATE(["opt1", "num1"], { indent: 4 })}
});
`,
}
import { previewTemplate, JSX_PROPS_TEMPLATE } from "storybook-addon-preview";
{
template: previewTemplate`
/* [highlight] You can see opt1, num1 options. */
<Instance
${JSX_PROPS_TEMPLATE(["opt1", "num1"], { indent: 4 })}
/>
`,
language: "jsx",
}
import { previewTemplate, ANGULAR_PROPS_TEMPLATE } from "storybook-addon-preview";
{
template: previewTemplate`
/* [highlight] You can see opt1, num1 options. */
<ngx-instance
${ANGULAR_PROPS_TEMPLATE(["opt1", "num1"], { indent: 4 })}
></ngx-instance>
`,
language: "html",
}
import { previewTemplate, VUE_PROPS_TEMPLATE } from "storybook-addon-preview";
{
template: previewTemplate`
/* [highlight] You can see opt1, num1 options. */
<vue-instance
${VUE_PROPS_TEMPLATE(["opt1", "num1"], { indent: 4 })}
></vue-instance>
`,
language: "html",
}
import { previewTemplate, LIT_PROPS_TEMPLATE } from "storybook-addon-preview";
{
template: previewTemplate`
/* [highlight] You can see opt1, num1 options. */
html${"`"}<lit-instance
${LIT_PROPS_TEMPLATE(["opt1", "num1"], { indent: 4 })}
></lit-instance>${"`"};
`,
language: "js",
}
Link the code you used to the code sandbox. There is a dependency and initial settings file for linking code sandboxes. The frameworks we support are react, angular, svelte, lit, preact, and vue.
const CodeSandboxValue = {
// https://github.com/codesandbox/codesandbox-importers/blob/master/packages/import-utils/src/create-sandbox/templates.ts#L63
template: "vue-cli",
files: {
"src/main.js": `
import Vue from "vue";
import App from "./App.vue";
Vue.config.productionTip = false;
new Vue({
render: h => h(App)
}).$mount("#app");
`,
"src/App.vue": {
tab: "Vue",
},
},
dependencies: {
"vue": "^2.6.0",
},
userDependencies: ["@egjs/vue-infinitegrid@^3"],
});
// DEFAULT_(VANILLA)_CODESANDBOX
// DEFAULT_(REACT)_CODESANDBOX
// DEFAULT_(ANGULAR)_CODESANDBOX
type DEFAULT_FRAMEWORK_CODESANDBOX: CodeSandboxTemplate = (userDependencies?: string[], files?: FilesParam) => CodeSandboxValue;
|Name
|Default Tab Names
|Code
|DEFAULT_VANILLAJS_CODESANDBOX(JS)
|HTML, VANILLA, CSS(optional)
|View Code
|DEFAULT_VANILLA_CODESANDBOX(TS)
|HTML, VANILLA, CSS(optional)
|View Code
|DEFAULT_REACT_CODESANDBOX(TS)
|React, CSS(optional)
|View Code
|DEFAULT_REACTJS_CODESANDBOX(TS)
|ReactJS, CSS(optional)
|View Code
|DEFAULT_ANGULAR_CODESANDBOX
|Angular(html, component, module), CSS(optional)
|View Code
|DEFAULT_VUE_CODESANDBOX
|Vue
|View Code
|DEFAULT_VUE3_CODESANDBOX
|Vue3
|View Code
|DEFAULT_SVELTE_CODESANDBOX
|Svelte
|View Code
|DEFAULT_LIT_CODESANDBOX
|Lit, CSS(optional)
|View Code
import {
DEFAULT_VANILLA_CODESANDBOX,
DEFAULT_REACT_CODESANDBOX,
DEFAULT_ANGULAR_CODESANDBOX,
} from "storybook-addon-preview";
{
preview: [
{
// { tab: "HTML" }
tab: "HTML",
template: ...,
},
{
// { tab: "CSS" }
tab: "CSS",
template: ...,
},
{
// { tab: "Vanilla" }
tab: "Vanilla",
template: ...,
codesandbox: DEFAULT_VANILLA_CODESANDBOX(["@egjs/infinitegrid"]),
},
{
// { tab: "React" }
tab: "React",
template: ...,
codesandbox: DEFAULT_REACT_CODESANDBOX(["@egjs/react-infinitegrid"]),
},
{
// { tab: "Angular", index: 0 }
tab: "Angular",
description: "app.component.html",
template: ...,
language: "markup",
codesandbox: DEFAULT_ANGULAR_CODESANDBOX(["@egjs/ngx-infinitegrid"]),
},
{
// { tab: "Angular", index: 1 }
tab: "Angular",
description: "app.component.ts",
template: ...,
language: "tsx",
codesandbox: DEFAULT_ANGULAR_CODESANDBOX(["@egjs/ngx-infinitegrid"]),
},
{
// { tab: "Angular", index: 2 }
tab: "Angular",
description: "app.module.ts",
template: ...,
language: "typescript",
codesandbox: DEFAULT_ANGULAR_CODESANDBOX(["@egjs/ngx-infinitegrid"]),
},
],
}
Check the code sandbox preset code for the file names.
