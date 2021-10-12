Storybook Paddings Addon

A Storybook addon to add different paddings to your preview. Useful for checking how components behave when surrounded with white space.

View demo →

Installation

npm install --save-dev storybook-addon-paddings

within .storybook/main.js :

module .exports = { addons : [ 'storybook-addon-paddings' ], };

See example for a minimal working setup.

Configuration

The paddings toolbar comes with small, medium and large options by default, but you can configure your own set of paddings via the paddings parameter.

To configure for all stories, set the paddings parameter in .storybook/preview.js :

export const parameters = { paddings : { values : [ { name : 'Small' , value : '16px' }, { name : 'Medium' , value : '32px' }, { name : 'Large' , value : '64px' }, ], default : 'Medium' , }, };

You can also configure on per-story or per-component basis using parameter inheritance: