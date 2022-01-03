yarn add storybook-addon-grid makes column grids simple

⚙️ Install

yarn add -D storybook-addon-grid

module .exports = { addons : [ require .resolve( 'storybook-addon-grid/preset' )], };

Chromatic users Include this additional preset to configure the column guides for your Chromatic screenshots. module .exports = { addons : [ require .resolve( 'storybook-addon-grid/preset' ), require .resolve( 'storybook-addon-grid/chromatic' ), ], };

🚀 Usage

The column guides are controlled with parameters and as such you can define this globally or per story.

The column guides can be turned on either via clicking the toolbar button, or via a keyboard shortcut Ctrl + G .

Note: Due to the nature of z-index , the root div of the stories will have a position: relative and z-index: 0 applied to it, allowing the column guides to sit over the top.

Parameters

Column design system is defined by 3 values:

the number of columns

the gap between them

between them the gutter — minimal margin between the system and the screen

— minimal margin between the system and the screen maximal-width for the system to limit maximum width of all columns as well.

gridOn?: boolean = false

Defines if the column guides should be turned on this story by-default. The guides are controlled with a toolbar item, keyboard shortcut which may cause this to not always be on. This will force it to either be on or off when the story is loaded.

columns?: number = 12

The number of columns guides.

gap?: string = '20px'

The gap between columns .

gutter?: string = '50px'

System's gutter ( margin ) for both left and right.

gutterLeft?: string

Define to override the gutter defined on the left-hand-side.

gutterRight?: string

Define to override the gutter defined on the right-hand-side.

maxWidth?: string = '1024px'

The maximum width our columns should grow.

animation?: bollean = true

Enable or Disable the guides from fading in or out when toggling the state.

Chromatic users, this will be false by default.

guidesColor?: string = 'rgba(255, 0, 0, 0.1)'

Sets the color used for the column guides.

Global Parameters~

export const parameters = { grid : { gridOn : true , columns : 12 , gap : '20px' , gutter : '50px' , maxWidth : '1024px' , }, };

Per story~

export const Example = () => {...}; Example.parameters = { grid : { columns : 6 , }, };

License

MIT © Marais Rossouw