import {
DEFAULT_VANILLA_CODESANDBOX,
DEFAULT_REACT_CODESANDBOX,
DEFAULT_ANGULAR_CODESANDBOX,
} from "storybook-addon-preview";
{
preview: [
{
tab: "Custom HTML",
template: ...,
},
{
tab: "Custom CSS",
template: ...,
},
{
tab: "Vanilla",
template: ...,
codesandbox: DEFAULT_VANILLA_CODESANDBOX(["@egjs/infinitegrid"], {
"index.html": {
tab: "Custom HTML",
template: "html",
values: {
cssFiles: ["src/styles.css"],
jsFiles: ["src/index.ts"],
},
},
"src/styles.css" : { tab: "Custom CSS" },
}),
},
{
tab: "Angular Component HTML",
description: "app.component.html",
template: ...,
language: "markup",
codesandbox: DEFAULT_ANGULAR_CODESANDBOX(["@egjs/ngx-infinitegrid"], {
"src/app/app.component.html": { tab: "Angular Component HTML" },
"src/app/app.component.ts": { tab: "Angular Component" },
"src/app/app.module.ts": { tab: "Angular Module" },
}),
},
{
tab: "Angular Component",
description: "app.component.ts",
template: ...,
language: "tsx",
codesandbox: DEFAULT_ANGULAR_CODESANDBOX(["@egjs/ngx-infinitegrid"], {
"src/app/app.component.html": { tab: "Angular Component HTML" },
"src/app/app.component.ts": { tab: "Angular Component" },
"src/app/app.module.ts": { tab: "Angular Module" },
}),
},
{
tab: "Angular Module",
description: "app.module.ts",
template: ...,
language: "typescript",
codesandbox: DEFAULT_ANGULAR_CODESANDBOX(["@egjs/ngx-infinitegrid"], {
"src/app/app.component.html": { tab: "Angular Component HTML" },
"src/app/app.component.ts": { tab: "Angular Component" },
"src/app/app.module.ts": { tab: "Angular Module" },
}),
},
],
};
template is based on this logic.
dependencies,
devDependencies,
scripts are based on
package.json's
dependencies,
devDependencies,
scripts
userDependencies are dependencies of type array. ([
vue@^2.6.0])
files has string, CodeFileTab(object), and null types.
CodeSandbox supports various templates. To use the template, you need to define the basic files yourself. Please refer to the template in the CodeSandbox.
export const DEFAULT_VUE_CODESANDBOX: CodeSandboxTemplate = (userDependencies = [], files = {}) => {
return {
template: "vue-cli",
files: {
"src/main.js": `
import Vue from "vue";
import App from "./App.vue";
Vue.config.productionTip = false;
new Vue({
render: h => h(App)
}).$mount("#app");
`,
"src/App.vue": {
tab: "Vue",
},
...files,
},
dependencies: {
"vue": "^2.6.0",
},
userDependencies,
};
};
See CONTRIBUTING.md.
storybook-addon-preview is released under the MIT license.
Copyright (c) 2020-present NAVER Corp.
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy
of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal
in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights
to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell
copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is
furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in
all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR
IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY,
FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE
AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER
LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM,
OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN
THE SOFTWARE.