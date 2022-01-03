Storybook Addon Apollo Client

Use Apollo Client in your Storybook stories.

Versions

If you're using Apollo Client 2.x and Storybook 5.x use version 1.x

If you're using Apollo Client 2.x or 3.x and Storybook 6.x use version 4.x

Install

yarn

yarn add

npm

npm install -D storybook-addon-apollo-client

Add the addon to your configuration in .storybook/main.js

module .exports = { ...config, addons : [ ...your addons "storybook-addon-apollo-client" , ], };

add the following to your .storybook/preview.js

import { MockedProvider } from '@apollo/client/testing' ; export const parameters = { apolloClient : { MockedProvider, }, };

Upgrading from a previous version

In previous versions, we had a decorator called withApolloClient this is no longer nesscessary. If you're upgrading from this API here are the following changes that you'll need to make:

remove all code referencing the deprecated withApolloClient decorator. follow install instructions

Writing your stories with queries

import DashboardPage, { DashboardPageQuery } from '.' ; export default { title : 'My Story' , }; export const Example = () => < DashboardPage /> ; Example.parameters = { apolloClient: { // do not put MockedProvider here, you can, but its preferred to do it in preview.js mocks: [ { request: { query: DashboardPageQuery, }, result: { data: { viewer: null, }, }, }, ], }, };

Read more about the options available for MockedProvider at https://www.apollographql.com/docs/react/development-testing/testing

Usage

In Storybook, click "Show Addons" and navigate to the "Apollo Client" tab.

Example App

To see real world usage of how to use this addon, check out the example app:

https://github.com/lifeiscontent/realworld

Loading State

You can use the delay parameter to simulate loading state.

import DashboardPage, { DashboardPageQuery } from '.' ; export default { title : 'My Story' , }; export const Example = () => < DashboardPage /> ; Example.parameters = { apolloClient: { mocks: [ { // Use `delay` parameter to increase loading time delay: 1e21, request: { query: DashboardPageQuery, }, result: { data: {}, }, }, ], }, };

Error State

You can use the error parameter to create error state.