storybook-addon-designs

by Shota FUJI
6.2.0 (see all)

A Storybook addon that embeds Figma, websites, or images in the addon panel.

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

425K

GitHub Stars

619

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Readme

storybook-addon-designs

A Storybook addon that embed Figma or websites in the addon panel for better design-development workflow.

Requirements

  • Storybook@>=6.0.0

This addon should work well with any framework: If you find the case the addon not works, please open an issue.

Getting started

1. Install

npm install --save-dev storybook-addon-designs
# yarn add -D storybook-addon-designs

2. Register the addon in main.js

module.exports = {
  addons: ['storybook-addon-designs'],
}

3. Add it to story!

import { withDesign } from 'storybook-addon-designs'

export default {
  title: 'My stories',
  component: Button,
  decorators: [withDesign],
}

export const myStory = () => <Button>Hello, World!</Button>

myStory.parameters = {
  design: {
    type: 'figma',
    url: 'https://www.figma.com/file/LKQ4FJ4bTnCSjedbRpk931/Sample-File',
  },
}

