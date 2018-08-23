openbase logo
saa

storybook-addon-apollo-graphql

by Alexandre BODIN
2.1.0 (see all)

Storybook decorator to add offline ApolloProvider to use into your stories

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

132

GitHub Stars

52

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

10

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

logo

Storybook Apollo Graphql addon

Test your Apollo graphql components with an offline graphql server

Npm download Npm version Circle CI status

Addon example

Usage

This library uses graphql-tools to build a schema and mock it. For mocking reference read here

Create your stories with the withApolloProvider API.

import React from 'react';
import { storiesOf } from '@storybook/react';
import { withApolloProvider } from '../../src';
import { gql, graphql } from 'react-apollo';

const Component = ({ data: { random } }) => <div>{random}</div>;
const ComponentWithGraphql = graphql(
  gql`
    {
      random
    }
  `
)(Component);

const typeDefs = `
    type Query {
        random: Int!
    }
`;

const mocks = {
  Query: () => ({
    random: () => Math.floor(Math.random() * 10),
  }),
};

export default () => {
  storiesOf('Random Number', module)
    .addDecorator(withApolloProvider({ typeDefs, mocks, schemaOptions: {}, mockOptions: {} }))
    .add('A random number query', () => <ComponentWithGraphql />);
};

You can optionnaly pass extra options:

  • schemaOptions (passes options to makeExecutableSchema) link
  • mockOptions (passes options to addMockFunctionsToSchema) link

Examples

See Examples here

Testing

You can clone and run the demo

$ git clone https://github.com/alexandrebodin/storybook-addon-apollo-graphql storybook-addon-apollo-graphql
$ cd storybook-addon-apollo-graphql
$ yarn install
$ yarn storybook
$ open http://localhost:9009

