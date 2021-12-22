openbase logo
storybook-addon-next-router

by Aaron Reisman
3.1.0 (see all)

Addon to use Next.js Router in Storybook

Readme

Storybook Addon Next Router

Use Next.js Router in your Storybook stories.

Versions

  • Use 1.x if you're using storybook 5.x
  • Use 3.x if you're using storybook 6.x

Note: these docs refer to 3.0

Add the addon to your configuration in .storybook/main.js

module.exports = {
  ...config,
  addons: [
    ...your addons
    "storybook-addon-next-router",
  ],
};

Add the RouterContext.Provider to .storybook/preview.js

import { RouterContext } from "next/dist/shared/lib/router-context"; // next 12
// import { RouterContext } from "next/dist/shared/lib/router-context"; // next 11.1
// import { RouterContext } from "next/dist/next-server/lib/router-context"; // next < 11.1

export const parameters = {
  nextRouter: {
    Provider: RouterContext.Provider,
  },
}

Usage in story

import MyComponentThatHasANextLink from "../component-that-has-a-next-link";

export default {
  title: "My Story",
};

// if you have the actions addon
// you can click the links and see the route change events there
export const Example = () => <MyComponentThatHasANextLink />;

Example.story = {
  parameters: {
    nextRouter: {
      path: "/profile/[id]",
      asPath: "/profile/lifeiscontent",
      query: {
        id: "lifeiscontent",
      },
    },
  },
};

Custom defaults

in preview.js

export const parameters = {
    nextRouter: {
        path: '/', // defaults to `/`
        asPath: '/', // defaults to `/`
        query: {}, // defaults to `{}`
        push() {
        } // defaults to using addon actions integration,
        //   can override any method in the router
    }
};

Read more about the options available for next/router at https://nextjs.org/docs/api-reference/next/router

Example App

To see real world usage of how to use this addon, check out the example app:

https://github.com/lifeiscontent/realworld

