Convert Storybook stories into Sketch symbols.
Uses the amazing
html-sketchapp. Only supports web.
Firstly, get Sketch and npm. Then install
asketch2sketch.sketchplugin into Sketch:
Install
story2sketch:
npm i story2sketch -g
Run
story2sketch, pointing towards a Storybook iframe URL. You can find an existing iframe URL in Storybook by clicking 'Open canvas in new tab':
See configuration for more options, or if you have a lot of stories.
story2sketch --url https://localhost:9001/iframe.html --output stories.asketch.json
Import the generated file into Sketch via
Plugins > From *Almost* Sketch to Sketch in Sketch menu bar.
Success!
If you're using Storybook 3.3 or above (but not Storybook 4 or above), you'll want to take full control of your Storybook webpack.config.js if you haven't already done so, adding:
module.exports = (storybookBaseConfig, configType) => {
const newConfig = {
...storybookBaseConfig
};
// Add this:
// Export bundles as libraries so we can access them on page scope.
newConfig.output.library = "[name]";
return newConfig;
};
Manually export the
getStorybook function in your
./config/storybook/config.js file:
import { getStorybook } from "@storybook/react";
...
export { getStorybook }
Run story2sketch:
story2sketch --url https://localhost:9001/iframe.html --output stories.asketch.json
As stated by
react-sketchapp, it's complicated to manage assets in a design system. Many teams building design systems or component libraries already produce Sketch files for distributing designs and use Storybook to prototype and present the developed components. It can become difficult to keep designs up to date with the latest components, with designers ever playing catchup.
story2sketch generates a Sketch file from your components via Storybook, so your Sketch designs always stay up to date.
You can configure
story2sketch using [the API](#api) via the CLI, configuring your
package.json or adding a
story2sketch.config.js file.
Simply call
story2sketch with options from the [API](#api).
$ story2sketch --stories all --output dist/great-ui.asketch.json
Add the following to your package.json:
{
"story2sketch": {
"stories": "all",
"output": "dist/great-ui.asketch.json"
}
}
Create a file called
story2sketch.config.js on the root of your project:
module.exports = {
output: "dist/great-ui.asketch.json",
stories: "all"
};
|Parameter
|Explanation
|Input Type
|Default
|output
|Specifies the filename for the generated asketch.json file or a folder when outputBy === 'kind'.
|string
"dist/stories.asketch.json"
|input
|The location of Storybook's generated iframe.html. Use this over
url if possible for performance.
|string
"dist/iframe.html"
|url
|Storybook iframe URL. Will end in
iframe.html. Prefer
input for performance if possible.
|string
"http://localhost:9001/iframe.html"
|stories
|Stories to extract from Storybook. You should probably override the default.
|object/string
"all"
|concurrency
|Number of headless Chrome tabs to run in parallel. Defaults to number of threads available on your machine.
|integer
|dynamic
|symbolGutter
|Gutter to place between symbols in Sketch.
|integer
100
|viewports
|Viewport configuration. Will be arranged left-to-right by width. Try to avoid changing the key, as this is used to identify the symbol.
|object
|Mobile viewport (320px wide) and desktop viewport (1920px wide). See example below.
|querySelector
|Query selector to select your node on each page. Uses
document.querySelectorAll.
|string
"#root"
|verbose
|Verbose logging output.
|boolean
false
|fixPseudo
|Attempt to insert real elements in place of pseudo-elements
|boolean
false
|puppeteerOptions
|Options to be passed directly to
puppeteer.launch. See puppeteer docs for usage.
|object
{}
|removePreviewMargin
|Remove preview margin from the iframe body.
|boolean
true
|layoutBy
|Group symbols in the sketch output by the "kind" or "group" key
|"kind" | "group"
|null
|outputBy
|Write multiple sketch files by "kind" or the "group" key
|"kind" | "group"
|null
Automatically detect the stories, outputting two viewports for each story in a single Sketch file as symbols.
module.exports = {
output: "dist/great-ui.asketch.json",
input: "dist/iframe.html", // Same as default
pageTitle: "great-ui"
};
Manually define stories to have granular control over what stories are output. This might help if you're getting empty output, since some stories may break story2sketch.
module.exports = {
stories: [
{
kind: "Buttons/Button",
stories: [
{
name: "Button"
}
]
},
{
kind: "Buttons/ButtonGroup",
stories: [
{
name: "Default",
displayName: "Horizontal"
},
{
name: "Vertical"
}
]
},
{
kind: "Table",
stories: [
{
name: "Table"
}
]
}
]
};
Output symbols based on custom viewports:
module.exports = {
viewports: {
narrow: {
width: 320,
height: 1200,
symbolPrefix: "Mobile/"
},
standard: {
width: 1920,
height: 1200,
symbolPrefix: "Desktop/"
}
}
};
Outputs one file for each Storybook "kind". Useful if managing large component libraries, allowing you to distribute smaller files.
module.exports = {
output: "dist", // Define output directory. File names are defined by "kind"
outputBy: "kind" // Also supports "group", see below.
};
Renders the sketch layout by kind, but keeps them in one file.
module.exports = {
layoutBy: "kind" // Also supports "group", see below.
};
This example outputs two files based on a custom grouping:
dist/Buttons.asketch.json and
dist/Data.asketch.json.
module.exports = {
output: "dist",
outputBy: "group",
stories: [
{
group: "Buttons",
kind: "Buttons/Button",
stories: [
{
name: "Button"
}
]
},
{
group: "Buttons",
kind: "Buttons/ButtonGroup",
stories: [
{
name: "Default",
displayName: "Horizontal"
},
{
name: "Vertical"
}
]
},
{
group: "Data",
kind: "Table",
stories: [
{
name: "Table"
}
]
}
]
};
If you want
story2sketch to run in a CI environment you might have to add the following configuration to puppeteer in your
story2sketch.config.js.
module.exports = {
puppeteerOptions: {
args: ['--no-sandbox', '--disable-setuid-sandbox']
},
...
};
If your stuff looks bad, either it's not supported by [
html-sketchapp](https://github.com/html-sketchapp/html-sketchapp) yet (see [support here](https://github.com/html-sketchapp/html-sketchapp/wiki/What's-supported%3F)), or you need to [configure story2sketch](#configuration).
react-sketchapp instead of
html-sketchapp?
[
react-sketchapp](https://github.com/airbnb/react-sketchapp) only supports React Native, or forces you to use React Native component naming conventions. [
html-sketchapp](https://github.com/html-sketchapp/html-sketchapp) supports good ol' fashioned HTML, and doesn't care what web framework you're using.
Not yet, but we have plans to add support for multiple and custom adaptors.