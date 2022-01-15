A Storybook addon that embed Figma or websites in the addon panel for better design-development workflow.

Requirements

Storybook@>=6.0.0

This addon should work well with any framework: If you find the case the addon not works, please open an issue.

Getting started

1. Install

npm install --save-dev storybook-addon-designs

2. Register the addon in main.js

module .exports = { addons : [ 'storybook-addon-designs' ], }

3. Add it to story!

import { withDesign } from 'storybook-addon-designs' export default { title : 'My stories' , component : Button, decorators : [withDesign], } export const myStory = () => < Button > Hello, World! </ Button > myStory.parameters = { design : { type : 'figma' , url : 'https://www.figma.com/file/LKQ4FJ4bTnCSjedbRpk931/Sample-File' , }, }

Similar projects