openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
saa

storybook-addon-apollo-client

by Aaron Reisman
4.0.9 (see all)

Use Apollo Client in your Storybook stories.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

59.6K

GitHub Stars

50

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Storybook Addon Apollo Client

Use Apollo Client in your Storybook stories.

Versions

  • If you're using Apollo Client 2.x and Storybook 5.x use version 1.x
  • If you're using Apollo Client 2.x or 3.x and Storybook 6.x use version 4.x

Install

yarn

yarn add --dev storybook-addon-apollo-client

npm

npm install -D storybook-addon-apollo-client

Add the addon to your configuration in .storybook/main.js

module.exports = {
  ...config,
  addons: [
    ...your addons
    "storybook-addon-apollo-client",
  ],
};

add the following to your .storybook/preview.js

import { MockedProvider } from '@apollo/client/testing'; // Use for Apollo Version 3+
// import { MockedProvider } from "@apollo/react-testing"; // Use for Apollo Version < 3

export const parameters = {
  apolloClient: {
    MockedProvider,
    // any props you want to pass to MockedProvider on every story
  },
};

Upgrading from a previous version

In previous versions, we had a decorator called withApolloClient this is no longer nesscessary. If you're upgrading from this API here are the following changes that you'll need to make:

  1. remove all code referencing the deprecated withApolloClient decorator.
  2. follow install instructions

Writing your stories with queries

import DashboardPage, { DashboardPageQuery } from '.';

export default {
  title: 'My Story',
};

export const Example = () => <DashboardPage />;

Example.parameters = {
  apolloClient: {
    // do not put MockedProvider here, you can, but its preferred to do it in preview.js
    mocks: [
      {
        request: {
          query: DashboardPageQuery,
        },
        result: {
          data: {
            viewer: null,
          },
        },
      },
    ],
  },
};

Read more about the options available for MockedProvider at https://www.apollographql.com/docs/react/development-testing/testing

Usage

In Storybook, click "Show Addons" and navigate to the "Apollo Client" tab.

Addon UI Preview

Example App

To see real world usage of how to use this addon, check out the example app:

https://github.com/lifeiscontent/realworld

Loading State

You can use the delay parameter to simulate loading state.

import DashboardPage, { DashboardPageQuery } from '.';

export default {
  title: 'My Story',
};

export const Example = () => <DashboardPage />;

Example.parameters = {
  apolloClient: {
    mocks: [
      {
        // Use `delay` parameter to increase loading time
        delay: 1e21,
        request: {
          query: DashboardPageQuery,
        },
        result: {
          data: {},
        },
      },
    ],
  },
};

Error State

You can use the error parameter to create error state.

import DashboardPage, { DashboardPageQuery } from '.';

export default {
  title: 'My Story',
};

export const Example = () => <DashboardPage />;

Example.parameters = {
  apolloClient: {
    mocks: [
      {
        request: {
          query: DashboardPageQuery,
        },
        error: new Error('This is a mock network error'),
      },
    ],
  },
};

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial