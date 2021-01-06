Wrap this component to make your components editable in storyblok.com
$ npm install storyblok-react --save
import SbEditable from 'storyblok-react';
const Feature = (props) => (
<SbEditable content={props.content}>
<div className="feature">
{props.content.name}
</div>
</SbEditable>
);
export default Feature;
MIT
This project use semantic-release for generate new versions by using commit messages and we use the Angular Convention to naming the commits. Check this question about it in semantic-release FAQ.