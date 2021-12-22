Storybook Addon Next Router

Use Next.js Router in your Storybook stories.

Versions

Use 1.x if you're using storybook 5.x

Use 3.x if you're using storybook 6.x

Note: these docs refer to 3.0

Add the addon to your configuration in .storybook/main.js

module .exports = { ...config, addons : [ ...your addons "storybook-addon-next-router" , ], };

Add the RouterContext.Provider to .storybook/preview.js

import { RouterContext } from "next/dist/shared/lib/router-context" ; export const parameters = { nextRouter : { Provider : RouterContext.Provider, }, }

Usage in story

import MyComponentThatHasANextLink from "../component-that-has-a-next-link" ; export default { title : "My Story" , }; export const Example = () => < MyComponentThatHasANextLink /> ; Example.story = { parameters: { nextRouter: { path: "/profile/[id]", asPath: "/profile/lifeiscontent", query: { id: "lifeiscontent", }, }, }, };

Custom defaults

in preview.js

export const parameters = { nextRouter : { path : '/' , asPath : '/' , query : {}, push() { } } };

Read more about the options available for next/router at https://nextjs.org/docs/api-reference/next/router

Example App

To see real world usage of how to use this addon, check out the example app:

https://github.com/lifeiscontent/realworld