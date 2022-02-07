Universal JavaScript SDK for Storyblok's API

This client is a thin wrapper for the Storyblok API's to use in Node.js and the browser.

Install

npm install storyblok-js-client axios

Usage

Using the Content Deliver API

const StoryblokClient = require ( 'storyblok-js-client' ) let Storyblok = new StoryblokClient({ accessToken : 'xf5dRMMjltLzKOcNgMaU9Att' })

Using the Content Management API

const StoryblokClient = require ( 'storyblok-js-client' ) const spaceId = 12345 let Storyblok = new StoryblokClient({ oauthToken : 'YOUR_OAUTH_TOKEN' }) Storyblok.post( `spaces/ ${spaceId} /stories` , { story : { name : 'xy' , slug : 'xy' }}) Storyblok.put( `spaces/ ${spaceId} /stories/1` , { story : { name : 'xy' , slug : 'xy' }}) Storyblok.delete( `spaces/ ${spaceId} /stories/1` , null )

Using the RichTextResolver separately

You can import and use the RichTextResolver directly:

import RichTextResolver from 'storyblok-js-client/dist/rich-text-resolver.es' const resolver = new RichTextResolver() const html = resolver.render(data)

Using from the Browser directly

This package has a standalone version that contains all dependencies and you can use it to import and use our package inside the browser.

< script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/storyblok-js-client@4.0.5/dist/index.standalone.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/storyblok-js-client@4.0.5/dist/rich-text-resolver.standalone.js" > </ script >

If you want a bundle with Babel (for non-es6 browsers):

< script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/storyblok-js-client@4.0.5/dist/es5/index.standalone.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/storyblok-js-client@4.0.5/dist/es5/rich-text-resolver.standalone.js" > </ script >

Note about use of Babel

This package doesn't use the Babel by default in the final bundle. So, if you want a Babel transpiled file, you need to set the es5/ prefix on import:

const StoryblokClient = require ( 'storyblok-js-client/dist/es5/index.cjs' ) import StoryblokClient from 'storyblok-js-client/dist/es5/index.es'

Documentation

Class Storyblok

Parameters

config Object accessToken String, The preview token you can find in your space dashboard at https://app.storyblok.com cache Object type String, none or memory ( responseInterceptor Function, optional - You can pass a function and return the result, like axios' interceptors. For security reasons, Storyblok client will deal only with the response interceptor.) ( region String, optional) ( https Boolean, optional) ( rateLimit Integer, optional, defaults to 3 for management api and 5 for cdn api) ( timeout Integer, optional) ( maxRetries Integer, optional, defaults to 5) ( richTextSchema Object, optional - your custom schema for RichTextRenderer)

Object ( endpoint String, optional)

Activating request cache

The Storyblok client comes with a caching mechanism. When initializing the Storyblok client you can define a cache provider for caching the requests in memory. To clear the cache you can call Storyblok.flushCache() or activate the automatic clear with clear: 'auto'.

let Storyblok = new StoryblokClient({ accessToken : 'xf5dRMMjltLzKOcNgMaU9Att' , cache : { clear : 'auto' , type : 'memory' } })

Passing response interceptor

The Storyblok client lets you pass a function that serves as a response interceptor to axios. Usage:

let Storyblok = new StoryblokClient({ accessToken : 'xf5dRMMjltLzKOcNgMaU9Att' , cache : { clear : 'auto' , type : 'memory' }, responseInterceptor : ( response ) => { if (response.status === 200 ) { } return response }, })

Method Storyblok#get

With this method you can get single or multiple items. The multiple items are paginated and you will receive 25 items per page by default. If you want to get all items at once use the getAll method.

Parameters

[return] Promise, Object response

Promise, Object path String, Path (can be cdn/stories , cdn/tags , cdn/datasources , cdn/links )

String, Path (can be , , , ) options Object, Options can be found in the API documentation.

Example

Storyblok .get( 'cdn/stories/home' , { version : 'draft' }) .then( ( response ) => { console .log(response); }) .catch( ( error ) => { console .log(error); })

Method Storyblok#getAll

With this method you can get all items at once.

Parameters

[return] Promise, Array of entities

Promise, Array of entities path String, Path (can be cdn/stories , cdn/tags , cdn/datasources , cdn/links )

String, Path (can be , , , ) options Object, Options can be found in the API documentation.

Object, Options can be found in the API documentation. entity String, Storyblok entity like stories, links or datasource. It's optional.

Example

Storyblok .getAll( 'cdn/stories' , { version : 'draft' }) .then( ( stories ) => { console .log(stories); }) .catch( ( error ) => { console .log(error); })

Method Storyblok#post (only management api)

Parameters

[return] Promise, Object response

Promise, Object path String, Path ( spaces/* , ... see more at https://www.storyblok.com/docs/management-api/authentication)

String, Path ( , ... see more at https://www.storyblok.com/docs/management-api/authentication) payload Object

Example

Storyblok .post( 'spaces/12345/stories' , { story : {name 'xy' , slug : 'xy' } }) .then( ( response ) => { console .log(response); }) .catch( ( error ) => { console .log(error); })

Method Storyblok#put (only management api)

Parameters

[return] Promise, Object response

Promise, Object path String, Path ( spaces/* , ... see more at https://www.storyblok.com/docs/management-api/authentication)

String, Path ( , ... see more at https://www.storyblok.com/docs/management-api/authentication) payload Object

Example

Storyblok .put( 'spaces/12345/stories/1' , { story : {name 'xy' , slug : 'xy' } }) .then( ( response ) => { console .log(response); }) .catch( ( error ) => { console .log(error); })

