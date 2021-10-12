Design with Playroom inside Storybook, using each story source as a starting point.
Note: Playroom must be set up and running before using this addon, see instructions.
npm install --save-dev storybook-addon-playroom
within
.storybook/main.js:
module.exports = {
addons: ['storybook-addon-playroom'],
};
See
example for a minimal working setup.
The addon can be configured via the
playroom parameter. The following options are available:
|Option
|Type
|Description
|Default
url
string
|the Playroom URL
http://localhost:9000
code
string
|code to be used instead of story source
disable
boolean
|whether to disable the addon
false
reactElementToJSXStringOptions
object
|react-element-to-jsx-string options
{ sortProps: false }
To configure for all stories, set the
playroom parameter in
.storybook/preview.js:
export const parameters = {
playroom: {
url: 'http://localhost:9000',
},
};
You can also configure on per-story or per-component basis using parameter inheritance:
// Button.stories.js
// Use predefined code instead of story source in all Button stories
export default {
title: 'Button',
parameters: {
playroom: {
code: '<Button>Hello Button</Button>',
},
},
};
// Disable addon in Button/Large story only
export const Large = Template.bind({});
Large.parameters = {
playroom: {
disable: true,
},
};
Note: Disabling the addon does not hide the Playroom tab from preview. For that, you must use Storybook's own
previewTabsparameter:
Story.parameters = {
previewTabs: {
'storybook/playroom/panel': {
hidden: true,
},
},
};
Note: This is an experimental feature.
Playroom addon comes with a
sb-playroom CLI tool that can auto-generate Playroom snippets from Storybook stories via the
gen-snippets command:
$ sb-playroom gen-snippets --help
Usage: sb-playroom gen-snippets [options] [config-dir]
generate Playroom snippets from stories (experimental)
Options:
-o, --out-file <path> output file (default: "snippets.json")
-c, --config-file <path> Babel config file
-h, --help display help for command
By default,
gen-snippets will fetch the Storybook configuration from the
.storybook directory and output the snippets to a
snippets.json file. Different input and output paths can be passed as arguments.
You can then reference the output file in
playroom.config.js.
Because Playroom addon programmatically runs Storybook to collect story sources, Babel is used to compile stories on the fly. If the loaded Babel configuration does not work with your Storybook, a Babel config file can be defined with the
-c, --config-file option.