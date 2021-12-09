Renders Storyblok rich text content to React elements.
Storyblok provides a renderer for its rich text field type via their
storyblok-js-client package. This renderer outputs HTML markup,
which can be used in React via the
dangerouslySetInnerHTML property:
import StoryblokClient from 'storyblok-js-client';
const Storyblok = new StoryblokClient({ accessToken: 'YOUR_TOKEN' });
function RichText({ document }) {
const html = Storyblok.richTextResolver.render(document);
return <div dangerouslySetInnerHTML={{ __html: html }} />;
}
Apart from being a bit awkward (
dangerouslySetInnerHTML is, as the name
implies, dangerous), this is problematic because it is not possible to map
rich text elements to React components, e.g.:
Instead of HTML markup,
storyblok-rich-text-react-renderer outputs
React elements, and provides options to map any Stoyblok rich text
element to custom React components.
npm install storyblok-rich-text-react-renderer
import { render } from 'storyblok-rich-text-react-renderer';
function RichText({ document }) {
// document is the rich text object you receive from Storyblok,
// in the form { type: "doc", content: [ ... ] }
return <div>{render(document)}</div>;
}
To map rich text elements to custom React components, resolvers can be passed
via the optional second argument of the
render function:
render(document, {
markResolvers: { ... }, // inline elements
nodeResolvers: { ... }, // block elements
blokResolvers: { ... }, // embedded components
defaultBlokResolver: (name, props) => ( ... ),
defaultStringResolver: (str) => ( ... ),
textResolver: (text) => ( ... ),
});
Sensible default resolvers for marks and nodes are provided out of the box. You only have to provide custom ones if you want to override the default behavior.
If you use embedded Storyblok components, you have to provide blok resolvers to map them to your React components though, otherwise they are ignored. You can also provide a default blok resolver if you need a catch-all solution.
Mark resolvers are used to map inline elements.
Use the
markResolvers option to add mark resolvers.
Supported element types and their resolver function signatures are:
(children) => { ... }
(children) => { ... }
(children) => { ... }
(children) => { ... }
(children) => { ... }
(children, { class }) => { ... }
(children, { href, target, linktype }) => { ... }
<strong>
import { render, MARK_BOLD } from 'storyblok-rich-text-react-renderer';
render(document, {
markResolvers: {
[MARK_BOLD]: (children) => <strong>{children}</strong>
}
});
<Link> component
import Link from 'next/link';
import { render, MARK_LINK } from 'storyblok-rich-text-react-renderer';
render(document, {
markResolvers: {
[MARK_LINK]: (children, props) => {
const { href, target, linktype } = props;
if (linktype === 'email') {
// Email links: add `mailto:` scheme and map to <a>
return <a href={`mailto:${href}`}>{children}</a>;
}
if (href.match(/^(https?:)?\/\//)) {
// External links: map to <a>
return <a href={href} target={target}>{children}</a>;
}
// Internal links: map to <Link>
return <Link href={href}><a>{children}</a></Link>;
}
}
});
Node resolvers are used to map block elements.
Use the
nodeResolvers option to add node resolvers.
Supported element types and their resolver function signatures are:
(children, { level }) => { ... }
(children, { class }) => { ... }
(children, { src, alt, title }) => { ... }
(children) => { ... }
(children) => { ... }
(children) => { ... }
(children) => { ... }
(children) => { ... }
() => { ... }
() => { ... }
import MyImage from 'components/MyImage';
import { render, NODE_IMAGE } from 'storyblok-rich-text-react-renderer';
render(document, {
nodeResolvers: {
[NODE_IMAGE]: (children, props) => <MyImage {...props} />
}
});
Blok resolvers are used to map embedded Storyblok components.
Use the
blokResolvers option to add blok resolvers. Keys are the Storyblok component's "technical" name. The function signature is always
(props) => { ... }, where
props is an object that contains all the component's fields, as well as its
_uid and
_editable values.
import MyComponent from 'components/MyComponent';
import { render } from 'storyblok-rich-text-react-renderer';
render(document, {
blokResolvers: {
['my_component']: (props) => <MyComponent {...props} />
}
});
Use the
defaultBlokResolver option to add a default blok resolver. The function signature is
(name, props) => { ... }, where
name is the Storyblok component's "technical" name and
props is an object that contains all the component's fields, as well as its
_uid and
_editable values.
import { render } from 'storyblok-rich-text-react-renderer';
render(document, {
defaultBlokResolver: (name, props) => (
<div>
<code>Missing blok resolver for blok type "{name}".</code>
<pre><code>{JSON.stringify(props, undefined, 2)}</code></pre>
</div>
)
});
Storyblok might return a simple string instead of a document object for rich text fields with trivial content. By default, the render function returns this string as-is. Use the
defaultStringResolver option to customize this behavior. The function signature is
(str) => { ... }.
import { render } from 'storyblok-rich-text-react-renderer';
render(document, {
defaultStringResolver: (str) => <p>{str}</p>
});
Use the
textResolver option to add a resolver for plain text nodes. The function signature is
(text) => { ... }.
import { render } from 'storyblok-rich-text-react-renderer';
import entities from 'entities';
render(document, {
textResolver: (text) => entities.decodeHTML(text)
});
Default mark resolvers:
<b> ... </b>
<i> ... </i>
<s> ... </s>
<u> ... </u>
<code> ... </code>
<span className> ... </span>
<a href target> ... </a>
Default node resolvers:
<h1> ... </h1> to
<h6> ... </h6>
<pre><code className> ... </code></pre>
<img src alt title />
<p> ... </p>
<blockquote> ... </blockquote>
<ol> ... </ol>
<ul> ... </ul>
<li> ... </li>
<hr />
<br />