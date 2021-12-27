Storybook Addon i18next

Storybook Addon i18next allows your stories to be displayed in different language with i18next.

NOTE: It only support React for now.

Installation

Install the following npm module:

npm i --save-dev storybook-addon-i18next

or with yarn:

yarn add -D storybook-addon-i18next

Then, add following content to .storybook/addons.js

import 'storybook-addon-i18next/register' ;

Decorator

There's only one decorator for configuration.

Import and use the withI18next decorator in your config.js file.

import { withI18next } from 'storybook-addon-i18next' ;

i18n : Object

An configuration object for i18next.

languages : Object

A key-value pair of language codes and display name

Example:

{ en : 'English' , 'zh-TW' : '繁體中文' , }

Examples

Basic Usage

Simply import the Storybook i18next Addon in the addons.js file in your .storybook directory.

import 'storybook-addon-i18next/register' ;

Add i18next Configuration

Please refer to i18next-configuration-options.

Example in .storybook/config.js :