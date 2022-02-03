The Vue plugin you need to interact with Storyblok API and enable the Real-time Visual Editing Experience.
Note: This plugin is for Vue 2. Check out the docs for Vue 3 version.
If you are first-time user of the Storyblok, read the Getting Started guide to get a project ready in less than 5 minutes.
Install
@storyblok/vue
npm install --save-dev @storyblok/vue
# yarn add -D @storyblok/vue
Register the plugin on your application (usually in
main.js), add the
apiPlugin and add the access token of your Storyblok space:
import Vue from "vue";
import { StoryblokVue, apiPlugin } from "@storyblok/vue";
import App from "./App.vue";
Vue.use(StoryblokVue, {
accessToken: "<your-token>",
use: [apiPlugin],
});
That's it! All the features are enabled for you: the Api Client for interacting with Storyblok CDN API, and Storyblok Bridge for real-time visual editing experience.
You can enable/disable some of these features if you don't need them, so you save some KB. Please read the "Features and API" section
Install @vue/composition-api and register it in the application:
// main.js
import VueCompositionAPI from "@vue/composition-api";
Vue.use(VueCompositionAPI);
To use script setup, install unplugin-vue2-script-setup. Depending on your setup, the configuration is different. For example, in Vite:
// vite.config.js
import { createVuePlugin } from "vite-plugin-vue2";
import ScriptSetup from "unplugin-vue2-script-setup/vite";
export default {
plugins: [createVuePlugin(), ScriptSetup()],
};
Install the file from the CDN and access the methods via
window.storyblokVue:
<script src="https://unpkg.com/@storyblok/vue"></script>
@storyblok/vue does three actions when you initialize it:
storyblokApi object in your app, which is an instance of storyblok-js-client
v-editable directive to link editable components to the Storyblok Visual Editor
Inject
storyblokApi when using Composition API:
<template>
<div>
<p v-for="story in stories" :key="story.id">{{ story.name }}</p>
</div>
</template>
<script setup>
import { useStoryblokApi } from "@storyblok/vue";
const storyblokApi = useStoryblokApi();
const { data } = await storyblokApi.get("cdn/stories", { version: "draft" });
</script>
Note: you can skip using
apiPluginif you prefer your own method or function to fetch your data.
Use
useStoryBridge to get the new story every time is triggered a
change event from the Visual Editor. You need to pass the story id as first param, and a callback function as second param to update the new story:
<script setup>
import { onMounted } from "vue";
import { useStoryblokBridge, useStoryblokApi } from "@storyblok/vue";
const storyblokApi = useStoryblokApi();
const { data } = await storyblokApi.get("cdn/stories", { version: "draft" });
const state = reactive({ story: data.story });
onMounted(() => {
useStoryblokBridge(state.story.id, story => (state.story = story));
});
</script>
You can pass Bridge options as a third parameter as well:
useStoryblokBridge(state.story.id, (story) => (state.story = story), {
resolveRelations: ["Article.author"],
});
For every component you've defined in your Storyblok space, add the
v-editable directive with the blok content:
<template>
<div v-editable="blok"><!-- ... --></div>
</template>
Where
blok is the actual blok data coming from Storblok's Content Delivery API.
Check out the playground for a full example.
You can use Options API as well, accessing the api client via
this.$storyblokApi:
import { useStoryblokBridge } from "@storyblok/vue";
export default {
data: () => ({
story: [],
}),
async created() {
const { data } = this.$storyblokApi.get(/* ... */);
this.story = data.story;
},
mounted() {
useStoryblokBridge(this.story.id, (evStory) => (this.story = evStory));
},
};
You can choose the features to use when you initialize the plugin. In that way, you can improve Web Performance by optimizing your page load and save some bytes.
You can use an
apiOptions object. This is passed down to the (storyblok-js-client config object](https://github.com/storyblok/storyblok-js-client#class-storyblok):
app.use(StoryblokVue, {
accessToken: "<your-token>",
apiOptions: {
//storyblok-js-client config object
cache: { type: "memory" },
},
use: [apiPlugin],
});
If you prefer to use your own fetch method, just remove the
apiPlugin and
storyblok-js-client won't be added to your application.
app.use(StoryblokVue);
You can conditionally load it by using the
bridge option. Very useful if you want to disable it in production:
app.use(StoryblokVue, {
bridge: process.env.NODE_ENV !== "production",
});
Keep in mind you have still access to the raw
window.StoryblokBridge:
const sbBridge = new window.StoryblokBridge(options);
sbBridge.on(["input", "published", "change"], (event) => {
// ...
});
This plugin is for Vue 3. Thus, it supports the same browsers as Vue 3. In short: all modern browsers, dropping IE support.
Please see our contributing guidelines and our code of conduct. This project use semantic-release for generate new versions by using commit messages and we use the Angular Convention to naming the commits. Check this question about it in semantic-release FAQ.