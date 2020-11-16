story2sketch 💎

Convert Storybook stories into Sketch symbols.

Uses the amazing html-sketchapp . Only supports web.

Quickstart

Firstly, get Sketch and npm. Then install asketch2sketch.sketchplugin into Sketch:

Install story2sketch :

npm i story2sketch -g

Run story2sketch , pointing towards a Storybook iframe URL. You can find an existing iframe URL in Storybook by clicking 'Open canvas in new tab':

See configuration for more options, or if you have a lot of stories.

story2sketch --url https://localhost:9001/iframe.html --output stories.asketch.json

Import the generated file into Sketch via Plugins > From *Almost* Sketch to Sketch in Sketch menu bar.

Success!

Storybook 3.x

If you're using Storybook 3.3 or above (but not Storybook 4 or above), you'll want to take full control of your Storybook webpack.config.js if you haven't already done so, adding:

module .exports = ( storybookBaseConfig, configType ) => { const newConfig = { ...storybookBaseConfig }; newConfig.output.library = "[name]" ; return newConfig; };

Manually export the getStorybook function in your ./config/storybook/config.js file:

import { getStorybook } from "@storybook/react" ; ... export { getStorybook }

Run story2sketch:

story2sketch --url https://localhost:9001/iframe.html --output stories.asketch.json

As stated by react-sketchapp , it's complicated to manage assets in a design system. Many teams building design systems or component libraries already produce Sketch files for distributing designs and use Storybook to prototype and present the developed components. It can become difficult to keep designs up to date with the latest components, with designers ever playing catchup. story2sketch generates a Sketch file from your components via Storybook, so your Sketch designs always stay up to date.

Configuration

You can configure story2sketch using [the API](#api) via the CLI, configuring your package.json or adding a story2sketch.config.js file.

CLI

Simply call story2sketch with options from the [API](#api).

$ story2sketch --stories all --output dist/great-ui.asketch.json

package.json

Add the following to your package.json:

{ "story2sketch" : { "stories" : "all" , "output" : "dist/great-ui.asketch.json" } }

story2sketch.config.js

Create a file called story2sketch.config.js on the root of your project:

module .exports = { output : "dist/great-ui.asketch.json" , stories : "all" };

API

Parameter Explanation Input Type Default output Specifies the filename for the generated asketch.json file or a folder when outputBy === 'kind'. string "dist/stories.asketch.json" input The location of Storybook's generated iframe.html. Use this over url if possible for performance. string "dist/iframe.html" url Storybook iframe URL. Will end in iframe.html . Prefer input for performance if possible. string "http://localhost:9001/iframe.html" stories Stories to extract from Storybook. You should probably override the default. object/string "all" concurrency Number of headless Chrome tabs to run in parallel. Defaults to number of threads available on your machine. integer dynamic symbolGutter Gutter to place between symbols in Sketch. integer 100 viewports Viewport configuration. Will be arranged left-to-right by width. Try to avoid changing the key, as this is used to identify the symbol. object Mobile viewport (320px wide) and desktop viewport (1920px wide). See example below. querySelector Query selector to select your node on each page. Uses document.querySelectorAll . string "#root" verbose Verbose logging output. boolean false fixPseudo Attempt to insert real elements in place of pseudo-elements boolean false puppeteerOptions Options to be passed directly to puppeteer.launch . See puppeteer docs for usage. object {} removePreviewMargin Remove preview margin from the iframe body. boolean true layoutBy Group symbols in the sketch output by the "kind" or "group" key "kind" | "group" null outputBy Write multiple sketch files by "kind" or the "group" key "kind" | "group" null

Example configurations

Basic

Automatically detect the stories, outputting two viewports for each story in a single Sketch file as symbols.

module .exports = { output : "dist/great-ui.asketch.json" , input : "dist/iframe.html" , pageTitle : "great-ui" };

Manual stories

Manually define stories to have granular control over what stories are output. This might help if you're getting empty output, since some stories may break story2sketch.

module .exports = { stories : [ { kind : "Buttons/Button" , stories : [ { name : "Button" } ] }, { kind : "Buttons/ButtonGroup" , stories : [ { name : "Default" , displayName : "Horizontal" }, { name : "Vertical" } ] }, { kind : "Table" , stories : [ { name : "Table" } ] } ] };

Custom viewports

Output symbols based on custom viewports:

module .exports = { viewports : { narrow : { width : 320 , height : 1200 , symbolPrefix : "Mobile/" }, standard : { width : 1920 , height : 1200 , symbolPrefix : "Desktop/" } } };

Split output into multiple files based on kind

Outputs one file for each Storybook "kind". Useful if managing large component libraries, allowing you to distribute smaller files.

module .exports = { output : "dist" , outputBy : "kind" };

Layout based on kind

Renders the sketch layout by kind, but keeps them in one file.

module .exports = { layoutBy : "kind" };

Split output into multiple files based on custom group

This example outputs two files based on a custom grouping: dist/Buttons.asketch.json and dist/Data.asketch.json .

module .exports = { output : "dist" , outputBy : "group" , stories : [ { group : "Buttons" , kind : "Buttons/Button" , stories : [ { name : "Button" } ] }, { group : "Buttons" , kind : "Buttons/ButtonGroup" , stories : [ { name : "Default" , displayName : "Horizontal" }, { name : "Vertical" } ] }, { group : "Data" , kind : "Table" , stories : [ { name : "Table" } ] } ] };

Continuous Integration

If you want story2sketch to run in a CI environment you might have to add the following configuration to puppeteer in your story2sketch.config.js .

module .exports = { puppeteerOptions : { args : [ '--no-sandbox' , '--disable-setuid-sandbox' ] }, ... };

Questions

Why does my stuff look bad?

If your stuff looks bad, either it's not supported by [ html-sketchapp ](https://github.com/html-sketchapp/html-sketchapp) yet (see [support here](https://github.com/html-sketchapp/html-sketchapp/wiki/What's-supported%3F)), or you need to [configure story2sketch](#configuration).

Why don't you use react-sketchapp instead of html-sketchapp ?

[ react-sketchapp ](https://github.com/airbnb/react-sketchapp) only supports React Native, or forces you to use React Native component naming conventions. [ html-sketchapp ](https://github.com/html-sketchapp/html-sketchapp) supports good ol' fashioned HTML, and doesn't care what web framework you're using.

Can I use this on anything other than Storybook?

Not yet, but we have plans to add support for multiple and custom adaptors.