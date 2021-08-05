This package has become deprecated

This package is no longer being maintained and has stopped active development.

Installation

yarn add storybook-addon-emotion-theme --dev

Add to .storybook/addons.js

import 'storybook-addon-emotion-theme/dist/register' ;

addDecorator to .storybook/config.js

import { addDecorator } from '@storybook/react' ; import { withThemesProvider } from 'storybook-addon-emotion-theme' ; const themes = [theme1, theme2]; addDecorator(withThemesProvider(themes));

or

addDecorator to stories

import {withThemesProvider} from 'storybook-addon-emotion-theme' ; const themes = [theme1, theme2]; storiesOf( "demo" , module ) .addDecorator(withThemesProvider(themes)) .add( "demo div" , () => < div > DEMO </ div > );

Reminder

Make sure every theme has a name property. For example:

const myTheme = { name: "Light" , primaryColor: "blue" }

This is used for displaying in the Storybook UI.

Contributing

yarn

yarn build

yarn example

Thanks

Thanks to Carlos for making storybook-addon-styled-component-theme upon which this library was based on top of.