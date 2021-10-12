Storybook Playroom Addon

Design with Playroom inside Storybook, using each story source as a starting point.

View demo →

Getting started

Note: Playroom must be set up and running before using this addon, see instructions.

npm install --save-dev storybook-addon-playroom

within .storybook/main.js :

module .exports = { addons : [ 'storybook-addon-playroom' ], };

See example for a minimal working setup.

Configuration

The addon can be configured via the playroom parameter. The following options are available:

Option Type Description Default url string the Playroom URL http://localhost:9000 code string code to be used instead of story source disable boolean whether to disable the addon false reactElementToJSXStringOptions object react-element-to-jsx-string options { sortProps: false }

To configure for all stories, set the playroom parameter in .storybook/preview.js :

export const parameters = { playroom : { url : 'http://localhost:9000' , }, };

You can also configure on per-story or per-component basis using parameter inheritance:

export default { title : 'Button' , parameters : { playroom : { code : '<Button>Hello Button</Button>' , }, }, }; export const Large = Template.bind({}); Large.parameters = { playroom : { disable : true , }, };

Note: Disabling the addon does not hide the Playroom tab from preview. For that, you must use Storybook's own previewTabs parameter:

Story.parameters = { previewTabs : { 'storybook/playroom/panel' : { hidden : true , }, }, };

Generating Playroom snippets from stories

Note: This is an experimental feature.

Playroom addon comes with a sb-playroom CLI tool that can auto-generate Playroom snippets from Storybook stories via the gen-snippets command:

sb-playroom gen-snippets -- help Usage: sb-playroom gen-snippets [options] [config-dir] generate Playroom snippets from stories (experimental) Options: -o, --out-file <path> output file (default: "snippets.json") -c, --config-file <path> Babel config file -h, --help display help for command

By default, gen-snippets will fetch the Storybook configuration from the .storybook directory and output the snippets to a snippets.json file. Different input and output paths can be passed as arguments.

You can then reference the output file in playroom.config.js .

Babel configuration