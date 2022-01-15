A Storybook addon that embed Figma or websites in the addon panel for better design-development workflow.
This addon should work well with any framework: If you find the case the addon not works, please open an issue.
npm install --save-dev storybook-addon-designs
# yarn add -D storybook-addon-designs
main.js
module.exports = {
addons: ['storybook-addon-designs'],
}
import { withDesign } from 'storybook-addon-designs'
export default {
title: 'My stories',
component: Button,
decorators: [withDesign],
}
export const myStory = () => <Button>Hello, World!</Button>
myStory.parameters = {
design: {
type: 'figma',
url: 'https://www.figma.com/file/LKQ4FJ4bTnCSjedbRpk931/Sample-File',
},
}