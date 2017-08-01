openbase logo
stormpath

by stormpath
0.20.1 (see all)

Official Node.js SDK for the Stormpath User Management REST API

Readme

Stormpath is Joining Okta

We are incredibly excited to announce that Stormpath is joining forces with Okta. Please visit the Migration FAQs for a detailed look at what this means for Stormpath users.

We're available to answer all questions at support@stormpath.com.

What does this mean for developers who are using this library?

This library is not being patched to work with Okta. If you are using this library, you should consider using the new Okta Node SDK or manually integrating with an HTTP client. Please see the Okta API reference for more information about the API.

If you are using Express-Stormpath, that library is depending on the okta branch in this library. That branch is being maintained for Express-Stormpath only. Using this branch directly is not supported.

README

If you are actively using this library, you can find the readme in OLD-README.md. It is not possible to register for new Stormpath tenants at this time, so you must already have a Stormpath tenant if you wish to use this library during the migration period.

