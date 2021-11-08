Storybook Addon Preview

Storybook Addon Preview can show user selected controls(args)) or knobs in various framework code in Storybook

Getting Started

Storybook 6 or newer is required.

If you use Storybook 5, use version 1.x.

npm i storybook-addon-preview --dev

.storybook/main.js

module .exports = { addons : [ "storybook-addon-preview/register" ], };

Now, write your stories with preview.

How to use with controls(args)

import { previewTemplate, DEFAULT_VANILLA_CODESANDBOX } from "storybook-addon-preview" ; export default { title : "Example" , } export const example = e => { e.opt1; e.num1; return ....; } example.parameters = { preview : [ { tab : "Vanilla" , template : previewTemplate ` const inst = new Instance({ opt1: ${ "opt1" } , num1: ${ "num1" } , }); ` , language : "ts" , copy : true , codesandbox : DEFAULT_VANILLA_CODESANDBOX([ "@egjs/infinitegrid" ]), }, ], }; example.args = { opt1 : false , num1 : 0 , }; example.argTypes = { opt1 : { control : { type : "boolean" }, defaultValue : false , }, num1 : { control : { type : "number" }, defaultValue : 0 , }, };

How to use with knobs

import { withPreview, previewTemplate, DEFAULT_VANILLA_CODESANDBOX } from "storybook-addon-preview" ; import { withKnobs, boolean, number } from "@storybook/addon-knobs" ; const stories = storiesOf( "Example" , module ); stories.addDecorator(withKnobs).addDecorator(withPreview); stories.add( "example" , e => { const opt1Value = boolean( "opt1" , false ); const num1Value = number( "num1" , 0 ); return ....; }, { preview : [ { tab : "Vanilla" , template : previewTemplate ` const inst = new Instance({ opt1: ${ "opt1" } , num1: ${ "num1" } , }); ` , language : "ts" , copy : true , codesandbox : DEFAULT_VANILLA_CODESANDBOX([ "@egjs/infinitegrid" ]), }, ] }); export default { title : "Example" , decorators : [withKnobs, withPreview], parameters : { preview : [ { tab : "Vanilla" , template : previewTemplate ` const inst = new Instance({ opt1: ${ "opt1" } , num1: ${ "num1" } , }); ` , language : "ts" , copy : true , codesandbox : DEFAULT_VANILLA_CODESANDBOX([ "@egjs/infinitegrid" ]), }, ], }, } export const example = e => { const opt1Value = boolean( "opt1" , false ); const num1Value = number( "num1" , 0 ); return ....; }

InfiniteGrid's Storybook Example

Properties

Name Type Description tab string preview can show multiple tab and can determine the name of the tab. If you have the same name, you can show multiple codes on one tab. template string, function, template Code to display on the screen. If you use knobs, use previewTemplate. If the knobs are not used, they can be represented as strings. args or knobs object Custom args or knobs to use in preview templates, except those used in stories, continue boolean If the tab name is the same and the code is different, enable true if you want to continue the line number. language string Language to highlight the code in the template (js, ts, jsx, tsx, html, css) codesandbox function Link the code you used to the code sandbox. copy boolean Whether to show the copy code button

Template

If the template is code that does not use knobs, you can just write it as string type.

{ template : ` const inst = new Instance({ opt1: 1, num1: 1, }); ` , }

If you simply want to express knobs as they are, use previewTemplate function

import { previewTemplate } from "storybook-addon-preview" ; { args : { args1 : true , }, template : previewTemplate ` const inst = new Instance({ opt1: ${ "opt1" } , num1: ${ "num1" } , args1: ${ "args1" } , }); ` , }

Use functions if you want to work with variables

{ args : { args1 : true , }, template : knobs => ` const inst = new Instance({ opt1: ${knobs.opt1} , num1: ${knobs.num1} , args1: ${knobs.args1} , }); ` , }

Highlight

If you want to highlight your code, add a [highlight] comment.

[ { template : previewTemplate ` const inst = new Instance({ /* [highlight] highlight opt1 */ opt1: ${ "opt1" } , num1: ${ "num1" } , }); ` , language : "js" , }, { template : previewTemplate ` <!-- [highlight] highlight html --> <div style="width: ${ "width" } px;"></div> ` , language : "html" , }, ]

If you want to highlight your code area, add the [highlight-start] and [highlight-end] comments.

