openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
sto

story2sketch

by Chris Villa
1.7.1 (see all)

Convert Storybook into Sketch symbols 💎

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

598

GitHub Stars

396

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

11

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

story2sketch 💎

NPM JavaScript Style Guide

Convert Storybook stories into Sketch symbols.

Uses the amazing html-sketchapp. Only supports web.

Quickstart

Firstly, get Sketch and npm. Then install asketch2sketch.sketchplugin into Sketch:

Installing Sketch plugin

Install story2sketch:

npm i story2sketch -g

Run story2sketch, pointing towards a Storybook iframe URL. You can find an existing iframe URL in Storybook by clicking 'Open canvas in new tab':

Open canvas in new tab

See configuration for more options, or if you have a lot of stories.

story2sketch --url https://localhost:9001/iframe.html --output stories.asketch.json

Import the generated file into Sketch via Plugins > From *Almost* Sketch to Sketch in Sketch menu bar.

Using sketch plugin

Success!

Storybook 3.x

If you're using Storybook 3.3 or above (but not Storybook 4 or above), you'll want to take full control of your Storybook webpack.config.js if you haven't already done so, adding:

module.exports = (storybookBaseConfig, configType) => {
  const newConfig = {
    ...storybookBaseConfig
  };

  // Add this:
  // Export bundles as libraries so we can access them on page scope.
  newConfig.output.library = "[name]";

  return newConfig;
};

Manually export the getStorybook function in your ./config/storybook/config.js file:

import { getStorybook } from "@storybook/react";

...

export { getStorybook }

Run story2sketch:

story2sketch --url https://localhost:9001/iframe.html --output stories.asketch.json

Why?

As stated by react-sketchapp, it's complicated to manage assets in a design system. Many teams building design systems or component libraries already produce Sketch files for distributing designs and use Storybook to prototype and present the developed components. It can become difficult to keep designs up to date with the latest components, with designers ever playing catchup. story2sketch generates a Sketch file from your components via Storybook, so your Sketch designs always stay up to date.

Configuration

You can configure story2sketch using [the API](#api) via the CLI, configuring your package.json or adding a story2sketch.config.js file.

CLI

Simply call story2sketch with options from the [API](#api).

$ story2sketch --stories all --output dist/great-ui.asketch.json

package.json

Add the following to your package.json:

{
  "story2sketch": {
    "stories": "all",
    "output": "dist/great-ui.asketch.json"
  }
}

story2sketch.config.js

Create a file called story2sketch.config.js on the root of your project:

module.exports = {
  output: "dist/great-ui.asketch.json",
  stories: "all"
};

API

ParameterExplanationInput TypeDefault
outputSpecifies the filename for the generated asketch.json file or a folder when outputBy === 'kind'.string"dist/stories.asketch.json"
inputThe location of Storybook's generated iframe.html. Use this over url if possible for performance.string"dist/iframe.html"
urlStorybook iframe URL. Will end in iframe.html. Prefer input for performance if possible.string"http://localhost:9001/iframe.html"
storiesStories to extract from Storybook. You should probably override the default.object/string"all"
concurrencyNumber of headless Chrome tabs to run in parallel. Defaults to number of threads available on your machine.integerdynamic
symbolGutterGutter to place between symbols in Sketch.integer100
viewportsViewport configuration. Will be arranged left-to-right by width. Try to avoid changing the key, as this is used to identify the symbol.objectMobile viewport (320px wide) and desktop viewport (1920px wide). See example below.
querySelectorQuery selector to select your node on each page. Uses document.querySelectorAll.string"#root"
verboseVerbose logging output.booleanfalse
fixPseudoAttempt to insert real elements in place of pseudo-elementsbooleanfalse
puppeteerOptionsOptions to be passed directly to puppeteer.launch. See puppeteer docs for usage.object{}
removePreviewMarginRemove preview margin from the iframe body.booleantrue
layoutByGroup symbols in the sketch output by the "kind" or "group" key"kind" | "group"null
outputByWrite multiple sketch files by "kind" or the "group" key"kind" | "group"null

Example configurations

Basic

Automatically detect the stories, outputting two viewports for each story in a single Sketch file as symbols.

module.exports = {
  output: "dist/great-ui.asketch.json",
  input: "dist/iframe.html", // Same as default
  pageTitle: "great-ui"
};

Manual stories

Manually define stories to have granular control over what stories are output. This might help if you're getting empty output, since some stories may break story2sketch.

module.exports = {
  stories: [
    {
      kind: "Buttons/Button",
      stories: [
        {
          name: "Button"
        }
      ]
    },
    {
      kind: "Buttons/ButtonGroup",
      stories: [
        {
          name: "Default",
          displayName: "Horizontal"
        },
        {
          name: "Vertical"
        }
      ]
    },
    {
      kind: "Table",
      stories: [
        {
          name: "Table"
        }
      ]
    }
  ]
};

Custom viewports

Output symbols based on custom viewports:

module.exports = {
  viewports: {
    narrow: {
      width: 320,
      height: 1200,
      symbolPrefix: "Mobile/"
    },
    standard: {
      width: 1920,
      height: 1200,
      symbolPrefix: "Desktop/"
    }
  }
};

Split output into multiple files based on kind

Outputs one file for each Storybook "kind". Useful if managing large component libraries, allowing you to distribute smaller files.

module.exports = {
  output: "dist", // Define output directory. File names are defined by "kind"
  outputBy: "kind" // Also supports "group", see below.
};

Layout based on kind

Renders the sketch layout by kind, but keeps them in one file.

module.exports = {
  layoutBy: "kind" // Also supports "group", see below.
};

Split output into multiple files based on custom group

This example outputs two files based on a custom grouping: dist/Buttons.asketch.json and dist/Data.asketch.json.

module.exports = {
  output: "dist",
  outputBy: "group",
  stories: [
    {
      group: "Buttons",
      kind: "Buttons/Button",
      stories: [
        {
          name: "Button"
        }
      ]
    },
    {
      group: "Buttons",
      kind: "Buttons/ButtonGroup",
      stories: [
        {
          name: "Default",
          displayName: "Horizontal"
        },
        {
          name: "Vertical"
        }
      ]
    },
    {
      group: "Data",
      kind: "Table",
      stories: [
        {
          name: "Table"
        }
      ]
    }
  ]
};

Continuous Integration

If you want story2sketch to run in a CI environment you might have to add the following configuration to puppeteer in your story2sketch.config.js.

module.exports = {
  puppeteerOptions: {
    args: ['--no-sandbox', '--disable-setuid-sandbox']
  },
  ...
};

Questions

Why does my stuff look bad?

If your stuff looks bad, either it's not supported by [html-sketchapp](https://github.com/html-sketchapp/html-sketchapp) yet (see [support here](https://github.com/html-sketchapp/html-sketchapp/wiki/What's-supported%3F)), or you need to [configure story2sketch](#configuration).

Why don't you use react-sketchapp instead of html-sketchapp?

[react-sketchapp](https://github.com/airbnb/react-sketchapp) only supports React Native, or forces you to use React Native component naming conventions. [html-sketchapp](https://github.com/html-sketchapp/html-sketchapp) supports good ol' fashioned HTML, and doesn't care what web framework you're using.

Can I use this on anything other than Storybook?

Not yet, but we have plans to add support for multiple and custom adaptors.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial