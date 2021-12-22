Use Next.js Router in your Storybook stories.
Note: these docs refer to 3.0
Add the addon to your configuration in
.storybook/main.js
module.exports = {
...config,
addons: [
...your addons
"storybook-addon-next-router",
],
};
Add the RouterContext.Provider to
.storybook/preview.js
import { RouterContext } from "next/dist/shared/lib/router-context"; // next 12
// import { RouterContext } from "next/dist/shared/lib/router-context"; // next 11.1
// import { RouterContext } from "next/dist/next-server/lib/router-context"; // next < 11.1
export const parameters = {
nextRouter: {
Provider: RouterContext.Provider,
},
}
import MyComponentThatHasANextLink from "../component-that-has-a-next-link";
export default {
title: "My Story",
};
// if you have the actions addon
// you can click the links and see the route change events there
export const Example = () => <MyComponentThatHasANextLink />;
Example.story = {
parameters: {
nextRouter: {
path: "/profile/[id]",
asPath: "/profile/lifeiscontent",
query: {
id: "lifeiscontent",
},
},
},
};
in
preview.js
export const parameters = {
nextRouter: {
path: '/', // defaults to `/`
asPath: '/', // defaults to `/`
query: {}, // defaults to `{}`
push() {
} // defaults to using addon actions integration,
// can override any method in the router
}
};
Read more about the options available for next/router at https://nextjs.org/docs/api-reference/next/router
To see real world usage of how to use this addon, check out the example app: