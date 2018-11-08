A Storybook addon enabling to show off code samples in the Storybook panel for your stories in Storybook.
npm i --save-dev storybook-addon-code
Create a file called
addons.js in your storybook config.
Add following content to it:
import * as CodeAddon from '../src/register';
CodeAddon.setTabs(
[{ label: 'Sass', type: 'sass' }, {label: 'TypeScript', type: 'typescript'}]
);
setTab function accept and object like {label: 'Sass', type:'sass'} or if you want to have multiple tabs you can pass an array with multiple objects. The label will pe displayed in the Storybook panel.
Then write your stories like this:
import { storiesOf } from '@storybook/react';
import withCode from 'storybook-addon-code';
import Button from './Button';
const styleFile = require('raw-loader!./style.scss');
const typescriptFile = require('./test.tsx');
storiesOf('Button', module)
.addDecorator(withCode(typescriptFile, 'typescript'))
.addDecorator(withCode(styleFile, 'sass'))
.add('with text', () =>
<Button onClick={action('clicked')}>Hello Button</Button>
)
Have a look at this example stories to learn more about the
withCodeAPI