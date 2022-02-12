Build bulletproof UI components faster
Storybook is a development environment for UI components. It allows you to browse a component library, view the different states of each component, and interactively develop and test components. Find out more at https://storybook.js.org.
Visit Storybook's website to learn more about Storybook, and to get started.
Documentation can be found Storybook's docs site.
Here are some featured examples that you can reference to see how Storybook works: https://storybook.js.org/docs/react/get-started/examples
Storybook comes with a lot of addons for component design, documentation, testing, interactivity, and so on. Storybook's API makes it possible to configure and extend in various ways. It has even been extended to support React Native, Android, iOS, and Flutter development for mobile.
For additional help, join us in the Storybook Discord.
|Framework
|Demo
|React
|v6.4.x
|Vue
|v6.4.x
|Angular
|v6.4.x
|Web components
|v6.4.x
|React Native
|-
|HTML
|v6.4.x
|Ember
|v6.4.x
|Svelte
|v6.4.x
|Preact
|v6.4.x
|Marionette.js
|-
|Mithril
|v6.4.x
|Marko
|v6.4.x
|Riot
|v6.4.x
|Rax
|v6.4.x
|Android, iOS, Flutter
|v6.4.x
|Addons
|a11y
|Test components for user accessibility in Storybook
|actions
|Log actions as users interact with components in the Storybook UI
|backgrounds
|Let users choose backgrounds in the Storybook UI
|cssresources
|Dynamically add/remove css resources to the component iframe
|design assets
|View images, videos, weblinks alongside your story
|docs
|Add high quality documentation to your components
|events
|Interactively fire events to components that respond to EventEmitter
|google-analytics
|Reports google analytics on stories
|graphql
|Query a GraphQL server within Storybook stories
|jest
|View the results of components' unit tests in Storybook
|links
|Create links between stories
|query params
|Mock query params
|storyshots
|Snapshot testing for components in Storybook
|storysource
|View the code of your stories within the Storybook UI
|viewport
|Change display sizes and layouts for responsive components using Storybook
|outline
|Visuallly debug the CSS layout and alignment within the Storybook UI
|measure
|Visually inspect the layout and box model within the Storybook UI
See Addon / Framework Support Table
|Addons
|info
|Annotate stories with extra component usage information
|notes
|Annotate Storybook stories with notes
|contexts
|Addon for driving your components under dynamic contexts
|options
|Customize the Storybook UI in code
|knobs
|Interactively edit component prop data in the Storybook UI
In order to continue improving your experience, we have to eventually deprecate certain addons in favor of new, better tools.
If you're using info/notes, we highly recommend you to migrate to docs instead, and here is a guide to help you.
If you're using contexts, we highly recommend you to migrate to toolbars and here is a guide to help you.
We have a badge! Link it to your live Storybook example.
[![Storybook](https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/storybookjs/brand@main/badge/badge-storybook.svg)](link to site)
If you're looking for material to use in your presentation about storybook, like logo's video material and the colors we use etc, you can find all of that at our brand repo.
We welcome contributions to Storybook!
Looking for a first issue to tackle?
Storybook is organized as a monorepo using Lerna. Useful scripts include:
yarn bootstrap
Installs package dependencies and links packages together - using lerna
yarn lint
boolean check if code conforms to linting rules - uses remark & eslint
yarn lint:js - will check js
yarn lint:md - will check markdown + code samples
yarn lint:js --fix - will automatically fix js
yarn test
boolean check if unit tests all pass - uses jest
yarn run test --core --watch - will run core tests in watch-mode
Become a sponsor and get your logo on our README on Github with a link to your site. [Become a sponsor]
Support us with a monthly donation and help us continue our activities. [Become a backer]
-the end-
I wish I had said better things but to be honest I believe storybook could be better, I'm not sure when the support for lit is going to be available and why the documentation is only react documentation which was only recently improved. I really really hope for this to get better as one of the projects has a major dependency on storybook
Been using Storyblok since version 2. It definitely has a lot of features and a huge community, but IMHO it has become a beast that's hard to handle. Meaning from the maintenance perspective it gets quite challenging to keep the setup up-to-date.
I'm very sure it will grab more attentions in future. we recently started using Storybook concept in our projects to deliver and test functionality which is only required for the the UX rather than whole app. It helps to improve the quality and less time for deliver and test. It will improve your deliverables much faster and focus great control over the individual components and debugging is much faster. Its easy to start integrating with your project and documentation helps to pick up faster with detailed explanation. you must try in your project and see its great benefits.
This library has grown a lot in the last two years. With this you can make your own UI Component Library easily and it covers all expected functionality plus some extras such as examples as documentation. Their documentation is perfect, they even offer free courses that guide you through the process of creating and deploying a UI library and more. You can also make documentation, but if it is the only thing you want this library for, maybe you should go to a more specific library because this library takes time to learn..
The storybook is a very good tool for frontend developers, you can develop your components in isolation and test them. It's like visual testing. You can run your components in isolation and be assured there is nothing wrong with them. You can develop your whole component library or design system with this. And host it for testing by designers. Very nice.