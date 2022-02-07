This client is a thin wrapper for the Storyblok API's to use in Node.js and the browser.
# as axios is a peerDependency, you should install it too
npm install storyblok-js-client axios # yarn add storyblok-js-client axios
// 1. Require the Storyblok client
const StoryblokClient = require('storyblok-js-client')
// 2. Initialize the client with the preview token
// from your space dashboard at https://app.storyblok.com
let Storyblok = new StoryblokClient({
accessToken: 'xf5dRMMjltLzKOcNgMaU9Att'
})
// 1. Require the Storyblok client
const StoryblokClient = require('storyblok-js-client')
const spaceId = 12345
// 2. Initialize the client with the oauth token
// from the my account area at https://app.storyblok.com
let Storyblok = new StoryblokClient({
oauthToken: 'YOUR_OAUTH_TOKEN'
})
Storyblok.post(`spaces/${spaceId}/stories`, {story: {name: 'xy', slug: 'xy'}})
Storyblok.put(`spaces/${spaceId}/stories/1`, {story: {name: 'xy', slug: 'xy'}})
Storyblok.delete(`spaces/${spaceId}/stories/1`, null)
You can import and use the
RichTextResolver directly:
// you should need to use the format when import
// es - when you are in EsModules environment (like React, Vue apps, for example)
// cjs - when you are in NodeJS environment
// standalone - when you are in Browser environment directly
import RichTextResolver from 'storyblok-js-client/dist/rich-text-resolver.es'
// const RichTextResolver = require('storyblok-js-client/dist/rich-text-resolver.cjs')
const resolver = new RichTextResolver()
const html = resolver.render(data)
This package has a standalone version that contains all dependencies and you can use it to import and use our package inside the browser.
<!-- This import makes the StoryblokClient class available globally -->
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/storyblok-js-client@4.0.5/dist/index.standalone.js"></script>
<!-- This import makes the RichTextResolver class available globally -->
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/storyblok-js-client@4.0.5/dist/rich-text-resolver.standalone.js"></script>
If you want a bundle with Babel (for non-es6 browsers):
<!-- This import makes the StoryblokClient class available globally -->
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/storyblok-js-client@4.0.5/dist/es5/index.standalone.js"></script>
<!-- This import makes the RichTextResolver class available globally -->
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/storyblok-js-client@4.0.5/dist/es5/rich-text-resolver.standalone.js"></script>
This package doesn't use the Babel by default in the final bundle. So, if you want a Babel transpiled file, you need to set the
es5/ prefix on import:
// for CommonJS environments (NodeJS)
const StoryblokClient = require('storyblok-js-client/dist/es5/index.cjs')
// for EsModules environments
import StoryblokClient from 'storyblok-js-client/dist/es5/index.es'
Storyblok
Parameters
config Object
accessToken String, The preview token you can find in your space dashboard at https://app.storyblok.com
cache Object
type String,
none or
memory
responseInterceptor Function, optional - You can pass a function and return the result, like axios' interceptors. For security reasons, Storyblok client will deal only with the response interceptor.)
region String, optional)
https Boolean, optional)
rateLimit Integer, optional, defaults to 3 for management api and 5 for cdn api)
timeout Integer, optional)
maxRetries Integer, optional, defaults to 5)
richTextSchema Object, optional - your custom schema for RichTextRenderer)
endpoint String, optional)
The Storyblok client comes with a caching mechanism.
When initializing the Storyblok client you can define a cache provider for caching the requests in memory.
To clear the cache you can call
Storyblok.flushCache() or activate the automatic clear with clear: 'auto'.
let Storyblok = new StoryblokClient({
accessToken: 'xf5dRMMjltLzKOcNgMaU9Att',
cache: {
clear: 'auto',
type: 'memory'
}
})
The Storyblok client lets you pass a function that serves as a response interceptor to axios. Usage:
let Storyblok = new StoryblokClient({
accessToken: 'xf5dRMMjltLzKOcNgMaU9Att',
cache: {
clear: 'auto',
type: 'memory'
},
responseInterceptor: (response) => {
// one can handle status codes and more with the response
if (response.status === 200) {
// handle your status here
}
// ALWAYS return the response
return response
},
})
Storyblok#get
With this method you can get single or multiple items. The multiple items are paginated and you will receive 25 items per page by default. If you want to get all items at once use the
getAll method.
Parameters
[return] Promise, Object
response
path String, Path (can be
cdn/stories,
cdn/tags,
cdn/datasources,
cdn/links)
options Object, Options can be found in the API documentation.
Example
Storyblok
.get('cdn/stories/home', {
version: 'draft'
})
.then((response) => {
console.log(response);
})
.catch((error) => {
console.log(error);
})
Storyblok#getAll
With this method you can get all items at once.
Parameters
[return] Promise, Array of entities
path String, Path (can be
cdn/stories,
cdn/tags,
cdn/datasources,
cdn/links)
options Object, Options can be found in the API documentation.
entity String, Storyblok entity like stories, links or datasource. It's optional.
