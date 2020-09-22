Storybook I18n

Warning! PR's will be reviewed and accepted, but this library is deprecated in favor of using Storybook Globals with Storybook Decorators, which can be used in the following way:

export const globalTypes = { locale : { name : 'Locale' , description : 'Internationalization locale' , defaultValue : 'en' , toolbar : { icon : 'globe' , items : [ { value : 'en' , right : '🇺🇸' , title : 'English' }, { value : 'fr' , right : '🇫🇷' , title : 'Français' }, { value : 'es' , right : '🇪🇸' , title : 'Español' }, { value : 'zh' , right : '🇨🇳' , title : '中文' }, { value : 'kr' , right : '🇰🇷' , title : '한국어' }, ], }, }, }; export const decorators = [ ( Story, { globals } ) => ( < YourI18nProvider locale = {globals.locale} translations = {translations} "> < Story /> </ YourI18nProvider > ), ];

Storybook I18n Addon can be used to change the locale of the component inside the preview in Storybook.

This is how I18n addon looks like:

This addon is made library-agnostic, it does not depend on any exact i18n tool you use in your application.

It can take any custom locale context provider and pass any custom props. It can be used even to test your components in ltr and rtl fashion.

Installation

npm i -D storybook-addon-i18n

Simple Usage

Currently React is supported only. PR's are always welcome!

React

Add this to the addons array in .storybook/main.js :

"storybook-addon-i18n/register"

Then in your story's config or in a global config for the project ( preview.js ) add i18n key to parameters:

import { addParameters } from "@storybook/react" ; addParameters({ i18n : { provider : LionessProvider, providerProps : { messages, }, supportedLocales : [ "en" , "ru" ], providerLocaleKey : "locale" , }, });

Finally, Add decorator in your story's config or in a global config for the project ( preview.js )

global config ( preview.js )

import { addDecorator } from "@storybook/react" ; import { withI18n } from "storybook-addon-i18n" ; addDecorator(withI18n);

story's config

import { storiesOf } from "@storybook/react" ; import { withI18n } from "storybook-addon-i18n" ; storiesOf( "Button" , module ).addDecorator(withI18n);

API

Library accepts following parameters, which are passed as storybook parameters under i18n key:

provider required - An internalization provider, which provides intl context to the app

- An internalization provider, which provides intl context to the app providerProps - All the props you need to pass to Provider, except locale

- All the props you need to pass to Provider, except locale supportedLocales required - An array of locale keys that your application support

- An array of locale keys that your application support providerLocaleKey ( locale by default) - prop name of the locale used by the library to pass active locale to provider

( by default) - prop name of the locale used by the library to pass active locale to provider providerDirectionKey ( direction by default) - prop name of the direction key used by the libary to pass active direction ( rtl or ltr ) to provider

( by default) - prop name of the direction key used by the libary to pass active direction ( or ) to provider getDirection - function, which accepts locale as an argument and should return rtl or ltr . By default it is returning rtl for he and ar locales

Complex usage

If you are using Material-UI, you need to test jss-rtl in your storybook too. The problem is that you need to wrap your storybook to ThemeProvider , which should recieve a theme with correct direction.

You can check an integration example in my React boilerplate project.

To achive this task a common Provider should be created, which is used and in the Storybook and in the main application bundle. Here is an example:

export class MuiLocaleProvider extends React . PureComponent < WithLocale > { public render() { const { locale, direction } = this .props; return ( < LionessProvider locale = {locale} messages = {messages} > < MuiThemeProvider theme = {createTheme(direction)} > < JssProvider { ...jss }> < React.Fragment > < CssBaseline /> {this.props.children} </ React.Fragment > </ JssProvider > </ MuiThemeProvider > </ LionessProvider > ); } }

Then this provider can be used in storybook config:

addParameters({ i18n : { provider : MuiLocaleProvider, providerProps : { messages, }, supportedLocales, }, });

Currently, react-i18next doesn't support other props like locale except i18n . If you want to use i18n storybook addon, you need to wrap I18nProvider with useEffect hook.

export function I18nProviderWrapper ( { children, i18n, locale } ) { React.useEffect( () => { i18n.changeLanguage(locale); }, [i18n, locale]); return < I18nProvider i18n = {i18n} > {children} </ I18nProvider > ; }

This Provider wrapper should accept providerLocaleKey as props in storybook decorator parameter. If the props value corresponding to providerLocaleKey is changed, we can programmatically change the language.

Then this provider can be used in storybook config: