Storyblok Rich Text Renderer for React

Renders Storyblok rich text content to React elements.

Motivation

Storyblok provides a renderer for its rich text field type via their storyblok-js-client package. This renderer outputs HTML markup, which can be used in React via the dangerouslySetInnerHTML property:

import StoryblokClient from 'storyblok-js-client' ; const Storyblok = new StoryblokClient({ accessToken : 'YOUR_TOKEN' }); function RichText ( { document } ) { const html = Storyblok.richTextResolver.render( document ); return < div dangerouslySetInnerHTML = {{ __html: html }} /> ; }

Apart from being a bit awkward ( dangerouslySetInnerHTML is, as the name implies, dangerous), this is problematic because it is not possible to map rich text elements to React components, e.g.:

Embedded Storyblok components Links that you might want to pass through your app's router

Instead of HTML markup, storyblok-rich-text-react-renderer outputs React elements, and provides options to map any Stoyblok rich text element to custom React components.

Installation

npm install storyblok-rich-text-react-renderer

Usage

import { render } from 'storyblok-rich-text-react-renderer' ; function RichText ( { document } ) { return < div > {render(document)} </ div > ; }

Advanced usage

To map rich text elements to custom React components, resolvers can be passed via the optional second argument of the render function:

render( document , { markResolvers : { ... }, nodeResolvers : { ... }, blokResolvers : { ... }, defaultBlokResolver : ( name, props ) => ( ... ), defaultStringResolver : ( str ) => ( ... ), textResolver : ( text ) => ( ... ), });

Sensible default resolvers for marks and nodes are provided out of the box. You only have to provide custom ones if you want to override the default behavior.

If you use embedded Storyblok components, you have to provide blok resolvers to map them to your React components though, otherwise they are ignored. You can also provide a default blok resolver if you need a catch-all solution.

Mark resolvers

Mark resolvers are used to map inline elements.

Use the markResolvers option to add mark resolvers.

Supported element types and their resolver function signatures are:

MARK_BOLD — (children) => { ... }

MARK_ITALIC — (children) => { ... }

MARK_STRIKE — (children) => { ... }

MARK_UNDERLINE — (children) => { ... }

MARK_CODE — (children) => { ... }

MARK_STYLED — (children, { class }) => { ... }

MARK_LINK — (children, { href, target, linktype }) => { ... }

Example: Map bold elements to <strong>

import { render, MARK_BOLD } from 'storyblok-rich-text-react-renderer' ; render( document , { markResolvers : { [MARK_BOLD]: ( children ) => < strong > {children} </ strong > } });

Example: Map link elements to Next.js' <Link> component

import Link from 'next/link' ; import { render, MARK_LINK } from 'storyblok-rich-text-react-renderer' ; render( document , { markResolvers : { [MARK_LINK]: ( children, props ) => { const { href, target, linktype } = props; if (linktype === 'email' ) { return < a href = { ` mailto: ${ href }`}> {children} </ a > ; } if (href.match( /^(https?:)?\/\// )) { return < a href = {href} target = {target} > {children} </ a > ; } return < Link href = {href} > < a > {children} </ a > </ Link > ; } } });

Node resolvers

Node resolvers are used to map block elements.

Use the nodeResolvers option to add node resolvers.

Supported element types and their resolver function signatures are:

NODE_HEADING — (children, { level }) => { ... }

NODE_CODEBLOCK — (children, { class }) => { ... }

NODE_IMAGE — (children, { src, alt, title }) => { ... }

NODE_PARAGRAPH — (children) => { ... }

NODE_QUOTE — (children) => { ... }

NODE_OL — (children) => { ... }

NODE_UL — (children) => { ... }

NODE_LI — (children) => { ... }

NODE_HR — () => { ... }

NODE_BR — () => { ... }

Example: Map image elements to custom React components

import MyImage from 'components/MyImage' ; import { render, NODE_IMAGE } from 'storyblok-rich-text-react-renderer' ; render( document , { nodeResolvers : { [NODE_IMAGE]: ( children, props ) => < MyImage { ...props } /> } });

Blok resolvers

Blok resolvers are used to map embedded Storyblok components.

Use the blokResolvers option to add blok resolvers. Keys are the Storyblok component's "technical" name. The function signature is always (props) => { ... } , where props is an object that contains all the component's fields, as well as its _uid and _editable values.

Example: Map blok elements to custom React components

import MyComponent from 'components/MyComponent' ; import { render } from 'storyblok-rich-text-react-renderer' ; render( document , { blokResolvers : { [ 'my_component' ]: ( props ) => < MyComponent { ...props } /> } });

Default blok resolver

Use the defaultBlokResolver option to add a default blok resolver. The function signature is (name, props) => { ... } , where name is the Storyblok component's "technical" name and props is an object that contains all the component's fields, as well as its _uid and _editable values.

import { render } from 'storyblok-rich-text-react-renderer' ; render( document , { defaultBlokResolver : ( name, props ) => ( < div > < code > Missing blok resolver for blok type "{name}". </ code > < pre > < code > {JSON.stringify(props, undefined, 2)} </ code > </ pre > </ div > ) });

Default string resolver

Storyblok might return a simple string instead of a document object for rich text fields with trivial content. By default, the render function returns this string as-is. Use the defaultStringResolver option to customize this behavior. The function signature is (str) => { ... } .

import { render } from 'storyblok-rich-text-react-renderer' ; render( document , { defaultStringResolver : ( str ) => < p > {str} </ p > });

Text resolver

Use the textResolver option to add a resolver for plain text nodes. The function signature is (text) => { ... } .

import { render } from 'storyblok-rich-text-react-renderer' ; import entities from 'entities' ; render( document , { textResolver : ( text ) => entities.decodeHTML(text) });

Defaults

Default mark resolvers:

MARK_BOLD — <b> ... </b>

MARK_ITALIC — <i> ... </i>

MARK_STRIKE — <s> ... </s>

MARK_UNDERLINE — <u> ... </u>

MARK_CODE — <code> ... </code>

MARK_STYLED — <span className> ... </span>

MARK_LINK — <a href target> ... </a>

Default node resolvers:

NODE_HEADING — <h1> ... </h1> to <h6> ... </h6>

to NODE_CODEBLOCK — <pre><code className> ... </code></pre>

NODE_IMAGE — <img src alt title />

NODE_PARAGRAPH — <p> ... </p>

NODE_QUOTE — <blockquote> ... </blockquote>

NODE_OL — <ol> ... </ol>

NODE_UL — <ul> ... </ul>

NODE_LI — <li> ... </li>

NODE_HR — <hr />

NODE_BR — <br />

Changelog