Method Storyblok#delete (only management api)

Parameters

[return] Promise, Object response

Promise, Object path String, Path ( spaces/* , ... see more at https://www.storyblok.com/docs/management-api/authentication)

String, Path ( , ... see more at https://www.storyblok.com/docs/management-api/authentication) payload Object

Example

Storyblok .delete( 'spaces/12345/stories/1' , null ) .then( ( response ) => { console .log(response); }) .catch( ( error ) => { console .log(error); })

Method Storyblok#flushCache

Parameters

[return] Promise, Object returns the Storyblok client

Example

Storyblok.flushCache()

Method Storyblok#setComponentResolver

Parameters

callback Function, Render function to render components of the richtext field

Option 1: Use a switch case definition to render different components:

Storyblok.setComponentResolver( ( component, blok ) => { switch (component) { case 'my-custom-component' : return `<div class="my-component-class"> ${blok.text} </div>` break ; case 'my-header' : return `<h1 class="my-class"> ${blok.title} </h1>` break ; default : return 'Resolver not defined' } })

Option 2: Dynamically render a component (Example in Vue.js):

Storyblok.setComponentResolver( ( component, blok ) => { return `<component :blok=' ${ JSON .stringify(blok)} ' is=" ${component} "></component>` })

Method Storyblok#richTextResolver.render

Parameters

[return] String, Rendered html of a richtext field

String, Rendered html of a richtext field data Richtext object, An object with a content (an array of nodes) field.

Example

Storyblok.richTextResolver.render(blok.richtext)

Code examples

Filter by content type values and path

const StoryblokClient = require ( 'storyblok-js-client' ) let client = new StoryblokClient({ accessToken : 'zlRONoLBKrilxkz2k6fYuwtt' }) client.get( 'cdn/stories' , { version : 'draft' , filter_query : { is_featured : { in : true } } }).then( ( res ) => { console .log(res.data.stories) }) client.get( 'cdn/stories' , { version : 'draft' , filter_query : { component : { in : 'news,author' } } }).then( ( res ) => { console .log(res.data.stories) }) client.get( 'cdn/stories' , { version : 'draft' , starts_with : 'news/' }).then( ( res ) => { console .log(res.data.stories) })

Download all content from Storyblok

Following a code example using the storyblok-js-client to backup all content on your local filesystem inside a 'backup' folder.

const StoryblokClient = require ( 'storyblok-js-client' ) const fs = require ( 'fs' ) let client = new StoryblokClient({ accessToken : 'WcdDcNgDm59K72EbsQg8Lgtt' }) let lastPage = 1 let getStories = ( page ) => { client.get( 'cdn/stories' , { version : 'draft' , per_page : 25 , page : page }).then( ( res ) => { let stories = res.data.stories stories.forEach( ( story ) => { fs.writeFile( './backup/' + story.id + '.json' , JSON .stringify(story), (err) => { if (err) throw err console .log(story.full_slug + ' backed up' ) }) }) let total = res.total lastPage = Math .ceil((res.total / res.perPage)) if (page <= lastPage) { page++ getStories(page) } }) } getStories( 1 )

Initialize with a proxy server

const proxy = { host : host, port : port, auth : { username : 'username' , password : 'password' } } const storyblok = new StoryblokClient({ ... https: false , proxy : proxy })

Read more about proxy settings in axios documentation

How to define a custom schema for the RichTextRenderer

To define how to add some classes to specific html attributes rendered by the rich text renderer, you need your own schema definition. With this new schema, you can pass it as the richTextSchema option when instantiate the StoryblokClient class. You must follow the default schema to do this.

Below, you can check an example:

const StoryblokClient = require ( 'storyblok-js-client' ) const MySchema = require ( './my-schema' ) let client = new StoryblokClient({ accessToken : 'WcdDcNgDm59K72EbsQg8Lgtt' , richTextSchema : MySchema }) client.richTextResolver.render(data)

If you just want to change the way a specific tag is rendered you can import the default schema and extend it. Following an example that will render headlines with classes:

Instead of <p>Normal headline</p><h3><span class="margin-bottom-fdsafdsada">Styled headline</span></h3> it will render <p>Normal headline</p><h3 class="margin-bottom-fdsafdsada">Styled headline</h3> .

const RichTextResolver = require ( 'storyblok-js-client/dist/richTextResolver' ) const MySchema = require ( 'storyblok-js-client/dist/schema' ) MySchema.nodes.heading = function ( node ) { let attrs = {} if (node.content && node.content.length === 1 && node.content[ 0 ].marks && node.content[ 0 ].marks.length === 1 && node.content[ 0 ].marks[ 0 ].type === 'styled' ) { attrs = node.content[ 0 ].marks[ 0 ].attrs delete node.content[ 0 ].marks } return { tag : [{ tag : `h ${node.attrs.level} ` , attrs : attrs }] } } let rteResolver = new RichTextResolver(MySchema) let rendered = rteResolver.render({ "content" : [ { "content" : [ { "text" : "Normal headline" , "type" : "text" } ], "type" : "paragraph" }, { "attrs" : { "level" : 3 }, "content" : [ { "marks" : [ { "attrs" : { "class" : "margin-bottom-fdsafdsada" }, "type" : "styled" } ], "text" : "Styled headline" , "type" : "text" } ], "type" : "heading" } ], "type" : "doc" }) console .log(rendered)

Contribution

Fork me on Github.

This project use semantic-release for generate new versions by using commit messages and we use the Angular Convention to naming the commits. Check this question about it in semantic-release FAQ.