storybook-addon-emotion-theme

by JumboInteractiveLimited
2.1.1 (see all)

storybook addon with emotion theme

npm
GitHub
CDN

Categories

Readme

This package has become deprecated

This package is no longer being maintained and has stopped active development.

Installation

yarn add storybook-addon-emotion-theme --dev

Add to .storybook/addons.js

import 'storybook-addon-emotion-theme/dist/register';

addDecorator to .storybook/config.js

import { addDecorator } from '@storybook/react';
import { withThemesProvider } from 'storybook-addon-emotion-theme';

const themes = [theme1, theme2];
addDecorator(withThemesProvider(themes));

or

addDecorator to stories

import {withThemesProvider} from 'storybook-addon-emotion-theme';

const themes = [theme1, theme2];

storiesOf("demo", module)
  .addDecorator(withThemesProvider(themes))
  .add("demo div", () => <div>DEMO</div>);

Reminder

Make sure every theme has a name property. For example:

const myTheme = {
  name: "Light",
  primaryColor: "blue"
}

This is used for displaying in the Storybook UI.

Contributing

yarn

yarn build

yarn example

Thanks

Thanks to Carlos for making storybook-addon-styled-component-theme upon which this library was based on top of.

