This addon allows you to mock fetch or XMLHttprequest requests in storybook. If your component depends on backend requests, and your backend requests are not ready yet to feed your component, this addon provides mock response to build your component.
There are few packages those help the developers to mock the backend requests while building components. But those packages aren't integrated properly in storybook and also there's no scope to play with those requests in the storybook.
storybook-addon-mock provides a dedicated panel in the storybook which helps the developers to update the status and the response on the fly.
|Property
|Description
|Required
|Default
url
|Supports both named parameters (
/:foo/:bar) and query parameters.(
/foo?bar=true)
|Y
|-
method
|Supports
GET,
POST,
PUT,
PATCH and
DELETE methods.
|-
GET
status
|All possible HTTP status codes.
|-
200
response
|JSON format or function.
Response function is a function that contains request object as a parameter. See the Custom Response section for example.
|Y
|-
delay
|Emulate delayed response time in milliseconds.
|-
0
You can change the status, response and delay from the storybook panel on the fly! 🚀
Install the addon in your project as dev dependencies.
yarn add -D storybook-addon-mock
Add the decorator in your addons, in
.storybook/main.js:
module.exports = {
addons: ['storybook-addon-mock/register'],
};
Add decorator in the stories.
import React from 'react';
import withMock from 'storybook-addon-mock';
import Component from './Component';
export default {
title: 'Component',
component: Component,
decorators: [withMock],
};
const Template = (args) => <Component {...args} />;
export const Default = Template.bind({});
Default.parameters = {
mockData: [
{
url: 'https://jsonplaceholder.typicode.com/todos/1',
method: 'GET',
status: 200,
response: {
data: 'Hello storybook-addon-mock!',
},
},
],
};
Thanks to shilman for this solution
Add the register in your
.storybook/addons.js file
import 'storybook-addon-mock/register';
Add
withMock as a decorator in the stories.
import React from 'react';
import withMock from 'storybook-addon-mock';
storiesOf('Mock Response Story', module)
.addDecorator(withMock)
.add('Story Item', () => <ComponentWithAPICall />, {
mockData: [
{
url: 'https://jsonplaceholder.typicode.com/todos/1',
method: 'GET',
status: 200,
response: {
data: 'Hello storybook-addon-mock!',
},
},
],
});
import React from 'react';
import withMock from 'storybook-addon-mock';
import Component from './Component';
export default {
title: 'Component',
component: Component,
decorators: [withMock],
};
const Template = (args) => <Component {...args} />;
export const Default = Template.bind({});
Default.parameters = {
mockData: [
{
url: 'https://jsonplaceholder.typicode.com/todos/1',
method: 'GET',
status: 200,
response: (request) => {
const {
url,
method,
body,
searchParams,
} = request;
if (searchParams.id == 1) {
return {
data: 'Custom data for id 1',
};
} else if (body.name === 'mock') {
return {
data: 'Custom data for name mock',
}
}
return {
data: 'Default data',
}
},
},
],
};
See the documentation - User guide
This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE file in the source code for details.