Example
Storyblok
.getAll('cdn/stories', {
version: 'draft'
})
.then((stories) => {
console.log(stories); // an array
})
.catch((error) => {
console.log(error);
})
Storyblok#post (only management api)
Parameters
[return] Promise, Object
response
path String, Path (
spaces/*, ... see more at https://www.storyblok.com/docs/management-api/authentication)
payload Object
Example
Storyblok
.post('spaces/12345/stories', {
story: {name 'xy', slug: 'xy'}
})
.then((response) => {
console.log(response);
})
.catch((error) => {
console.log(error);
})
Storyblok#put (only management api)
Parameters
[return] Promise, Object
response
path String, Path (
spaces/*, ... see more at https://www.storyblok.com/docs/management-api/authentication)
payload Object
Example
Storyblok
.put('spaces/12345/stories/1', {
story: {name 'xy', slug: 'xy'}
})
.then((response) => {
console.log(response);
})
.catch((error) => {
console.log(error);
})
Storyblok#delete (only management api)
Parameters
[return] Promise, Object
response
path String, Path (
spaces/*, ... see more at https://www.storyblok.com/docs/management-api/authentication)
payload Object
Example
Storyblok
.delete('spaces/12345/stories/1', null)
.then((response) => {
console.log(response);
})
.catch((error) => {
console.log(error);
})
Storyblok#flushCache
Parameters
[return] Promise, Object returns the Storyblok client
Example
Storyblok.flushCache()
Storyblok#setComponentResolver
Parameters
callback Function, Render function to render components of the richtext field
Option 1: Use a switch case definition to render different components:
Storyblok.setComponentResolver((component, blok) => {
switch(component) {
case 'my-custom-component':
return `<div class="my-component-class">${blok.text}</div>`
break;
case 'my-header':
return `<h1 class="my-class">${blok.title}</h1>`
break;
default:
return 'Resolver not defined'
}
})
Option 2: Dynamically render a component (Example in Vue.js):
Storyblok.setComponentResolver((component, blok) => {
return `<component :blok='${JSON.stringify(blok)}'
is="${component}"></component>`
})
Storyblok#richTextResolver.render
Parameters
[return] String, Rendered html of a richtext field
data Richtext object, An object with a
content (an array of nodes) field.
Example
Storyblok.richTextResolver.render(blok.richtext)
const StoryblokClient = require('storyblok-js-client')
let client = new StoryblokClient({
accessToken: 'zlRONoLBKrilxkz2k6fYuwtt'
})
// Filter by boolean value in content type
client.get('cdn/stories', {
version: 'draft',
filter_query: {
is_featured: {
in: true
}
}
}).then((res) => {
console.log(res.data.stories)
})
// Get all news and author contents
client.get('cdn/stories', {
version: 'draft',
filter_query: {
component: {
in: 'news,author'
}
}
}).then((res) => {
console.log(res.data.stories)
})
// Get all content from the news folder
client.get('cdn/stories', {
version: 'draft',
starts_with: 'news/'
}).then((res) => {
console.log(res.data.stories)
})
Following a code example using the storyblok-js-client to backup all content on your local filesystem inside a 'backup' folder.
const StoryblokClient = require('storyblok-js-client')
const fs = require('fs')
let client = new StoryblokClient({
accessToken: 'WcdDcNgDm59K72EbsQg8Lgtt'
})
let lastPage = 1
let getStories = (page) => {
client.get('cdn/stories', {
version: 'draft',
per_page: 25,
page: page
}).then((res) => {
let stories = res.data.stories
stories.forEach((story) => {
fs.writeFile('./backup/' + story.id + '.json', JSON.stringify(story), (err) => {
if (err) throw err
console.log(story.full_slug + ' backed up')
})
})
let total = res.total
lastPage = Math.ceil((res.total / res.perPage))
if (page <= lastPage) {
page++
getStories(page)
}
})
}
getStories(1)
const proxy = {
host: host,
port: port,
auth: {
username: 'username',
password: 'password'
}
}
const storyblok = new StoryblokClient({
...
https: false,
proxy: proxy
})
Read more about proxy settings in axios documentation
To define how to add some classes to specific html attributes rendered by the rich text renderer, you need your own schema definition. With this new schema, you can pass it as the
richTextSchema option when instantiate the
StoryblokClient class. You must follow the default schema to do this.
Below, you can check an example:
const StoryblokClient = require('storyblok-js-client')
// the default schema copied and updated
const MySchema = require('./my-schema')
let client = new StoryblokClient({
accessToken: 'WcdDcNgDm59K72EbsQg8Lgtt',
richTextSchema: MySchema
})
client.richTextResolver.render(data)
If you just want to change the way a specific tag is rendered you can import the default schema and extend it. Following an example that will render headlines with classes:
Instead of
<p>Normal headline</p><h3><span class="margin-bottom-fdsafdsada">Styled headline</span></h3> it will render
<p>Normal headline</p><h3 class="margin-bottom-fdsafdsada">Styled headline</h3>.
const RichTextResolver = require('storyblok-js-client/dist/richTextResolver')
const MySchema = require('storyblok-js-client/dist/schema')
MySchema.nodes.heading = function(node) {
let attrs = {}
if (node.content &&
node.content.length === 1 &&
node.content[0].marks &&
node.content[0].marks.length === 1 &&
node.content[0].marks[0].type === 'styled') {
attrs = node.content[0].marks[0].attrs
delete node.content[0].marks
}
return {
tag: [{
tag: `h${node.attrs.level}`,
attrs: attrs
}]
}
}
let rteResolver = new RichTextResolver(MySchema)
let rendered = rteResolver.render({
"content": [
{
"content": [
{
"text": "Normal headline",
"type": "text"
}
],
"type": "paragraph"
},
{
"attrs": {
"level": 3
},
"content": [
{
"marks": [
{
"attrs": {
"class": "margin-bottom-fdsafdsada"
},
"type": "styled"
}
],
"text": "Styled headline",
"type": "text"
}
],
"type": "heading"
}
],
"type": "doc"
})
console.log(rendered)
This project use semantic-release for generate new versions by using commit messages and we use the Angular Convention to naming the commits. Check this question about it in semantic-release FAQ.