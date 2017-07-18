This storybook addon can be helpfull to make your UI components more accessibile.

Getting started

First, install the addon.

npm install -D storybook-addon-a11y

Add this line to your addons.js file (create this file inside your storybook config directory if needed).

import 'storybook-addon-a11y/register' ;

import the 'checkA11y' decorator to check your stories for violations within your components.