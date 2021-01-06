Storyblok Editable Component

Wrap this component to make your components editable in storyblok.com

Installation

$ npm install storyblok-react --save

Example

import SbEditable from 'storyblok-react' ; const Feature = ( props ) => ( < SbEditable content = {props.content} > < div className = "feature" > {props.content.name} </ div > </ SbEditable > ); export default Feature;

License

MIT

Contribution

Fork me on Github.

This project use semantic-release for generate new versions by using commit messages and we use the Angular Convention to naming the commits. Check this question about it in semantic-release FAQ.