[ { template : previewTemplate ` const inst = new Instance({ /* [highlight-start] highlight options */ opt1: ${ "opt1" } , num1: ${ "num1" } , /* [highlight-end] */ }); ` , }, { template : previewTemplate ` <!-- [highlight-start] highlight html --> <div style="width: ${ "width" } px;"></div> <!-- [highlight-end] --> ` , language : "html" , }, ]

Props

Easily use options or props or use props template when you have many options

export interface PropsOptions { indent?: number ; wrap?: string ; prefix?: string ; }

DEFAULT_PROPS_TEMPLATE(names: string[], options: PropsOptions)

import { previewTemplate, DEFAULT_PROPS_TEMPLATE } from "storybook-addon-preview" ; { template : previewTemplate ` /* [highlight] You can see opt1, num1 options. */ const inst = new Instance({ ${DEFAULT_PROPS_TEMPLATE([ "opt1" , "num1" ], { indent: 4 } )} }); ` , }

JSX_PROPS_TEMPLATE(names: string[], options: PropsOptions)

import { previewTemplate, JSX_PROPS_TEMPLATE } from "storybook-addon-preview" ; { template : previewTemplate ` /* [highlight] You can see opt1, num1 options. */ <Instance ${JSX_PROPS_TEMPLATE([ "opt1" , "num1" ], { indent: 4 } )} /> ` , language : "jsx" , }

ANGULAR_PROPS_TEMPLATE(names: string[], options: PropsOptions)

import { previewTemplate, ANGULAR_PROPS_TEMPLATE } from "storybook-addon-preview" ; { template : previewTemplate ` /* [highlight] You can see opt1, num1 options. */ <ngx-instance ${ANGULAR_PROPS_TEMPLATE([ "opt1" , "num1" ], { indent: 4 } )} ></ngx-instance> ` , language : "html" , }

VUE_PROPS_TEMPLATE(names: string[], options: PropsOptions)

import { previewTemplate, VUE_PROPS_TEMPLATE } from "storybook-addon-preview" ; { template : previewTemplate ` /* [highlight] You can see opt1, num1 options. */ <vue-instance ${VUE_PROPS_TEMPLATE([ "opt1" , "num1" ], { indent: 4 } )} ></vue-instance> ` , language : "html" , }

LIT_PROPS_TEMPLATE(names: string[], options: PropsOptions)

import { previewTemplate, LIT_PROPS_TEMPLATE } from "storybook-addon-preview" ; { template : previewTemplate ` /* [highlight] You can see opt1, num1 options. */ html ${ "`" } <lit-instance ${LIT_PROPS_TEMPLATE([ "opt1" , "num1" ], { indent: 4 } )} ></lit-instance> ${ "`" } ; ` , language : "js" , }

CodeSandBox

Link the code you used to the code sandbox. There is a dependency and initial settings file for linking code sandboxes. The frameworks we support are react, angular, svelte, lit, preact, and vue.

const CodeSandboxValue = { template : "vue-cli" , files : { "src/main.js" : ` import Vue from "vue"; import App from "./App.vue"; Vue.config.productionTip = false; new Vue({ render: h => h(App) }).$mount("#app"); ` , "src/App.vue" : { tab : "Vue" , }, }, dependencies : { "vue" : "^2.6.0" , }, userDependencies : [ "@egjs/vue-infinitegrid@^3" ], });

You can use the default codesandbox presets.

External modules except framework modules used in code

type DEFAULT_FRAMEWORK_CODESANDBOX: CodeSandboxTemplate = ( userDependencies?: string [], files?: FilesParam ) => CodeSandboxValue;

The codesandbox presets provided in the preview are vanilla, react, angular, vue, preact, lit and svelte.

