storyblok-react

by storyblok
0.1.2 (see all)

React component for storyblok

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

13.3K

GitHub Stars

31

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Storyblok Editable Component

Wrap this component to make your components editable in storyblok.com

Installation

$ npm install storyblok-react --save

Example

import SbEditable from 'storyblok-react';

const Feature = (props) => (
  <SbEditable content={props.content}>
    <div className="feature">
      {props.content.name}
    </div>
  </SbEditable>
);

export default Feature;

License

MIT

Contribution

Fork me on Github.

This project use semantic-release for generate new versions by using commit messages and we use the Angular Convention to naming the commits. Check this question about it in semantic-release FAQ.

