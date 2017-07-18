openbase logo
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

625

GitHub Stars

38

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

storybook-addon-a11y

This storybook addon can be helpfull to make your UI components more accessibile.

Getting started

First, install the addon.

$ npm install -D storybook-addon-a11y

Add this line to your addons.js file (create this file inside your storybook config directory if needed).

import 'storybook-addon-a11y/register';

import the 'checkA11y' decorator to check your stories for violations within your components.

import React from 'react';
import { storiesOf } from '@storybook/react';

import { checkA11y } from 'storybook-addon-a11y';

storiesOf('button', module)
  .addDecorator(checkA11y)
  .add('Accessible', () => (
    <button>
      Accessible button
    </button>
  ))
  .add('Inaccessible', () => (
    <button style={{ backgroundColor: 'red', color: 'darkRed', }}>
      Inaccessible button
    </button>
  ));

