openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

stormpath-sdk-angularjs

by stormpath
2.0.1 (see all)

User Management for AngularJS (1.x) applications

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

41

GitHub Stars

165

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

19

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js User Management

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Stormpath is Joining Okta

We are incredibly excited to announce that Stormpath is joining forces with Okta. Please visit the Migration FAQs for a detailed look at what this means for Stormpath users.

We're available to answer all questions at support@stormpath.com.

What does this mean for developers who are using this library?

  • If you have upgraded to the 2.x series from 1.x, you should downgrade to 1.1.1. Why? The 2.x series depends on the Stormpath Client API, which will not be migrated to the Okta platform.
  • When downgrading to 1.1.1 you will need to use one of our backend framework integrations to serve the APIs that the 1.x series depends on.
  • These backend integrations are being patched to work with Okta:

README

If you are actively using this library, you can find the old readme in OLD-README.md. It is not possible to register for new Stormpath tenants at this time, so you must already have a Stormpath tenant if you wish to use this library during the migration period.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

contentful-managementJavaScript library for Contentful's Management API (node & browser)
GitHub Stars
188
Weekly Downloads
524K
@flyacts/backend-user-managementIntroduction into the FLYACTS backend
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
66
seneca-userUser account business logic (Seneca microservice component)
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
233
user-management-service[![CircleCI](https://circleci.com/gh/gettyio/user-management-service.svg?style=svg&circle-token=6a57d09534c679006020998aff84e1df6bc89cb5)](https://circleci.com/gh/gettyio/user-management-service)
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
26
webgme-user-management-pageA webpage for users to manage their webgme account and projects.
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
13
See 9 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial