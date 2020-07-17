Storybook addon for rendering components with a matrix of props.
npm i storybook-addon-matrix
View demo: https://storybook-addon-matrix.now.sh/
Globally
// .storybook/preview.js
import { addDecorator } from '@storybook/react';
import { withMatrix } from 'storybook-addon-matrix';
addDecorator(withMatrix);
// Your.stories.tsx
import * as React from 'react';
import { Box } from './Box';
export default {
title: 'Box',
component: Box, // Must be present
parameters: {
matrix: { // Parameter name is matrix
pattern: { // Let you write your matrix pattern
bg: ['white', ...], // Format is key: [value1, value2, ...]
width: [undefined, ...],
},
// backgroundColor: 'rgba(0,0,0,0.7)', // Optional: If you want to change backgournd color
// showOriginal: true // Optional: If you want to show original component set to true
},
},
};
export const Basic = () => <Box>TEXT</Box>;
Or individual
// Your.stories.tsx
import * as React from 'react';
import { withMatrix } from 'storybook-addon-matrix';
import { Box } from './Box';
export default {
title: 'Box',
component: Box,
decorators: [withMatrix],
parameters: {
matrix: {
pattern: {
bg: ['white', 'blue', 'red', 'yellow'],
width: [undefined, '50%', 256],
p: [1, 2, 3],
},
},
},
};
Do you want to more info? We have an example! Please let you try it.
$ git clone https://github.com/tomoya/storybook-addon-matrix.git
$ cd ./storybook-addon-matrix/example
$ yarn install
$ yarn start
git checkout -b feature/fooBar)
git commit -am 'Add some fooBar')
git push origin feature/fooBar)
addParameters()