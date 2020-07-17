Storybook addon for rendering components with a matrix of props.

npm i storybook-addon-matrix

View demo: https://storybook-addon-matrix.now.sh/

Usage

Globally

import { addDecorator } from '@storybook/react' ; import { withMatrix } from 'storybook-addon-matrix' ; addDecorator(withMatrix); import * as React from 'react' ; import { Box } from './Box' ; export default { title : 'Box' , component : Box, parameters : { matrix : { pattern : { bg : [ 'white' , ...], width : [ undefined , ...], }, }, }, }; export const Basic = () => < Box > TEXT </ Box > ;

Or individual

import * as React from 'react' ; import { withMatrix } from 'storybook-addon-matrix' ; import { Box } from './Box' ; export default { title : 'Box' , component : Box, decorators : [withMatrix], parameters : { matrix : { pattern : { bg : [ 'white' , 'blue' , 'red' , 'yellow' ], width : [ undefined , '50%' , 256 ], p : [ 1 , 2 , 3 ], }, }, }, };

Do you want to more info? We have an example! Please let you try it.

$ git clone https://github.com/tomoya/storybook-addon-matrix.git $ cd ./storybook-addon-matrix/example $ yarn install $ yarn start

Contributing

Fork it (https://github.com/tomoya/storybook-addon-matrix/fork) Create your feature branch ( git checkout -b feature/fooBar ) Commit your changes ( git commit -am 'Add some fooBar' ) Push to the branch ( git push origin feature/fooBar ) Create a new Pull Request

ToDO

Hide original componen Global options to use addParameters() Default backgournd color Show original component Number of columns

Global options to use Theme compatibility

Theme compatibility Show source

Show source Release automation

Release automation Changelog

License

MIT License