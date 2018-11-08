A Storybook addon enabling to show off code samples in the Storybook panel for your stories in Storybook.

Getting Started

npm i --save-dev storybook-addon-code

Usage

Create a file called addons.js in your storybook config.

Add following content to it:

import * as CodeAddon from '../src/register' ; CodeAddon.setTabs( [{ label : 'Sass' , type : 'sass' }, { label : 'TypeScript' , type : 'typescript' }] );

setTab function accept and object like {label: 'Sass', type:'sass'} or if you want to have multiple tabs you can pass an array with multiple objects. The label will pe displayed in the Storybook panel.

Then write your stories like this:

import { storiesOf } from '@storybook/react' ; import withCode from 'storybook-addon-code' ; import Button from './Button' ; const styleFile = require ( 'raw-loader!./style.scss' ); const typescriptFile = require ( './test.tsx' ); storiesOf( 'Button' , module ) .addDecorator(withCode(typescriptFile, 'typescript' )) .addDecorator(withCode(styleFile, 'sass' )) .add( 'with text' , () => < Button onClick = {action( ' clicked ')}> Hello Button </ Button > )

Available list of format's for withCode function

clike (withCode(YourCFile, 'clike')) css (withCode(YourCssFile, 'css')) html (withCode(YourHtmlFile, 'html')) js | javascript (withCode(YourJavascriptFile, 'js')) markup (withCode(YourMarkupFile, 'js')) mathml (withCode(YourMatHmlFile, 'mathml')) sass (withCode(YourSassFile, 'sass')) svg (withCode(YourSvgFile, 'svg')) ts (withCode(YourTsFile, 'ts')) typescript (withCode(YourTypescriptFile, 'typescript')) xml (withCode(YourXmlFile, 'xml'))