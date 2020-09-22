Warning! PR's will be reviewed and accepted, but this library is deprecated in favor of using Storybook Globals with Storybook Decorators, which can be used in the following way:
// .storybook/preview.js
export const globalTypes = {
locale: {
name: 'Locale',
description: 'Internationalization locale',
defaultValue: 'en',
toolbar: {
icon: 'globe',
items: [
{ value: 'en', right: '🇺🇸', title: 'English' },
{ value: 'fr', right: '🇫🇷', title: 'Français' },
{ value: 'es', right: '🇪🇸', title: 'Español' },
{ value: 'zh', right: '🇨🇳', title: '中文' },
{ value: 'kr', right: '🇰🇷', title: '한국어' },
],
},
},
};
export const decorators = [
(Story, { globals }) => (
<YourI18nProvider locale={globals.locale} translations={translations}">
<Story />
</YourI18nProvider>
),
];
Storybook I18n Addon can be used to change the locale of the component inside the preview in Storybook.
This is how I18n addon looks like:
This addon is made library-agnostic, it does not depend on any exact i18n tool you use in your application.
It can take any custom locale context provider and pass any custom props.
It can be used even to test your components in
ltr and
rtl fashion.
npm i -D storybook-addon-i18n
Currently React is supported only. PR's are always welcome!
.storybook/main.js:
"storybook-addon-i18n/register"
preview.js) add
i18n key to parameters:
import { addParameters } from "@storybook/react";
addParameters({
i18n: {
provider: LionessProvider,
providerProps: {
messages,
},
supportedLocales: ["en", "ru"],
providerLocaleKey: "locale",
},
});
import { addDecorator } from "@storybook/react";
import { withI18n } from "storybook-addon-i18n";
addDecorator(withI18n);
import { storiesOf } from "@storybook/react";
import { withI18n } from "storybook-addon-i18n";
storiesOf("Button", module).addDecorator(withI18n);
Library accepts following parameters, which are passed as storybook parameters under
i18n key:
provider required - An internalization provider, which provides intl context to the app
providerProps - All the props you need to pass to Provider, except locale
supportedLocales required - An array of locale keys that your application support
providerLocaleKey (
locale by default) - prop name of the locale used by the library to pass active locale to provider
providerDirectionKey (
direction by default) - prop name of the direction key used by the libary to pass active direction (
rtl or
ltr) to provider
getDirection - function, which accepts locale as an argument and should return
rtl or
ltr. By default it is returning
rtl for
he and
ar locales
If you are using Material-UI, you need to test
jss-rtl in your storybook too. The problem is that you need to wrap your storybook to
ThemeProvider, which should recieve a
theme with correct direction.
You can check an integration example in my React boilerplate project.
To achive this task a common Provider should be created, which is used and in the Storybook and in the main application bundle. Here is an example:
export class MuiLocaleProvider extends React.PureComponent<WithLocale> {
public render() {
const { locale, direction } = this.props;
return (
<LionessProvider locale={locale} messages={messages}>
<MuiThemeProvider theme={createTheme(direction)}>
<JssProvider {...jss}>
<React.Fragment>
<CssBaseline />
{this.props.children}
</React.Fragment>
</JssProvider>
</MuiThemeProvider>
</LionessProvider>
);
}
}
Then this provider can be used in storybook config:
addParameters({
i18n: {
provider: MuiLocaleProvider,
providerProps: {
messages,
},
supportedLocales,
},
});
Currently, react-i18next doesn't support other props like
locale except
i18n. If you want to use i18n storybook addon, you need to wrap
I18nProvider with
useEffect hook.
export function I18nProviderWrapper({ children, i18n, locale }) {
React.useEffect(() => {
i18n.changeLanguage(locale);
}, [i18n, locale]);
return <I18nProvider i18n={i18n}>{children}</I18nProvider>;
}
This Provider wrapper should accept
providerLocaleKey as props in storybook decorator parameter. If the props value corresponding to
providerLocaleKey is changed, we can programmatically change the language.
Then this provider can be used in storybook config:
addParameters({
i18n: {
provider: I18nProviderWrapper,
providerProps: {
i18n,
},
supportedLocales,
},
});