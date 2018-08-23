Storybook Apollo Graphql addon

Test your Apollo graphql components with an offline graphql server

Usage

This library uses graphql-tools to build a schema and mock it. For mocking reference read here

Create your stories with the withApolloProvider API.

import React from 'react' ; import { storiesOf } from '@storybook/react' ; import { withApolloProvider } from '../../src' ; import { gql, graphql } from 'react-apollo' ; const Component = ( { data: { random } } ) => < div > {random} </ div > ; const ComponentWithGraphql = graphql( gql ` { random } ` )(Component); const typeDefs = ` type Query { random: Int! } ` ; const mocks = { Query : () => ({ random : () => Math .floor( Math .random() * 10 ), }), }; export default () => { storiesOf( 'Random Number' , module ) .addDecorator(withApolloProvider({ typeDefs, mocks, schemaOptions : {}, mockOptions : {} })) .add( 'A random number query' , () => < ComponentWithGraphql /> ); };

You can optionnaly pass extra options:

schemaOptions (passes options to makeExecutableSchema ) link

(passes options to ) link mockOptions (passes options to addMockFunctionsToSchema ) link

Examples

See Examples here

Testing

You can clone and run the demo