The following explains how to use the default codesandbox preset.

import { DEFAULT_VANILLA_CODESANDBOX, DEFAULT_REACT_CODESANDBOX, DEFAULT_ANGULAR_CODESANDBOX, } from "storybook-addon-preview" ; { preview: [ { tab: "HTML" , template: ..., }, { tab: "CSS" , template: ..., }, { tab: "Vanilla" , template: ..., codesandbox: DEFAULT_VANILLA_CODESANDBOX([ "@egjs/infinitegrid" ]), }, { tab: "React" , template: ..., codesandbox: DEFAULT_REACT_CODESANDBOX([ "@egjs/react-infinitegrid" ]), }, { tab: "Angular" , description: "app.component.html" , template: ..., language: "markup" , codesandbox: DEFAULT_ANGULAR_CODESANDBOX([ "@egjs/ngx-infinitegrid" ]), }, { tab: "Angular" , description: "app.component.ts" , template: ..., language: "tsx" , codesandbox: DEFAULT_ANGULAR_CODESANDBOX([ "@egjs/ngx-infinitegrid" ]), }, { tab: "Angular" , description: "app.module.ts" , template: ..., language: "typescript" , codesandbox: DEFAULT_ANGULAR_CODESANDBOX([ "@egjs/ngx-infinitegrid" ]), }, ], }

Change tab names

Check the code sandbox preset code for the file names.

import { DEFAULT_VANILLA_CODESANDBOX, DEFAULT_REACT_CODESANDBOX, DEFAULT_ANGULAR_CODESANDBOX, } from "storybook-addon-preview" ; { preview : [ { tab : "Custom HTML" , template : ..., }, { tab : "Custom CSS" , template : ..., }, { tab : "Vanilla" , template : ..., codesandbox : DEFAULT_VANILLA_CODESANDBOX([ "@egjs/infinitegrid" ], { "index.html" : { tab : "Custom HTML" , template : "html" , values : { cssFiles : [ "src/styles.css" ], jsFiles : [ "src/index.ts" ], }, }, "src/styles.css" : { tab : "Custom CSS" }, }), }, { tab : "Angular Component HTML" , description : "app.component.html" , template : ..., language : "markup" , codesandbox : DEFAULT_ANGULAR_CODESANDBOX([ "@egjs/ngx-infinitegrid" ], { "src/app/app.component.html" : { tab : "Angular Component HTML" }, "src/app/app.component.ts" : { tab : "Angular Component" }, "src/app/app.module.ts" : { tab : "Angular Module" }, }), }, { tab : "Angular Component" , description : "app.component.ts" , template : ..., language : "tsx" , codesandbox : DEFAULT_ANGULAR_CODESANDBOX([ "@egjs/ngx-infinitegrid" ], { "src/app/app.component.html" : { tab : "Angular Component HTML" }, "src/app/app.component.ts" : { tab : "Angular Component" }, "src/app/app.module.ts" : { tab : "Angular Module" }, }), }, { tab : "Angular Module" , description : "app.module.ts" , template : ..., language : "typescript" , codesandbox : DEFAULT_ANGULAR_CODESANDBOX([ "@egjs/ngx-infinitegrid" ], { "src/app/app.component.html" : { tab : "Angular Component HTML" }, "src/app/app.component.ts" : { tab : "Angular Component" }, "src/app/app.module.ts" : { tab : "Angular Module" }, }), }, ], };

Make Custom CodeSandbox

template is based on this logic.

is based on this logic. dependencies , devDependencies , scripts are based on package.json 's dependencies , devDependencies , scripts

, , are based on 's , , userDependencies are dependencies of type array. ([ vue@^2.6.0 ])

are dependencies of type array. ([ ]) files has string, CodeFileTab(object), and null types. CodeFileTab: Returns the preview tab as a string value. null: Delete the existing file.

has string, CodeFileTab(object), and null types.

CodeSandbox supports various templates. To use the template, you need to define the basic files yourself. Please refer to the template in the CodeSandbox.

export const DEFAULT_VUE_CODESANDBOX: CodeSandboxTemplate = ( userDependencies = [], files = {} ) => { return { template : "vue-cli" , files : { "src/main.js" : ` import Vue from "vue"; import App from "./App.vue"; Vue.config.productionTip = false; new Vue({ render: h => h(App) }).$mount("#app"); ` , "src/App.vue" : { tab : "Vue" , }, ...files, }, dependencies : { "vue" : "^2.6.0" , }, userDependencies, }; };

Contributing

See CONTRIBUTING.md.

License

storybook-addon-preview is released under the MIT license.